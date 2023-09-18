Breeding bulls selling to £2250 for young pedigree non registered Charolais at Clogher Mart

Watch more videos on Shots!

In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed resulted in a very firm demand with beef bred cow heifers selling to £1888-60 for a 710kg Charolais to £266 per 100kg this was followed by a 710kg Charolais to £1810-50 for a 710kg Charolais to £255 per 100kg.

Beef bred cows sold to £1872 for a 780kg Limousin to £240 per 100kg followed by a 730kg Limousin to £1752 at £240 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1510-60 for an 820kg to £182 per 100kg followed by a 760kg to £1292 at £170 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1851-20 for a 1040kg Limousin to £178 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to £2100.

Fat heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1769.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2200 for a 815kg Charolais (£270) selling to £303 per 100kg for a 685kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2080.

Forward lots sold to £1890 for a 590kg Charolais (£320) with a 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310).

Med weight steers sold to £1610 for a 500kg Limousin (£322) with a 400kg Charolais to £1350 (£337).

Smaller sorts to £1040 for a 370kg Limousin.

Heavy heifers sold to £1940 for a 720kg Aberdeen Angus (£269) selling to £287 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1740.

Forward lots sold to £1720 for a 590kg Charolais (£291) with a 565kg Charolais to £1630 (£288).

Med weight heifers sold to £1530 for a 470kg Charolais (£325).

Smaller sorts sold to £1180 for a 395kg Charolais (£298).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1400 for a 440kg Charolais (£318) to a high of £449 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1200.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 435kg Charolais (£276) to £338 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £980.

Dairy cows sold to £2250, £2150 and £2060.

Suckler outfits sold to £2000 for heifer and bull calf.

Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for young pedigree non registered Charolais.

Bull calves sold to £390 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £640 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1030 £1000 twice for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £870 £820 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Aughnacloy producer 710kg Charolais to £266 (£1888-60) Armagh producer 660kg Charolais to £257 (£1696-20) Co Armagh producer 710kg Charolais to £255 (£1810-50) 720kg Charolais to £246 (£1771-20) 760kg Charolais to £234 (£1778-40 720kg Simmental to £232 (£1670-40) Dungannon producer 570kg Limousin to £250 (£1425) Corranny producer 660kg Limousin to £240 (£1584) Newry producer 730kg Limousin to £240 (£1752) Lisnaskea producer 780kg Limousin to £240 (£1872) Augher producer 680kg Charolais to £239 (£1625-20) Co Armagh producer 720kg Limousin to £238 (£1713-60) Eskra producer 520kg Limousin to £235 (£1222-00) Lisnaskea producer 690kg Limousin to £232 (£1600-80) Maguiresbridge producer 620kg Charolais to £230 (£1426) Dungannon producer 620kg Parthenais to £230 (£1426) and Newry producer 710kg Charolais to £230 (£1633).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £228 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £180 to £208 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1510-60 for an 830kg to £182 per 100kg.

760kg to £170 (£1292) 710kg to £170 (£1207) 700kg to £170 (£1190) with others selling from £158 per 100kg

Plainer Friesians sold from £112 to £134 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £85 to £110 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Pomeroy producer 1040kg Limousin to £178 (£1851-20); Enniskillen producer 920kg Limousin to £175 (£1610); Brookeborough producer 1070kg Charolais to £168 (£1797-60); Clogher producer 1010kg Charolais to £168 (£1676-60); Augher producer 940kg Limousin to £155 (£1457); Fintona producer 890kg Charolais to £152 (£1352-80) and Dungannon producer 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £149 (£1221-80).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £280 per 100kg for 750kg to (£2100); Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £275 for 650kg to (£1787-50); Belgian Blue steers sold to £270 for 570kg to (£1539); Charolais steers sold to £262 for 660kg to (£1729-20) and Shorthorn beef steers sold to £225 for 840kg to (£1890)

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £290 per 100kg for 610kg to £1769) Simmental heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for 600kg to (£1512) Shorthorn beef heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for 580kg to (£1334) Charolais heifers sold to £230 per 100kg for 590kg to (£1357) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £218 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £199 per 100kg. Montbeliarde heifers sold to £190 per 100kg. Jersey heifers sold to £176 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (350 lots)

