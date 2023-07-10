Beef cows to 252p for a Charolais 760kg at £1915, Friesian cows to 184p for a 700kg at £1288, beef heifers to 296p for a 640kg at £1894, beef bullocks to 327p for a Charolais 870kg at £2844 and Friesian bullocks to 229p for a 480kg at £1099.

Beef cows

C Fleck, Clough Charolais 760kg £1915 (252) G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin 890kg £2233 (251) SB and D Weatherup, Ballyearl Blonde d'Aquitaine 690kg £1676 (243) R Savage, Derry Limousin 770kg £1801 (234) D McNamara, Charolais 750kg £1755 (234) Simmental 800kg £1872 (234) A Henry, Antrim Limousin 800kg £1856 (232) M Diamond, Portglenone Belgian Blue 490kg £1131 (231) T and T Wilson, Ballymoney Limousin 690kg £1580 (229) J Bingham, Limousin 640kg £1414 (221) A Henry, Antrim Limousin 690kg £1524 (221) C Fleck, Clough Charolais 780kg £1716 (220) JE Adamson, Ballyclare Abondance 620kg £1364 (220) J O’Boyle, Limousin 710kg £1562 (220) S Smyth, Limousin 820kg £1804 (220) and G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 710kg £1652 (220).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian cows

WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 700kg £1288 (184) RJ McDowell, Larne 690kg £1221 (177) S Duggan, 760kg £1322 (174) T and J Mackey, 580kg £1009 (174) JA Boyd, 580kg £997 (172) WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 780kg £1341 (172) M Smyth, Cloughmills 620kg £1054 (170) RJ and JA Wright, Lisburn 530kg £901 (170) D Maybin, Broughshane 680kg £1142 (168) J W Gray, Antrim 620kg £1041 (168) JC Barkley, Ballymena 690kg £1152 (167) JA Boyd, 560kg £924 (165) JC Barkley, Ballymena 750kg £1237 (165) D Wallace, Antrim 610kg £994 (163) 670kg £1092 (163) and S Stewart, 680kg £1101 (162).

Beef heifers

C Livingstone, Limousin 640kg £1894 (296) R Canning, Limavady Charolais 620kg £1804 (291) I McCaughern, Rasharkin Limousin 660kg £1914 (290) J Lowe, Coagh Charolais 600kg £1734 (289) A Wilson, Dungannon Charolais 670kg £1916 (286) D McNamara, Limousin 660kg £1867 (283) S Smyth, Charolais 600kg £1698 (283) R Canning, Charolais 640kg £1804 (282) C Livingstone, Limousin 650kg £1833 (282) R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 570kg £1596 (280) C Livingstone, Charolais 670kg £1869 (279) Charolais 710kg £1945 (274) I McCaughern, Charolais 490kg £1342 (274) Charolais 630kg £1719 (273) Limousin 600kg £1632 (272) and local farmer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £1566 (270).

Beef bullocks

Top per kilo

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Charolais 870kg £2844 (327), D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Charolais 790kg £2551 (323), 700kg £2226 (318), H Lyttle, Moneymore Belgian Blue 620kg £1959 (316), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Charolais 900kg £2763 (307), 760kg £2310 (304), 910kg £2757 (303), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 630kg £1896 (301), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Charolais 830kg £2490 (300), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 610kg £1799 (295), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 700kg £2037 (291), J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 700kg £2023 (289), Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1849 (289), Limousin 670kg £1929 (288) and D Park, Ballyclare Limousin 680kg £1958 (288).

Top per head

Nugent Estate, Portaferry Charolais 870kg £2844, 900kg £2763, 910kg £2757, D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Charolais 790kg £2551, Nugent Estate, Portaferry Charolais 830kg £2490, 760kg £2310, D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Charolais 700kg £2226, J Brennan, Knockloughrim Charolais 770kg £2079, Limousin 780kg £2067, J Beattie, Draperstown Aberdeen Angus 810kg £2049, H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 700kg £2037, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 780kg £2028, J Dougan, Ahoghill Charolais 700kg £2023, D McNamara, Kircubbin Charolais 740kg £2020 and J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 780kg £2020.

Friesian bullocks

W Black, Aghadowey 480kg £1099 (229), 490kg £1122 (229), T and D Calwell, Clough 720kg £1598 (222), J W Bristow, Portglenone 510kg £1101 (216), S Cameron, Randalstown 550kg £1177 (214), W Black, Aghadowey 460kg £984 (914), D Forsythe, Cloughmills 730kg £1562 (214), T and D Calwell, Clough 660kg £1399 (212), W Black, Aghadowey 480kg £1008 (210) and D Forsythe, Cloughmills 680kg £1428 (210).

Friday 7th July 2023: Dairy cows - Dairy stock to £2000 for a calved cow from Robert McCluggage, Larne.

Robert McCluggage, Larne Friesian £2000, J Waker, Randalstown Holstein £1820, £1800, T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £1800, £1520, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Friesian £1520 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £1500.

