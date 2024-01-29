Breeding bulls selling to £2750 for young pedigree registered Charolais at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the fatstock ring 370kg lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2250-60 for a 930kg Charolais to £242 per 100kg this was followed by an 860kg Charolais to £2029-60 at £236 per 100kg with an 830kg Charolais to £1992 at £240 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2000-29 for a 730kg Limousin to £274 per 100kg with a 730kg Charolais to £1927-20 at £264 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1495-20 for an 840kg to £178 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2008-60 for a 1210kg Charolais to £166 per 100kg and selling to £198 per 100kg for an 880kg Simmental.

Fat steers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais.

Fat heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2190 for a 750kg Charolais (£292) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £2010.

Forward steers sold to £1680 for a 570kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1630.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Med weight steers sold to £1650 for a 480kg Charolais (£344) and selling to £383 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1610.

Smaller sorts sold to £1470 for a 340kg Charolais (£432).

Heavy heifers sold to £1800 for a 710kg Charolais (£253) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1760.

Forward heifers sold to £1730 for a 585kg Limousin (£296) with a 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295).

Med weight heifers sold to £1570 for a 495kg Charolais (£317) with a 445kg Charolais to £1480 (£332).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smaller sorts sold to £1270 for a 400kg Limousin (£317) selling to £322 per 100kg for a 385kg Charolais to £1240.

Weanling males sold to £1710 for a strong 565kg Limousin (£302).

Lighter weights sold to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1390.

Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a strong 565kg Charolais (£283).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lighter weights sold to £397 per 100kg for a 345kg Limousin to £1370.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2320 and £2000.

Breeding bulls sold to £2750 for a young pedigree registered Charolais.

Suckler outfits sold to £2050.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1480.

Bull calves sold to £430 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £375 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £800 for Blonde d'Aquitaine.

Reared female lumps sold to £930 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £274 (£2000-20) Armagh producer 480kg Limousin to £270 (£1296) Sixmilecross producer 610kg Simmental to £266 (£1622-60) 590kg Simmental to £252 (£1486-80) and 480kg Belgian Blue to £248 (£1190-40) Dungannon producer 730kg Charolais to £264 (£1927-20) and 750kg Limousin to £254 (£1905) Newtownhamilton producer 670kg Limousin to £254 (£1701-80) and 670kg Charolais to £240 (£1608) Cookstown producer 710kg Charolais to £248 (£1760-80) Carrickmore producer 560kg Limousin to £244 (£1366-40) Cullyhanna producer 930kg Charolais to £242 (£2250-60) Aughnacloy producer 600kg Hereford to £240 (£1440) Rosslea producer 720kg Charolais to £238 (£1713-60) Newtownstewart producer 860kg Charolais to £236 (£2029-60) and Pomeroy producer 560kg Charolais to £236 (£1321-60) and 590kg Charolais to £234 (£1380-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £232 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality coloured cows sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1495-20 for an 840kg to £178 per 100kg.

Other fleshed Friesian cows sold from £160 to £170 per 100kg.

More heavy Friesian cows required to supply demand.

Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £138 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Co Armagh producer 880kg Simmental to £198 (£1742-40) Loughgall producer 990kg Limousin to £172 (£1702-80) Rosslea producer 1210kg Charolais to £166 (£2008-60) and Dungannon producer 720kg Charolais to £152 (£1094-40).

Fat steers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charolais steers sold to £284 per 100kg for 590kg to (£1675-60); Limousin steers sold to £272 for 640kg to (£1740-80) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 for a 630kg to (£1638); Shorthorn steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1884-80); Hereford steers sold to £248 for a 540kg to £1339-20) and Stabiliser steers sold to £1537-60 for a 620kg to £248 per 100kg and Friesians sold from £178 to £208 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £306 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1989); Charolais heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£1716); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £246 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1402-20); Simmental heifers sold to £242 per 100kg for a 520kg to (£1258-40); Hereford heifers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 620kg to (£1438-40) and Friesian heifers sold from £184 to £218 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (340 lots)

A great entry this week again sold to a good steady demand with heavy steers selling to £2190 for a 750kg Charolais £292 per 100kg and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 630kg Charolais to £2010.

