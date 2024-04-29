Breeding bulls selling to £2600 for pedigree registered Limousin at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 310 lots sold easily to a strong demand with beef bred cows selling to £2069-80 for a 790kg Limousin to £262 per 100kg followed by a 750kg Limousin to £260 per 100kg to £1950 and selling to £264 per 100kg for a 750kg Limousin to £1980.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 740kg Charolais to £2086-80 followed by a 700kg Charolais to £268 per 100kg to £1876.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1165-80 for a 670kg to £174 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2284-80 for a 1120kg Charolais to £204.
Fat steers sold to £266 for a 620kg Limousin.
Fat heifers sold to £275 for a 630kg
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2800 for a 960kg Limousin (£291) with a 905kg Limousin to £2700 (£302) and selling to £328 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £2230.
Forward steers sold to £1860 for a 575kg Charolais (£323) and selling to £327 per 100kg for a 510kg Belgian Blue to £1670.
Med weight steers sold to £1590 for a 485kg Charolais (£328).
Smaller steers sold to £910 for a 345kg Aberdeen Angus.
Heavy heifers sold to £2240 for an 820kg Limousin (£273) selling to £296 per 100kg for a 595kg Limousin to £1760.
Forward heifers sold to £1710 for a 575kg Limousin (£297) and selling to £324 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1670.
Med weight heifers sold to £1470 for a 495kg Limousin (£297) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1440.
Smaller heifers sold to £1170 for a 400kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1560 for a 465kg Charolais (£335) with a 490kg Limousin to £1540 (£311) and selling to £382 per 100kg for a 395kg Charolais to £1510.
Weanling heifers sold to £1570 for a 470kg Limousin (£323) and selling to £337 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1280.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2100 and £1970.
Springing heifers sold to £1300.
Young maiden heifers sold to £590.
Breeding bulls sold to £2600 for pedigree registered Limousin.
Suckler outfits sold to £1900.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1580.
Bull calves sold to £565 twice for Belgian Blues.
Heifer calves sold to £405 for Belgian Blue.
Reared male lumps sold to £1020 and £980 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £1020 and £930 for Limousins.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Rosslea producer 740kg Charolais to £282 (£2086-80) and 680kg Limousin to £266 (£1808-80) Clogher producer 490kg Charolais to £274 (£1342-60) Derrylin producer 530kg Charolais to £274 (£1452-20) Dungannon producer 520kg Limousin to £272 (£1414-40) Derrygonnelly producer 650kg Limousin to £270 (£1755) Dungannon producer 700kg Charolais to £268 (£1876) Trillick producer 570kg Limousin to £268 (£1527-60) Clogher producer 550kg Limousin to £266 (£1463) Newtownstewartroducer 750kg Limousin to £264 (£1980) Ballygawley producer 790kg Limousin to £262 (£2069-80) Rosslea producer 750kg Limousin to £260 (£1950) Derrygonnelly producer 710kg Limousin to £260 (£1846) 550kg Limousin to £258 (£1430) 600kg Limousin to £258 (£1548) and 580kg Limousin to £256 (£1484-80) Newtownstewart producer 730kg Charolais to £258 (£1883-40) Omagh producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £258 (£1792) Magheraveely producer 580kg Limousin to £256 (£1484-80) and Dromore producer 510kg Limousin to £256 £1305-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £252 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £226 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £256 to £274 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1165-80 for a 670kg to £174 others sold from £160 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £137 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Lurgan producer 1120kg Charolais to £204 (£2284-80) Dungannon producer 710kg Limousin to £202 (£1434-20) Ballygawley producer 880kg Limousin to £170 (£1496) Pomeroy producer 900kg Simmental to £168 (£1512) Newtownstewart producer 890kg Holstein to £168 (£1495-20) and Fivemiletown producer 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £160 (£1568).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £276 per 100kg for 710kg. Charolais steers to £260 per 100kg for 720kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £256 for 740kg Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £244 per 100kg and £2200 per head. Friesian steers sold to £208 per 100kg and £1513-80 per head.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £278 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £274 per 100kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £258 per 100kg.Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £242 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £230 per 100kg and £1314-40 per head.
Store bullocks (220 lots)
A very firm demand in this section with Heavy steers selling to a high of £2800 for a 960kg Limousin (£291) a 905kg Limousin sold to £2700 (£302) with other quality lots selling to a high of £328 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £2230.