Suckler cows

A good entry of suckler stock sold to £2200 for a Simmental heifer with heifer calf, Breeding bulls to £2600 for a Limousin from Crawford Brothers, Maguiresbridge and £1550 for a Limousin from SJ Duncan, Crumlin.

K and P Buchanan, Larne Simmental and heifer calf £2200, Charolais and bull calf £2000, P Maginn, Downpatrick Saler and bull calf £1980, B Watt, Corkey Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1780, W McBride, Crumlin Her and bull calf £1680, W J McClintock, Broughshane Holstein and heifer calf £1530, P Maginn, Downpatrick Saler and bull calf £1500, J Connon, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1400 and A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue and bull calf £1400.

Calves

Excellent prices for strong continental lots in the calf ring where 353 head sold to £770 for a five month old Belgian Blue bull and heifers sold to £680 for a four month old Charolais.

Bull calves

A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £770, TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde Belgian Blue £770, W J Harkness, Cookstown Belgian Blue £770, £760 x 2, TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde Belgian Blue £735, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £720 x 2, G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin £700, TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde Belgian Blue £690, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £670, C and R Brown, Whitechurch Belgian Blue £640, J and J White, Comber Belgian Blue £620, J Caldwell, Antrim Belgian Blue £620, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £605 and A McKillop, Corkey Charolais £600.

Heifer calves

J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £680, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais 670, J Ferguson, Straid Charolais £610, W Strange, Ballyclare Charolais £605, TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde Belgian Blue £600, £595, W McCormick, Ballycastle Holstein £580 TS and HP Wallace, Seaforde Belgian Blue £575, £570, £560, J Caldwell, Antrim Belgian Blue £545, W Strange, Ballyclare Limousin £520, A Park, Ballynure Belgian Blue £520, £515 x 2 and J and J White, Comber Belgian Blue £505.

Friesian bull calves

E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £330, D McKillop, Loughgiel £320, £280, H Thompson, Randalstown £250, S and P McNaughton, Loughgiel £250, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £250 x 4, S Gregg, Glarryford £245, D and J Allen, Richill £245, R Bingham, Nutt's Corner £240, C Woodside, Carrickfergus £230, £220 and C Casey, Cloughmills £220, £170.

Weanlings

257 weanlings sold to 362 pence per kg for a 390kg Limousin bullock at £1410 from LG Marron, Portglenone.

Heifers to £1200 for a 390kg Limousin from S Taylor, Ligoniel.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

G Davidson, Ligoniel Charolais 250kg £830 (332) Charolais 300kg £970 (323) RJ McKendry, Antrim Simmental 230kg £740 (321) WM P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 290kg £900 (310) M Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 290kg £890 (306) M McVicker, Ballycastle Limousin 280kg £855 (305) WM P and H Esler, Limousin 240kg £730 (304) L Black, Ballymena Limousin 250kg £760 (304) K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £820 (303) C Warwick, Moorefields Belgian Blue 280kg £840 (300) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 300kg £880 (293) and D McClurkin, Ligoniel Abondance 300kg £880 (293)

301kg to 350kg

S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 350kg £1110 (317) G Davidson, Charolais 320kg £990 (309) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 320kg £990 (309) Limousin 350kg £1080 (308) M Anderson, Limousin 310kg £950 (306) A and D McAfee, Charolais 340kg £1035 (304) WR Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 330kg £990 (300) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg £910 (293) D McClurkin, Charolais 310kg £900 (290) and K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £950 (287).

351kg and over

L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 390kg £1410 (361) M Reid, Limousin 390kg £1180 (302) L Marron, Limousin 410kg £1240 (302) S Clyde, Limousin 370kg £1115 (301) L Marron, Limousin 440kg £1320 (300) C and R McKeown, Simmental 430kg £1280 (297) Charolais 400kg £1150 (287) Charolais 410kg £1170 (285) Limousin 390kg £1100 (282) Limousin 390kg £1090 (279) and G Porter, Nutt's Corner Limousin 410kg £1130 (275).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

RJ McKendry, Antrim Simmental 240kg £760 (316) W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Limousin 300kg £920 (306) G Davidson, Charolais 250kg £765 (306) A McKeegan, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £730 (304) P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 280kg £840 (300) S Clyde, Limousin 280kg £810 (289) WM P and H Esler, Limousin 270kg £780 (288) C Warwick, Belgian Blue 270kg £780 (288) D McClurkin, Charolais 270kg £775 (287) P Brankin, Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £680 (283) C Warwick, Limousin 240kg £680 (283) and RJ McKendry, Simmental 260kg £730 (280).

301kg to 350kg

C Warwick, Limousin 320kg £945 (295) S Taylor, Charolais 340kg £1000 (294) G Davidson, Charolais 340kg £980 (288) C Warwick, Limousin 320kg £910 (284) N McAuley, Ballycastle Charolais 330kg £860 (260) W Millar, Antrim Limousin 330kg £850 (257) S Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £790 (254) RJ McKendry, Charolais 320kg £805 (251) C Warwick, Belgian Blue 320kg £800 (250) P Gribbon, Toomebridge Simmental 310kg £755 (243) and D Millar, Antrim Limousin 310kg £755 (243).

351kg and over

