Breeding bulls selling to £2750 for young pedigree registered Charolais at Clogher Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the fatstock ring 370kg lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2250-60 for a 930kg Charolais to £242 per 100kg this was followed by an 860kg Charolais to £2029-60 at £236 per 100kg with an 830kg Charolais to £1992 at £240 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2000-29 for a 730kg Limousin to £274 per 100kg with a 730kg Charolais to £1927-20 at £264 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1495-20 for an 840kg to £178 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2008-60 for a 1210kg Charolais to £166 per 100kg and selling to £198 per 100kg for an 880kg Simmental.
Fat steers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais.
Fat heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2190 for a 750kg Charolais (£292) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £2010.
Forward steers sold to £1680 for a 570kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1630.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Med weight steers sold to £1650 for a 480kg Charolais (£344) and selling to £383 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1610.
Smaller sorts sold to £1470 for a 340kg Charolais (£432).
Heavy heifers sold to £1800 for a 710kg Charolais (£253) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1760.
Forward heifers sold to £1730 for a 585kg Limousin (£296) with a 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295).
Med weight heifers sold to £1570 for a 495kg Charolais (£317) with a 445kg Charolais to £1480 (£332).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Smaller sorts sold to £1270 for a 400kg Limousin (£317) selling to £322 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1240.
Weanling males sold to £1710 for a strong 565kg Limousin (£302).
Lighter weights sold to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1390.
Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a strong 565kg Charolais (£283).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lighter weights sold to £397 per 100kg for a 345kg Limousin to £1370.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2320 and £2000.
Breeding bulls sold to £2750 for a young pedigree registered Charolais.
Suckler outfits sold to £2050.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1480.
Bull calves sold to £430 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £375 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Reared female lumps sold to £930 for Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £274 (£2000-20) Armagh producer 480kg Limousin to £270 (£1296) Sixmilecross producer 610kg Simmental to £266 (£1622-60) 590kg Simmental to £252 (£1486-80) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1190-40) Dungannon producer 730kg Charolais to £264 (£1927-20) and 750kg Limousin to £254 (£1905) Newtownhamilton producer 670kg Limousin to £254 (£1701-80) and 670kg Charolais to £240 (£1608) Cookstown producer 710kg Charolais to £248 (£1760-80) Carrickmore producer 560kg Limousin to £244 (£1366-40) Cullyhanna producer 930kg Charolais to £242 (£2250-60) Aughnacloy producer 600kg Hereford to £240 (£1440) Rosslea producer 720kg Charolais to £238 (£1713-60) Newtownstewart producer 860kg Charolais to £236 (£2029-60) and Pomeroy producer 560kg Charolais to £236 (£1321-60) and 590kg Charolais to £234 (£1380-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £232 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Second quality coloured cows sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1495-20 for an 840kg to £178 per 100kg.
Other fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £170 per 100kg.
More heavy Friesian cows required to supply demand.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Co Armagh producer 880kg Simmental to £198 (£1742-40) Loughgall producer 990kg Limousin to £172 (£1702-80) Rosslea producer 1210kg Charolais to £166 (£2008-60) and Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £152 (£1094-40).
Fat steers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charolais steers sold to £284 per 100kg for 590kg to (£1675-60); Limousin steers sold to £272 for 640kg to (£1740-80) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 for a 630kg to (£1638); Shorthorn steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1884-80); Hereford steers sold to £248 for a 540kg to £1339-20) and Stabiliser steers sold to £1537-60 for a 620kg to £248 per 100kg and Friesians sold from £178 to £208 per 100kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1989); Charolais heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1716); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1402-20); Simmental heifers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 520kg to (£1258-40); Hereford heifers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 620kg to (£1438-40) and Friesian heifers sold from £184 to £218 per 100kg.
Store bullocks (340 lots)
A great entry this week again sold to a good steady demand with heavy steers selling to £2190 for a 750kg Charolais £292 per 100kg and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £2010.
Most other quality lots sold from £265 to £305 per 100kg for a 685kg Charolais to £2090.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Forward steers 505kg to £585kg sold to £1680 for a 570kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1630 others sold from £265 to £303 per 100kg.
Leading prices
John Hackett Eskra 750kg Charolais to £2190 (£292) 710kg Limousin to £2100 (£296) 720kg Limousin to £2100 (£291) 700kg Simmental to £2020 (£288) and 690kg Charolais to £2020 (£293) W Smiton Fintona 815kg Charolais to £2160 (£265) and 795kg Charolais to £2120 (£266) C Cassidy Fintona 770kg Charolais to £2150 (£279) 780kg Charolais to £2140 (£279) and 690kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) G H Carroll Dungannon 765kg Charolais to £2100 (£274) and 690kg Charolais to £2030 (£294) Fermanagh producer 685kg Charolais to £2090 (£305) 690kg Limousin to £2060 (£298) 685kg Charolais to £2060 (£301) and 630kg Charolais to £2010 (£319) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 730kg Charolais to £2030 (£279) R Hall Fivemiletown 735kg Limousin to £2030 (£276) D Greenaway Portadown 695kg Limousin to £2020 (£290) W J Armstrong Armagh 715kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) Forward steers 505kg to 585kg sold to £1680 for a 570kg Charolais (£294) with a 530kg Charolais to £1660 (£313) for H Keys Clogher. M Nesbitt Armagh 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) B Campbell Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) and 535kg Charolais to £1620 (£303) G O'Neill Lurgan 505kg Limousin to £1630 (£322) and 585kg Charolais to £1580 (£270) C Caughy Newtownbutler 575kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1620 (£281) and 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) and Fermanagh producer 570kg Hereford to £1510 (£265).