Several others sold from £258 to £310 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1860 for a 575kg Charolais (£323) with a 590kg Limousin to £1840 (£312) and a 575kg Charolais to £1840 (£320) others sold from £270 to £327 per 100kg for a 510kg Belgian Blue to £1670.
Leading prices
Armagh producer 960kg Limousin to £2800 (£291) and 905kg Limousin to £2740 (£302) A Williamson Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £2230 (£328) P A Curry Benburb 765kg Charolais to £2180 (£285) 755kg Charolais to £2000 (£265) and 735kg Limousin to £1960 (£266) D McGready Dungannon 700kg Charolais to £2170 (£310) 755kg Charolais to £2060 (£273) and 685kg Limousin to £1990 (£290) W Reynolds Aghalane 665kg Limousin to £1980 (£297) 705kg Charolais to £1960 (£278) 655kg Charolais to £1950 (£297) and 670kg Charolais to £1920 (£286) G Hazleton Brookeborough 700kg Limousin to £1980 ) (£283) D Greenaway Portadown 660kg Limousin to £1950 (£295) S Murray Fintona 755kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£258) C Keys Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1940 (£298) J Doyle Ballinamalard 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1920 (£286) and V Cooke Clogher 645kg Limousin to £1920 (£297).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1860 for a 575kg Charolais (£323) 575kg Charolais to £1760 (£306) 545kg Charolais to £1740 (£319) 555kg Charolais to £1690 (£304) 510kg Belgian Blue to £1670 (£327) 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£315) 515kg Charolais to £1570 (£305) 510kg Belgian Blue to £1560 (£306) and 520kg Belgian Blue to £1560 (£300) for J Doyle Armagh. A Williamson Dungannon 575kg Charolais to £1840 (£320) and 590kg Limousin to £1840 (£312) W Reynolds Aghalane 560kg Limousin to £1790 (£319) 585kg Limousin to £1770 (£302) and 590kg Limousin to £1700 (£288) Downpatrick producer 595kg Simmental to £1790 (£301) 510kg Charolais to £1670 (£327) and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1540 (£270) B Daly Armagh 585kg Limousin to £1740 (£297) and 510kg Charolais to £1550 (£304) V Cooke Clogher 555kg Limousin to £1740 (£313) 540kg Limousin to £1680 (£311) 520kg Limousin to £1560 (£300 and 545kg Belgian Blue to £1550 (£284) P McDonagh Tempo 565kg Charolais to £1690 (£299) 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1660 (£302) 505kg Limousin to £1610 (£319) 550kg Charolais to £1610 (£292) and 520kgj McAree Keady 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295) 515kg Charolais to £1520 (£295) and 530kg Limousin to £1520 Limousin to £1560 (£300) J McAree Keady 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295) 515kg Charolais to £1520 (£295) and 530kg Limousin to £1520 (£287) M/S S and C Monaghan Cookstown 585kg Charolais to £1660 (£283) 565kg Limousin to £1620 (£286) and 530kg Charolais to £1540 (£290) and C Elliott Tempo 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£305) 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1620 (£284) and 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1590 (£300).
Medweight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1590 for a 485kg Charolais (£328) with others selling from £285 to £324 per 100kg.
Leading prices
C Doyle Armagh 485kg Charolais to £1590 (£328) and 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) J Doyle Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1550 (£316) and 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£319) J McElroy Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) 485kg Charolais to £1370 (£282 and 435kg Charolais to £1340 (£308) Downpatrick producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £1480 (£296) 435kg Limousin to £1380 (£317) and 450kg Charolais to £1370 (£304) Fermanagh producer 455kg Charolais to £1430 (£314) 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) 420kg Charolais to £1360 (£324) and 470kg Limousin to £1350 (£287) M A Flynn Rosslea 425kg Charolais to £1380 (£324) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£303) P McClave Rosslea 470kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£293) and C Elliott Tempo 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£321 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1350 (£309).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
Newtownhamilton producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £910 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £850.
Store heifers (182 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2240 for an 820kg Limousin (£273) with an 800kg Limousin selling to £2110 (£263) other quality lots sold to £296 per 100kg for a 595kg Limousin to £1760.
With others selling from £239 to £292per 100kg.
Forward lots sold to £1710 for a 575kg Limousin (£297) and selling to £324 per 100kg for a 515kg Limousin to £1670.