A very firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2200 for an 815kg Charolais (£270) selling to £303 per 100kg for a 685kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2080 other quality lots sold from £257 to £290 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1890 for a 590kg Charolais (£320) with a 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) other quality lots sold from £269 to £308 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Paul Agnew Clogher 815kg Charolais to £2200 (£270) 740kg Charolais to £2150 (£290) 800kg Charolais to £2110 (£263) 780kg Charolais to £2100 (£264) 760kg Charolais to £2100 (£276) Patrick Sharkey Newtownbutler 760kg Limousin to £2190 (£288) 685kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2080 (£303) K Lockhart Tynan 830kg Charolais to £2190 (£264) 815kg Aberdeen Angus to £2120 (£260) W Gibson Fintona 785kg Charolais to £2120 (£270) E James Dungannon 775kg Charolais to £2110 (£272) 780kg Charolais to £2070 (£265) R Allen Loughgall 780kg Charolais to £2100 (£269) D Connelly Trillick 815kg Hereford to £2100 (£257) 735kg Charolais to £2030 (£276) G MC Kenna Armagh 795kg Charolais to £2060 (£259) L and D Twinam Tynan 705kg Charolais to £2020 (£286) 705kg Simmental to £2000 (£283) A Wright Fivemiletown 710kg Charolais to £2010 (£283) A Orr Rosslea 770kg Hereford to £2000 (£259) Forward Lots sold to £1890 for a 590kg Charolais (£320) 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) 595kg Charolais to £1690 (£284) 575kg Charolais to £1670 (£290) 565kg Charolais to £1650 (£292) 555kg Charolais to £1650 (£297) 570kg Charolais to £1590 (£279) for R A Elliott Dungannon. N Morrow Caledon 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£301) 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) 580kg Limousin to £1640 (£282) 575kg Charolais to £1640 (£285) 550kg Charolais to £1620 (£294) 515kg Limousin to £1590 (£308) J Holland Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1680 (£289) 585kg Charolais to £1680 (£287) 555kg Charolais to £1620 (£292) P McKenna Ballygawley 585kg Limousin to £1660 (£283) A McKenna Ballygawley 590kg Limousin to £1630 (£276) B Quinn Dungannon 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£281) 575kg Limousin to £1610 (£280) S Kelly Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1580 (£282) 530kg Limousin to £1580 (£298) A Wright Fivemiletown 590kg Limousin to £1590 (£269) and J and V Magwood Enniskillen 505kg Charolais to £1420 (£281) 510kg Charolais to £1380 (£270).

Med weight steers 400kg to 500kg

A lot of quality stock in this section with a 500kg Limousin to £1610 (£322) with a 400kg Charolais selling to £1350 (£337) lots of other quality lots sold from £278 to £332 per 100kg.

Leading prices: J Lynch Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1610 (£322) 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) A Lynch Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £1570 (£317) 500kg Limousin to £1520 (£304) 470kg Limousin to £1470 (£312) Barrickhill Farms Dungannon 475kg Charolais to £1540 (£324) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1500 (£309) G Steen Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1490 (£324) 440kg Limousin to £1450 (£329) 400kg Charolais to £1350 (£337) J J Beggan Rosslea 455kg Charolais to £1460 (£321) 415kg Limousin to £1350 (£325) 445kg Limousin to £1350 (£303) P McVeigh Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £1420 (£308) E McCaffery Tempo 455kg Charolais to £1400 (£307) S Kelly Loughgall 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) J McCrystal Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £1390 (£286) 480kg Limousin to £1390 (£289) P McKenna Ballygawley 480kg Simmental to £1380 (£287) and E Clarke Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to £1380 (£332).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

Co Armagh producer 370kg Limousin to 1040, 350kg Saler to £850, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £850,325kg Limousin to £850, 355kg Limousin to £830, 280kg Saler to £760, 285kg Saler to £730, 285kg Saler to £710.

Store heifers (175 lots)

A good turnout of quality stock in this section sold to a brisk demand with heavy lots selling to £1940 for a 720kg Aberdeen Angus (£269) selling to £287 per 100kg for a 605kg Charolais to £1740 several other quality lots sold from £241 to £283 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1720 for a 590kg Charolais (£291) with a 565kg Charolais to £1630 (£288).

Leading prices: C Wilson Magheraveely 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£269) 640kg Saler to £1720 (£268) B and K McKenna Dungannon 660kg Limousin to £1840 (£278) 650kg Charolais to £1770 (£272) 635kg Charolais to £1750 (£275) 610kg Charolais to £1660 (£272) William Gibson Fintona 725kg Charolais to £1800 (£248) 745kg Charolais to £1800 (£241) 660kg Charolais to £1660 (£251) F Flynn Newtownbutler 605kg Charolais to £1740 (£287) 605kg Charolais to £1710 (£282) 610kg Charolais to £1650 (£270) T P McConville Portadown 610kg Charolais to £1730 (£283) H Macauley Ballyclare 605kg Charolais to £1660 (£274) and P Cullen Co Armagh 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1640 (£252).

Forward lots sold to £1720 for a 590kg Limousin (£291) 585kg Charolais to £1680 (£287) for F Flynn Newtownbutler. B and K McKenna Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1670(£272) 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1620 (£274) 570kg Limousin to £1560 (£273) S Corrigan Trillick 565kg Charolais to £1630 (£288) P Nugent Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1630 (£286) and J Boylan Aughnacloy 590kg Limousin to £1440 (£244) 565kg Charolais to £1370 (£242) 540kg Charolais to £1360 (£252).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Good quality lots selling to £1530 for a 470kg Charolais (£325) with a 425kg Limousin selling to £1350 (£317) and several other quality lots sold from £272 to £313 per 100kg.

Sample prices: F Flynn Newtownbutler 470kg Charolais to £1530 (£325) Dungannon producer 480kg Charolais to £1480 (3308) 485kg Limousin to £1410 (£290) 495kg Charolais to £1390 (£281) 485kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1330 (£274) 460kg Charolais to £1320 (£287) 465kg Charolais to £1310 (£281) 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£292) D D and E McElroy Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1460 (£301) 40kg Charolais to £1360 (£309) 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) J H Keys Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1440 (£313) 485kg Charolais to £1390 (£286) 480kg Charolais to £1390 (£289) 480kg Charolais to £1330 (£277) 440kg Charolais to £1290 (£293) S Corrigan Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1380 (£2756) R Donnelly Augher 495kg Charolais to £1350 (£272) and R G Cummings Killylea 425kg Limousin to £1350 (£317).

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

G Hagan Clogher 395kg Charolais to £1180 (£298) 390kg Charolais to £1100. R G Cummings Killylea 395kg Limousin to 31150and 380kg Limousin to £980. Killylea producer 380kg Limousin to £1070. Donemana producer 365kg Limousin to 31070 400kg Charolais to £1000. P McVeigh Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £970. E Clarke Ballygawley 355kg Limousin to £940365kg Limousin to £880, 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. M Donnelly Loughgall 355kg Shorthorn beef to £920. R Allen Dungannon 355kg Limousin to £890, 355kg Limousin to £870. K M Girvan Dungannon 360kg Simmental to £880. I Given Trillick 390kg Belgian Blue to £880. R Brownlee Moy 375kg Belgian Blue to £790 385kg Hereford to £740. R Allen Aughnacloy 375kg Simmental to £760 365kg Simmental to £720.

Weanlings (180 lots)