Med weight steers 420kg to 500kg
A very strong demand in this section with a 480kg Charolais selling to £1650 (£344) and reaching £383 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1610.
Several other quality lots sold from £276 to £332 per 100kg twice.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
S Grew Corranny Co Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £1650 (£344) 495kg Charolais to £1540 (£311) 450kg Limousin to £1440 (£313) and 435kg Limousin to £1440 (£331) J W Kirkland Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1610 (£383) J H Keys Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) J McStay Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1510 (£314) and 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£293) M O'Hanlon Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1510 (£332) J Coary Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) P J Rafferty Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1480 (£305) A Eagleson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) and 485kg Limousin to £1340 (£276) J McQuaid Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) P Owens Bellanaleck 475kg Belgian Blue to £1440 (£303) William. Law Aughnacloy 425kg Charolais to £1410 (£332) Kesh producer 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£306) D McCann Trillick 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£295) G P O'Neill Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) and N McGarrity Carrickmore 480kg Limousin to £1350 (£281).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
A Eagleson Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £1470 (£432) and William Law Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £1140 (£335).
Store heifers (240 lots)
Another good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1800 for a 710kg Charolais (£253) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1760.
Other quality lots sold from £255 to £284 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 565kg to 595kg sold to £1730 for a 585kg Limousin (£296) with a 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295).
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
P Donnelly Ballygawley 710kg Charolais to £1800 (£253) T K McCarney Fintona 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£273) 675kg Charolais to £1740 (£258) 620kg Charolais to £1690 (£272) and 615kg Charolais to £1660 (£270) D Arthurs Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) M McGinley Eskra 605kg Limousin to £1720 (£284) I Smith Fivemiletown 605kg Limousin to £1710 (£282) F Flynn Newtownbutler 635kg Charolais to £1700 (£267) S McGirr Balklygawley 645kg Simmental to £1700 (£263) B S and B G McGeown Craigavon 665kg Charolais to £1700 (£255) T Cassidy Augher 670kg Simmental to £1690 (£252) Enniskillen producer 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275) P Cullinan Eskra 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) A Orr Rosslea 625kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670 (£267) and J R McAree Co Armagh 660kg Simmental to £1670 (£253).
Forward heifers 565kg to 595kg sold to £1730 for a 585kg Limousin (£296) 590kg Charolais to £1710 (£290) 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295) and 595kg Limousin to £1650 (£277) for M McGinley Eskra.
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1570 for a 495kg Charolais (£317) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1480.
Several other quality lots sold from £293 to £323 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Enniskillen producer 495kg Charolais to £1570 (£317) 500kg Charolais to £1550 (£310) 495 Limousin to £1540 (£311) 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) and 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) P Donnelly Ballygawley 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) and 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) S Dobbs Omagh 495kg Limousin to £1500 (£303) P J Bell Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1500 (£306) Enniskillen producer 445kg Charolais to £1480 (£332) 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) 480kg Charolais to £1460 (£304) 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) and 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) D Arthurs Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) and 455kg Charolais to £1470 (£323) A and L Williamson Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1450 (£290) and A Armstrong Dromore 485kg Limousin to £1450 (£299).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A keen demand in this weight range with a 400kg Limousin to £1270 (£317) with a 385kg Charolais to £1240 (£322).
Sample prices
M/S A and N Gervais Clogher 400kg Limousin to £1270 (£317) and 395kg Limousin to £1160. Fermanagh producer 385kg Charolais to £1240 (£322) P Donnelly Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1240. P J Bell Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1200 (£300) A Donnelly Ederney 400kg Limousin to £1040, 400kg Limousin to £1000, 345kg Limousin to £970, 335kg Limousin to £900, and 350kg Limousin to £820. S McCrory Carrickmore 340kg Charolais to £1040. J Gillespie Killylea 400kg Limousin to £950, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. J A Gilleece Derrylin 395kg Hereford to £950 and 390kg Hereford to £900. M and G Monaghan Augher 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. M Rafferty Aughnacloy 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £790.
Weanlings (300 lots)
A very strong demand this week again with strong males selling to £1710 for a 565kg Limousin (£302) others sold from £271 to £293 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lighterweights sold to £1500 for a 480kg Limousin (£312) and selling to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1390.
Several other lighter males sold from £272 to £327 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a 565kg Charolais (£283) with a 525kg Charolais to £1600 (£304).
