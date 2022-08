Breeding bulls selling to £2340 at Markethill

Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong.

Heifers

200 heifers included several pens of top quality beef heifers which sold steadily from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos for 688k at £1925 from a Crossgar farmer.

The same owner received £279 per 100 kilos for 790k at £2205.

Top price £2285 for 850k from a Crossgar farmer.

This entry of 11 top quality char heifers averaged 740k at £1990 per head £269 per 100 kilos.

Good quality feeding heifers sold from £230 to £268 for 640k at £1725 from a Dromore farmer followed by £259 for 570k at £1475 from a Newtownhamilton producer. A Cladymore producer received £258 for 590k at £1535.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £230 to £280 for 466k at £1305 from a Tynan farmer and for 420k at £1175 from a Saintfield farmer.

Forward heifers

Dromore farmer 644k £1725 £268.00; Annaghmore farmer 518k £1375 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k £1475 £259.00; Cladymore farmer 596k £1535 £258.00; Cladymore farmer 581k £1485 £256.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 576k £1455 £253.00; Jerrettspass farmer 510k £1285 £252.00 and Newry farmer 590k £1485 £252.

Beef heifers

Crossgar farmer 688k £1925 £280.00; Crossgar farmer 790k £2205 £279.00; Crossgar farmer 740k £2035 £275.00; Crossgar farmer 680k £1865 £274.00; Crossgar farmer 720k £1965 £273.00; Crossgar farmer 738k £2005 £272.00; Crossgar farmer 678k £1825 £269.00; Crossgar farmer 850k £2285 £269.00 and Crossgar farmer 748k £1955 £261.

Middleweight heifers

Tynan farmer 466k £1305 £280.00; Crossgar farmer 420k £1175 £280.00; Keady farmer 422k £1145 £271.00; Keady farmer 420k £1085 £258.00; Annaghmore farmer 488k £1255 £257.00; Castlewellan farmer 402k £1005 £250.00; Castlewellan farmer 434k £1075 £248.00; Tynan farmer 464k £1145 £247.00 and Rathfriland farmer 454k £1105 £243.

Bullocks

200 bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality middleweight bullocks selling steadily from £240 to £304 per 100 kilos for 410k at £1245 from a Benburb farmer. The same owner received £294 for 406k at £1195.

Main demand for good quality middleweights from £240 to £288 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold to £271 for 670k at £1815 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £270 for 800k at £165 from a Dromara farmer.

A Loughgall farmer received £269 for 670k at £1805. Main demand from £230 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Feeding bullocks to £273 for 590k at £1625 from an Armagh farmer followed by £259 for 580k at £1505 from a Keady producer.

All good quality feeders from £230 to £250.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £190 to £210 for 540k at £1135.

Forward bullock

Armagh farmer 596k £1625 £273.00; Keady farmer 580k £1505 £259.00; Banbridge farmer 608k £1565 £257.00; Banbridge farmer 620k £1585 £256.00; Banbridge farmer 602k £1535 £255.00; Banbridge farmer 646k £1645 £255.00; Bessbrook farmer 636k £1615 £254.00 and Armagh farmer 588k £1480 £252.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 670k £1815 £271.00; Dromara farmer 802k £2165 £270.00; Loughgall farmer 672k £1805 £269.00; Loughgall farmer 666k £1675 £252.00; Dromara farmer 788k £1935 £246.00 and Waringstown farmer 722k £1745 £242.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 410k £1245 £304.00; Benburb farmer 406k £1195 £294.00; Benburb farmer 432k £1245 £288.00; Benburb farmer 454k £1235 £272.00; Benburb farmer 462k £1235 £267.00; Hilltown farmer 390k £1035 £265.00 and Markethill farmer 460k £1175 £255.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 542k £1135 £210.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 538k £1055 £196.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 586k £1145 £195.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 532k £1025 £193.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 554k £1065 £192.00 and Lisburn farmer 626k £1195 £191.

Weanlings

210 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males from £240 to £280 for 380k at £1070 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £273 for 326k at £890 from a Mayobridge producer.

Stronger males sold to £282 for 420k at £1190 from an Armagh farmer and up to £1400 for 550k at £254 from a Keady producer.

Main demand from £220 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £277 for 260k at £720 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £264 for 358 at £945 from a Warrenpoint producer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 422k £1190 £282.00; Markethill farmer 410k £1080 £263.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1210 £261.00; Cullyhanna farmer 408k £1030 £253.00; Cullyhanna farmer 416k £1050 £253.00; Keady farmer 550k £1400 £254.00; Cullyhanna farmer 428k £1070 £250.00; Markethill farmer 406k £1010 £249.00 and Hilltown farmer 420k £1040 £248.

Light male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 382k £1070 £280.00; Mayobridge farmer 326k £890 £273.00; Hilltown farmer 392k £1050 £268.00; Warrenpoint farmer 324k £865 £267.00; Markethill farmer 328k £870 £265.00; Cullyhanna farmer 342k £890 £260.00; Moira farmer 314k £790 £252.00 and Derrynoose farmer 380k £950 £250.

Heifer weanlings

Lisburn farmer 260k £720 £277.00; Warrenpoint farmer 358k £945 £264.00; Lisburn farmer 288k £750 £260.00; Lisburn farmer 292k £750 £257.00; Mayobridge farmer 400k £1030 £258.00; Mayobridge farmer 390k £1000 £256.00; Newry farmer 282k £720 £255.00; Mayobridge farmer 344k £860 £250.00 and Rathfriland farmer 292k £740 £253.

The 60 lots of sucklers sold in a firm demand with top price of £2220 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf from a Loughgilly farmer.

The same owner received £1700 and £1640 for similar outfits.

An Omagh farmer received £1800 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.

An Armagh producer received £1650 for a Limousin cow and bull calf.