A very good entry of quality stock on offer in this section sold to a high of £1400 for a 440kg Charolais male £318) with a 370kg Charolais to £1310 (£354) a 335 Charolais sold to £1190 (£355) with smaller ones selling to £449 per 100kg for a 285kg Limousin to £1280. Lots of other quality stock sold from £282 to £353 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £1200 for a 435kg Charolais (£276) selling to £338 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin to £980 with a 290kg Charolais to £970 (£334). Other quality lots sold from £252 to £329 per 100kg.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Brian McQuade Armagh 440kg Charolais to £1400 (£318) 445kg Limousin to £1390 (£312) 450kg Charolais to £1390 (£309) 410kg Charolais to £1260 (£307) 440kg Charolais to £1250 (£284) G Hagan Clogher 450kg Charolais to £1340 (£297) E Kyle Sixmilecross 370kg Charolais to £1310 (£354) H Nesbitt Armagh 380kg Charolais to £1300 (£342) M Hackett Augher 435kg Charolais to £1280 (£294) 410kg Charolais to £1230 (£300) 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£275) T Woods Drumquin 285kg Limousin to £1280 (£449) D L Stinson Dungannon 360kg Charolais to £1270 (£352) 405kg Charolais to £1260 (£311) C Kelly Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1250 (£312) M Allen Loughgall 440kg Limousin to £1240 (£282) R Pollock Glenavy 340kg Simmental to 31200 (£353) J G McAleer Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1200 (£285) Fivemiletown producer 370kg Limousin to £1190 (£321) and Rosslea producer 335kg Charolais to £1190 (£355).

Weanling heifers

Brian McQuade Armagh 435kg Charolais to 31200 (£276) 450kg Limousin to £1190 (£264) 450kg Charolais to £1050. J McElhill Omagh 295kg Limousin to £1070 (£362) 320kg Charolais to £930 (£290) Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £1030 (£286) P Mc Callan Carrickmore 325kg Charolais to £990 (£304) 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) 300kg Charolais to £940 (£313) I Allen Armagh 330kg Charolais to £980 (£297) 295kg Charolais to £970 (£329) 290kg Charolais to £970 (£334) 330kg Charolais to £940 (£285) R Hagan Dungannon 320kg Limousin to £960 (£300) S M J Conn Strabane 350kg Limousin to £960 (£274) E McKernan Seskinore 335kg Limousin to £940 (£285) 91) 585kg Charolais to £1680 (£287) B and K McKenna Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1670 (£283) and N McDonagh Fivemiletown 315kg Charolais to £930 (£295).

Dairy cows and heifers

A very lively demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2250, £2150 £1850. Ballygawley producer £2060 and £1750 for calved heifers.

Others sold from £1240.

A selection of Friesian maiden heifers £710 x 4 £760 x 2 £750 x 2

Breeding bulls

Carrickmore producer £2250 for a pedigree non registered Charolais (born 26-01-2022 never tried).

Suckler cows and calves

A brisk demand in this section with outfits selling to £2000 for heifer and bull calf, £1810 £1500 for heifers and heifer calves for a Portadown producer. Benburb producer £1800 for heifer and heifer calf. Ederney producer £1600 for second calver with heifer calf. £1210 £1200 for heifers and heifer calves. Seskinore producer £1410 £1280 twice for heifers and heifer calves. Tempo producer £1410 for heifer and bull calf. Dungannon producer £1400 for heifer and bull calf. Stewartstown producer £1240 for heifer and heifer calf. Ederney producer £1220 for heifer and heifer calf. Others sold from £1020 to £1170.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (210 lots)

A large entry this week sold to a steady demand with young bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £390 for a Limousin to a Dungannon producer. Fermanagh producer sold Charolais to £380 £360; E and A Thompson Tempo £410 for Belgian Blue £385 £345 for Hereford; M McGirr Tempo £355 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £330 for Aberdeen Angus; T Rutledge Brookeborough £290 for Belgian Blue; C Abraham Brookeborough £280 for Belgian Blue; J Bell Newtownbutler £280 for Belgian Blue and Friesians sold to £265 for N Neal Irvinestown.

Heifer calves

W J Bryson Crumlin £640 for Charolais; A C Lunny Tempo £420 £300 for Belgian Blues; K Moore Augher £330 for Charolais; £300 for Limousin Dungannon producer £320, £310, £290 for Limousins and Omagh producer £290, £280 £260 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

Aughnacloy producer £1030, 1000 x 2, £980, £960 and £840 for Charolais; I Gillespie Ballygawley £930 £910 for Simmentals; W J Bryson Crumlin 910 £770 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £850 for Charolais; P Robinson Fivemiletown £850, £760 x 2 for Charolais £790 for Simmental £760 for Limousin; S Allen Portadown 800 for Hereford £770 for Belgian Blue and T Breslin Lisnaskea £780 x 2 £760 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