Lighter weights sold to £1500 for a 480kg Belgian Blue £312) with a 345kg Limousin selling to £1370 at £397 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Several other quality lots sold from £288 to £359 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1220.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Strong males
P McCrory Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1710 (£302) and 530kg Charolais to £1550 (£292) A Hadden Aughnacloy 545kg Limousin to £1580 (£290) B Cullinan Fintona 505kg Limousin to £1480 (£293) M Beacom Ederney 505kg Limousin to £1370 (£271) Lighter Males sold to £1500 for a 480kg Limousin (£312) 480kg Limousin to £1380 (£287) and 455Kg Limousin to £1380 (£303) S McKenna Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1430 (£304) G Moane Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1420 (£330) M Beacom Ederney 465kg Charolais to £1410 (£303) M and N O Conner Augher 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) T Cassidy Augher 385kg Limousin to £1390 (£361) P McCrory Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) 425kg Limousin to £1350 (£317) and 405kg Charolais to £1340 (£331) C Cullinan Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) E Murray Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1350 (£272) and T Smyth Dromore 410kg Charolais to £1340 (£327) and 405kg Charolais to £1330 (£328).
Weanling heifers
Strong heifers sold to £1600 for a 565kg Charolais (£283) with a 525kg Charolais to £1600 (£304) and a 480kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£312) for P McCrory Dungannon.
Lighter weight heifers sold to £1440 for a 475kg Charolais (£303) 345kg Limousin to £1370 (£397) 385kg Limousin to £1330 (£345) 400kg Charolais to £1310 (£327) 430kg Limousin to £1270 (£295) 405kg Limousin to £1250 (3308) 430kg Charolais to £1230 (£288) and 380kg Limousin to £1190 (£313) P Hacket Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £1270 (£334) and 360kg Charolais to £1190 (£330) G Moane Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1230 (£332) P Maguire Brookeborough 390kg Charolais to £1220 (£313) L J Gray Newtownbutler 340kg Charolais to £1220 (£359) S McKenna Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£308) T Smyth Dromore 410kg Charolais to £1190 (£290) D Pennell Lisbellaw 395kg Charolais to £1180 (£298) and M Reynolds Armagh 395kg Limousin to £1180 (£298).
Dairy cows and heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2320, £2000 and £1910. Carrickmore producer £1950 for calved heifer. Co Antrim producer £1750, £1580, £1500, and £1460 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £1600 for calved heifer. Lurgan producer £1700, and £1590 for calved heifers. Madden producer £1350 and £1220 for calved heifers.
Others sold from £900 to £1110.
Breeding bulls
Ballinamallard producer £2750 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 27-05-2022).
Suckler cows and calves
A steady demand in this section with quality lots in short supply however a Co Antrim producer sold a 2019 cow with heifer calf to £2050. A Rosslea producer sold a 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1460.
A larger entry of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1480 and £1180 for a Clogher producer. Augher producer £1460. Middletown producer £1390 and £1200. Omagh producer £1340 and £1190. Ballygawley producer £1340, £1280, £1270, and £1110. Lisburn producer £1250.
Lots of others sold from £800 to £1100.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Special entry Saturday 3rd February in suckler ring – six Red and White incalf heifers near note to pedigree Limousin bull.
Dropped calves and reared lumps (180 lots)
A very keen interest in this section with bull calves selling to £430 for an Aberdeen Angus to G Smith Seskinore. B Dunne Ballinamallard £405, £400 and £350 for Belgian Blues M Dane Lisbellaw £350 and £320. for Charolais R Totten Lisburn £320 for Aberdeen Angus Roughan Farms Ltd. Augher £305 for Hereford Keady producer £305 for Spk. Omagh producer £300 for Belgian Blue
Heifer calves
M Dane Lisbellaw £375 and £340 for Chars and £310 x 2 for Belgian Blues; A Maguire Lisbellaw £375 for Belgian Blue; J Scott Maguiresbridge £305 for Charolais; M/S S and A Kelly Tempo £305 for Aberdeen Angus and Fermanagh producer £304, £300 and £280 for Limousins.
Reared male lumps
M/S D and I Murphy Dungannon £800 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £740, £730, £640 for Simmental and £570 x 2 for Limousins; B Hall Fivemiletown £740, £685, £590 x 2 £510 and £485 for Aberdeen Angus; D O'Hagan Maghera £650 and £610 for Aberdeen Angus; G McCaughey Clogher £625 for Simmental; Fermanagh producer £560 for Limousin; R Totten Lisburn £560 for Charolais; E Crawford Stewartstown £530 for Simmental; J L E Kelso Dungannon £450 for Belgian Blue and D Jones Moneymore £445 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared female lumps
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Leonard Enniskillen £930 for Limousin M/S D and I Murphy Dungannon £890 and £770 for Blonde d'Aquitaines; M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £810, £650 and £635 for Charolais; G McCaughey Clogher £760, £750 and £730 for Simmentals; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £750 for Simmental and £600 for Shorthorn beef; P McConnell Clogher £680 for Charolais; G O'Neill Omagh £660 x 2 £640 and £540 for Charolais; R Totten Lisburn £620 for Saler; B Hall Fivemiletown £550 for Aberdeen Angus; Dungannon producer £550 for Charolais and C McNeill Ballygawley £530 for Hereford.