Most other quality lots sold from £265 to £305 per 100kg for a 685kg Charolais to £2090.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward steers 505kg to £585kg sold to £1680 for a 570kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1630 others sold from £265 to £303 per 100kg.

Leading prices

John Hackett Eskra 750kg Charolais to £2190 (£292) 710kg Limousin to £2100 (£296) 720kg Limousin to £2100 (£291) 700kg Simmental to £2020 (£288) and 690kg Charolais to £2020 (£293) W Smiton Fintona 815kg Charolais to £2160 (£265) and 795kg Charolais to £2120 (£266) C Cassidy Fintona 770kg Charolais to £2150 (£279) 780kg Charolais to £2140 (£279) and 690kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) G H Carroll Dungannon 765kg Charolais to £2100 (£274) and 690kg Charolais to £2030 (£294) Fermanagh producer 685kg Charolais to £2090 (£305) 690kg Limousin to £2060 (£298) 685kg Charolais to £2060 (£301) and 630kg Charolais to £2010 (£319) Barnett Farms Ltd. Clogher 730kg Charolais to £2030 (£279) R Hall Fivemiletown 735kg Limousin to £2030 (£276) D Greenaway Portadown 695kg Limousin to £2020 (£290) W J Armstrong Armagh 715kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) Forward steers 505kg to 585kg sold to £1680 for a 570kg Charolais (£294) with a 530kg Charolais to £1660 (£313) for H Keys Clogher. M Nesbitt Armagh 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) B Campbell Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1640 (£287) and 535kg Charolais to £1620 (£303) G O'Neill Lurgan 505kg Limousin to £1630 (£322) and 585kg Charolais to £1580 (£270) C Caughy Newtownbutler 575kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1620 (£281) and 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) and Fermanagh producer 570kg Hereford to £1510 (£265).

Med weight steers 420kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with a 480kg Charolais selling to £1650 (£344) and reaching £383 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1610.

Several other quality lots sold from £276 to £332 per 100kg twice.

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Grew Corranny Co Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £1650 (£344) 495kg Charolais to £1540 (£311) 450kg Limousin to £1440 (£313) and 435kg Limousin to £1440 (£331) J W Kirkland Dungannon 420kg Charolais to £1610 (£383) J H Keys Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1550 (£337) J McStay Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1510 (£314) and 485kg Charolais to £1420 (£293) M O'Hanlon Clogher 455kg Charolais to £1510 (£332) J Coary Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) P J Rafferty Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1480 (£305) A Eagleson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1450 (£296) and 485kg Limousin to £1340 (£276) J McQuaid Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) P Owens Bellanaleck 475kg Belgian Blue to £1440 (£303) William. Law Aughnacloy 425kg Charolais to £1410 (£332) Kesh producer 460kg Charolais to £1410 (£306) D McCann Trillick 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£295) G P O'Neill Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) and N McGarrity Carrickmore 480kg Limousin to £1350 (£281).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

A Eagleson Ballygawley 340kg Charolais to £1470 (£432) and William Law Aughnacloy 340kg Charolais to £1140 (£335).

Store heifers (240 lots)

Another good steady demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1800 for a 710kg Charolais (£253) and selling to £293 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais to £1760.

Other quality lots sold from £255 to £284 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 565kg to 595kg sold to £1730 for a 585kg Limousin (£296) with a 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295).

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

P Donnelly Ballygawley 710kg Charolais to £1800 (£253) T K McCarney Fintona 645kg Charolais to £1760 (£273) 675kg Charolais to £1740 (£258) 620kg Charolais to £1690 (£272) and 615kg Charolais to £1660 (£270) D Arthurs Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1760 (£293) M McGinley Eskra 605kg Limousin to £1720 (£284) I Smith Fivemiletown 605kg Limousin to £1710 (£282) F Flynn Newtownbutler 635kg Charolais to £1700 (£267) S McGirr Balklygawley 645kg Simmental to £1700 (£263) B S and B G McGeown Craigavon 665kg Charolais to £1700 (£255) T Cassidy Augher 670kg Simmental to £1690 (£252) Enniskillen producer 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275) P Cullinan Eskra 625kg Charolais to £1680 (£269) A Orr Rosslea 625kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1670 (£267) and J R McAree Co Armagh 660kg Simmental to £1670 (£253).