Leading prices
Armagh producer 820kg Limousin to £2240 (£273) and 800kg Limousin to £2110 (£263) P A Curry Benburb 770kg Charolais to £1930 (£250) W J Grey Trillick 685kg Limousin to £1860 (£271) 615kg Lbw. To £1770 (£288) 710kg Charolais to £1700 (£239) twice, and 615kg Charolais to £1680 (£273) D McGready Dungannon 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) and 705kg Charolais to £1750 (£248) R Martin Portadown 630kg Charolais to £1780 (£282) 635kg Charolais to £1680 (£264) 610kg Limousin to £1680 (£275) and 590kg Limousin to £1670 (£283) J H Sinnamon Pomeroy 595kg Limousin to £1760 (£296) and 615kg Simmental to £1680 (£273) P J Martin Fermanagh 670kg Charolais to £1760 (£262) and M Irwin Clogher 640kg Limousin to £1700 (£265).
FORWARD HEIFERS
Sold to £1710 for a 575kg Limousin (£297) R Matchett Dungannon 515kg Limousin to £1670 (£324) R Martin Portadown 590kg Limousin to £1670 (£283) 585kg Charolais to £1660 (£283) 525kg Charolais to £1640 (£312) 535kg Charolais to £1640 (£306) 550kg Simmental to £1600 (£291) 570kg Limousin to £1560 (£273) and 545kg Charolais to £1530 (£280) Fermanagh producer 510kg Charolais to £1640 (£321) and P Cassidy Augher 550kg Limousin to £1640 (£298).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1470 for a 495kg Limousin (£297) and selling to £323 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1440.
Other quality lots sold from £260 to £307 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M/S P and J Burns Ballinamallard 495kg Limousin to £1470 (£297) 480kg Limousin to £1440 (£300) 485kg Limousin to £1420 (£292) and 460kg Limousin to £1260 (£274) D D and E McElroy Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) 465kg Charolais to £1370 (£294) 420kg Charolais to £1250 (£297) M O'Kane Cookstown 445kg Charolais to £1440 (£323) O McCaffery Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1410 (£306) L McCann 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) M Cosgrove Rosslea 475kg Limousin to £1400 (£294) J Cassidy Fermanagh 460kg Charolais to £1390 (£302) Fermanagh producer 440kg Charolais to £`1340 (£304) M O'Kane Cookstown 445kg Charolais to £1330 (£299) and 420kg Charolais to £1290 (£307) E McCaffery Tempo 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1310 (£267) 485kg Charolais to £1260 (£260) and 440kg Charolais to £1240 (£282) C Elliott Tempo 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£260) and P McCaffery Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1290 (£260).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
J J Cassidy Fermanagh 400kg Limousin to £1170 and 330kg Limousin to £920. E McCaffery Tempo 395kg Charolais to £1060. P McCaffery Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1050. M O'Kane Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £1050, 355kg Limousin to £960 and 380kg Limousin to £950. J J Moane Fivemiletown 400kg Belgian Blue to £990. P Moynagh 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 355kg Belgian Blue to £900. P Tally Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £920. C Maguire Brookeborough 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. C L Parks Craigavon 375kg Limousin to £830 and 345kg Limousin to £810.
Weanlings (330 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with strong males selling to £1540 (£311) with a 490kg Limousin. To £1470 (£300).
Lighter weight males sold to £1560 for a 465kg Charolais (£335) with a 395kg Charolais to £1510 (£382).
Several others sold from £303 to £365 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais to £1460.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1520 for a 470kg Limousin (£323) selling to a high of £337 per 100kg for a 380kg Limousin to £1280 with a 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160 (£336) others sold from £289 to £318 per 100kg
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls (lightweights)
J Mc Elroy Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1560 (£335) and 430kg Charolais to £1440 (£335) H Robinson Portadown 395kg Charolais to £1510 (£382) and 440kg Charolais to £1480 (£336) I Irwin Loughgall 400kg Charolais to £1460 (£365) F Fox Omagh 475kg Limousin to £1440 (£303) 415kg Limousin to £1380 (£332) and 405kg Limousin to £1380 (£340) A McNamee Newtownstewart 465kg Limousin to £1430 (£307) P Montgomery Augher 410kg Limousin to £1430 (£348) and 415kg Limousin to £1420 (£342) Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £1400 (£350) E Maguire Magheraveely 435kg Charolais to £1390 (£319) G Quinn Dungannon 425kg Charolais to £1360 (£320) Fermanagh producer 400kg Charolais to £1360 (£340)
Stronger males
Sold to £1540 for a 495kg Charolais (£311) for H Robinson Portadown. F Fox Omagh 520kg Limousin to £1480 (£300) and 490kg Limousin to £1470 (£300) Coolwynds Farm Aughnacloy 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) and 525kg Limousin to £1440 (£274).