Forward heifers 565kg to 595kg sold to £1730 for a 585kg Limousin (£296) 590kg Charolais to £1710 (£290) 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295) and 595kg Limousin to £1650 (£277) for M McGinley Eskra.

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1570 for a 495kg Charolais (£317) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 445kg Charolais to £1480.

Several other quality lots sold from £293 to £323 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enniskillen producer 495kg Charolais to £1570 (£317) 500kg Charolais to £1550 (£310) 495 Limousin to £1540 (£311) 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) 485kg Limousin to £1490 (£307) 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) and 500kg Charolais to £1480 (£296) P Donnelly Ballygawley 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£315) and 480kg Charolais to £1440 (£300) S Dobbs Omagh 495kg Limousin to £1500 (£303) P J Bell Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1500 (£306) Enniskillen producer 445kg Charolais to £1480 (£332) 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) 480kg Charolais to £1460 (£304) 480kg Charolais to £1450 (£302) and 495kg Charolais to £1450 (£293) D Arthurs Dungannon 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) and 455kg Charolais to £1470 (£323) A and L Williamson Newtownbutler 500kg Limousin to £1450 (£290) and A Armstrong Dromore 485kg Limousin to £1450 (£299).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A keen demand in this weight range with a 400kg Limousin to £1270 (£317) with a 385kg Charolais to £1240 (£322).

Sample prices

M/S A and N Gervais Clogher 400kg Limousin to £1270 (£317) and 395kg Limousin to £1160. Fermanagh producer 385kg Charolais to £1240 (£322) P Donnelly Ballygawley 390kg Charolais to £1240. P J Bell Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1200 (£300) A Donnelly Ederney 400kg Limousin to £1040, 400kg Limousin to £1000, 345kg Limousin to £970, 335kg Limousin to £900, and 350kg Limousin to £820. S McCrory Carrickmore 340kg Charolais to £1040. J Gillespie Killylea 400kg Limousin to £950, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, and 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. J A Gilleece Derrylin 395kg Hereford to £950 and 390kg Hereford to £900. M and G Monaghan Augher 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. M Rafferty Aughnacloy 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £790.

Weanlings (300 lots)

A very strong demand this week again with strong males selling to £1710 for a 565kg Limousin (£302) others sold from £271 to £293 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lighterweights sold to £1500 for a 480kg Limousin (£312) and selling to a high of £361 per 100kg for a 385kg Limousin to £1390.

Several other lighter males sold from £272 to £327 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1600 for a 565kg Charolais (£283) with a 525kg Charolais to £1600 (£304).

Lighter weights sold to £1500 for a 480kg Belgian Blue £312) with a 345kg Limousin selling to £1370 at £397 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several other quality lots sold from £288 to £359 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais to £1220.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Strong males

P McCrory Dungannon 565kg Limousin to £1710 (£302) and 530kg Charolais to £1550 (£292) A Hadden Aughnacloy 545kg Limousin to £1580 (£290) B Cullinan Fintona 505kg Limousin to £1480 (£293) M Beacom Ederney 505kg Limousin to £1370 (£271) Lighter Males sold to £1500 for a 480kg Limousin (£312) 480kg Limousin to £1380 (£287) and 455Kg Limousin to £1380 (£303) S McKenna Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1430 (£304) G Moane Fivemiletown 430kg Charolais to £1420 (£330) M Beacom Ederney 465kg Charolais to £1410 (£303) M and N O Conner Augher 465kg Charolais to £1400 (£301) T Cassidy Augher 385kg Limousin to £1390 (£361) P McCrory Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) 425kg Limousin to £1350 (£317) and 405kg Charolais to £1340 (£331) C Cullinan Fintona 475kg Limousin to £1360 (£286) E Murray Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1350 (£272) and T Smyth Dromore 410kg Charolais to £1340 (£327) and 405kg Charolais to £1330 (£328).