Weanling heifers
C Loughran Cookstown 470kg Limousin to £1520 (£323) C McDonald Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £1280 (£284) M Loughran Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £1280 (£337) D McGuigan Armagh 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) 410kg Charolais to £1200 (£292) and 360kg Charolais to £1130 (£314) S McAloon Rosslea 420kg Charolais to £1240 (£295) 410kg Charolais to £1210 (£292) and 415kg Charolais to £1200 (£289) P Flannigan Rosslea 410kg Charolais to £1240 (£302) E J McMenamin Kesh 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1220 (£321) C McElmurray Pomeroy 345kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160 (£336) S McElmurray Pomeroy 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160 (£305) and 410kg Charolais to £1150 (£306) Barnett Farms Ltd Clogher 415kg Simmental to £1160 (£279) and 395kg Charolais to £1130 (£286) G Cadden Fermanagh 400kg Limousin to £1160 (£290) J McElroy Clogher 365kg Charolais to £1160 (£318) and 375kg Charolais to £1150 (£306) and P J Monaghan Omagh 380kg Charolais to £1150 (£302).
Dairy cows and heifers
A smaller selection this week sold readily with a Dromore farmer selling a calved heifer to £2100. A Dungannon farmer received £1970 for calved heifer. Dungannon farmer £1620 and £1320 for calved heifers. Ballygawley farmer £1560 for calved heifer. Ballybay farmer £1300 for calved heifer. Ballygawley farmer £1420, £1320 and £1300 for springing heifers (due September) Newry producer £1150 and £1050 for springing heifers.
Young maiden heifers sold to £590 four times.
Breeding bulls
£2600 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 18-06-2022) for a Lisnaskea farmer. Omagh farmer £1400 for pedigree non registered Charolais (born 08-02-2016).
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry this week sold to £1900 for a heifer with bull calf for a Co Armagh farmer. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1580 and £1220 for a Portadown farmer. £1570 and £1540 went to a Sixmilecross farmer. Dungannon farmer £1480 and £1200. Crumlin farmer £1200 and £1170. Aughnacloy farmer £1200 twice and £1100. Co Armagh farmer £1180.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A much larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with bull calves selling to £565 twice for Belgian Blues to Ian Telford Fintona. Alan Latimer Derrylin £400 for Belgian Blue; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £370, £365 and £325 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £355 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus; P McNally Clogher £305 for Aberdeen Angus and R Gervis Ballygawley £300 for Simmental.
Heifer calves
Alan Latimer Derrylin £405, £340 and £280 for Belgian Blues; Omagh producer £400 and £390 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £380 twice £350 and £330 for Simmentals. K Kendall Fivemiletown £295 for Aberdeen Angus; Rosslea producer £280x 2 for Limousins. R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £270 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
C Maguire Omagh £1020 and £980 for Charolais; Bosco Shannon Bellanaleck £950, £890, for Limousins. R McConnell Clogher £850 and £820 for Limousins. P G McGee Augher £830 x 2 £820 x 2 £795x 2 and £690 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; M Rafferty Armagh £825 for Aberdeen Angus; L Murray Newtownbutler £810 for Hereford; P McCann Dungannon £750 for Limousin; P Cullen Co Armagh £730 for Belgian Blue; S Cox Kinawley £690 for Charolais and M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £670 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps
O Callaghan Rosslea £1020 for Limousin; Bosco Shannon Bellanaleck £930, £830 and £810 for Limousins; L Murray Newtownbutler £880 for Charolais £640 for Limousin and £630 for Aberdeen Angus; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £800 and £610 for Charolais; R McConnell Clogher £790 and £760 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £780 for Charolais and £650 for Limousin; B Clancy Newtownbutler £730 and £700 for Aberdeen Angus; W G Donaldson Aughynacloy £670 for Aberdeen Angus and £650 for Hereford; P Cullen Co Armagh £660 and £640 for Belgian Blues D D and E McElroy Clogher £630 for Charolais.