Weanling heifers

Strong heifers sold to £1600 for a 565kg Charolais (£283) with a 525kg Charolais to £1600 (£304) and a 480kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£312) for P McCrory Dungannon.

Lighter weight heifers sold to £1440 for a 475kg Charolais (£303) 345kg Limousin to £1370 (£397) 385kg Limousin to £1330 (£345) 400kg Charolais to £1310 (£327) 430kg Limousin to £1270 (£295) 405kg Limousin to £1250 (3308) 430kg Charolais to £1230 (£288) and 380kg Limousin to £1190 (£313) P Hacket Newtownbutler 380kg Charolais to £1270 (£334) and 360kg Charolais to £1190 (£330) G Moane Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £1230 (£332) P Maguire Brookeborough 390kg Charolais to £1220 (£313) L J Gray Newtownbutler 340kg Charolais to £1220 (£359) S McKenna Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1200 (£308) T Smyth Dromore 410kg Charolais to £1190 (£290) D Pennell Lisbellaw 395kg Charolais to £1180 (£298) and M Reynolds Armagh 395kg Limousin to £1180 (£298).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2320, £2000 and £1910. Carrickmore producer £1950 for calved heifer. Co Antrim producer £1750, £1580, £1500, and £1460 for calved heifers. Tempo producer £1600 for calved heifer. Lurgan producer £1700, and £1590 for calved heifers. Madden producer £1350 and £1220 for calved heifers.

Others sold from £900 to £1110.

Breeding bulls

Ballinamallard producer £2750 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 27-05-2022).

Suckler cows and calves

A steady demand in this section with quality lots in short supply however a Co Antrim producer sold a 2019 cow with heifer calf to £2050. A Rosslea producer sold a 2017 cow with heifer calf to £1460.

A larger entry of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1480 and £1180 for a Clogher producer. Augher producer £1460. Middletown producer £1390 and £1200. Omagh producer £1340 and £1190. Ballygawley producer £1340, £1280, £1270, and £1110. Lisburn producer £1250.

Lots of others sold from £800 to £1100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special entry Saturday 3rd February in suckler ring – six Red and White incalf heifers near note to pedigree Limousin bull.

Dropped calves and reared lumps (180 lots)

A very keen interest in this section with bull calves selling to £430 for an Aberdeen Angus to G Smith Seskinore. B Dunne Ballinamallard £405, £400 and £350 for Belgian Blues M Dane Lisbellaw £350 and £320. for Charolais R Totten Lisburn £320 for Aberdeen Angus Roughan Farms Ltd. Augher £305 for Hereford Keady producer £305 for Spk. Omagh producer £300 for Belgian Blue

Heifer calves

M Dane Lisbellaw £375 and £340 for Chars and £310 x 2 for Belgian Blues; A Maguire Lisbellaw £375 for Belgian Blue; J Scott Maguiresbridge £305 for Charolais; M/S S and A Kelly Tempo £305 for Aberdeen Angus and Fermanagh producer £304, £300 and £280 for Limousins.

Reared male lumps

M/S D and I Murphy Dungannon £800 for Blonde d'Aquitaine; M/S A and A Maguire Rosslea £740, £730, £640 for Simmental and £570 x 2 for Limousins; B Hall Fivemiletown £740, £685, £590 x 2 £510 and £485 for Aberdeen Angus; D O'Hagan Maghera £650 and £610 for Aberdeen Angus; G McCaughey Clogher £625 for Simmental; Fermanagh producer £560 for Limousin; R Totten Lisburn £560 for Charolais; E Crawford Stewartstown £530 for Simmental; J L E Kelso Dungannon £450 for Belgian Blue and D Jones Moneymore £445 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared female lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement