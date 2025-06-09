Breeding bulls selling to £3900 for pedigree registered Limousins at Clogher Mart

A total entry of 811 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 7th June returning a strong demand for all sorts in all sale rings.

In the fatstock ring 262 lots listed sold to a firm demand with a beef bred Limousin cow 850kg selling to £366 per 100kg to (£3111) a 780kg Aubrac cow sold to £356 per 100kg to (£2776) with a 720kg Limousin cow selling to £344 per 100kg to (£2476).

Beef Bred cow heifers sold to £1965 for a 540kg Limousin to £364 per 100kg. a 670kg Limousin sold to £2304-80 at £344 per 100kg. with a 640kg Limousin to £2163-20 at £338 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2288 for an 800kg to £286 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2819-60 for a 1060kg Charolais to £266 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 760kg Charolais to (£2994) several other Charolais steers sold from £372 to £390 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £408 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to (£2488-80).

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3060 for a 760kg Limousin (£403) 720kg Charolais to £2900 (£403) and 650kg Limousin to £2640 (£406).

Forward steers sold to £2360 for a 580kg Limousin (£407) 555kg Charolais to £2280 (£411) with a 525kg Charolais to £2190 (£417).

Med weight steers sold to £2100 for a 485kg Limousin (£433) with a 390kg Limousin to £1690 (£433).

Heavy heifers sold to £2760 for a 780kg Charolais (£354) with a 630kg Charolais to £2300 (£365).

Forward heifers sold to £2290 for a 585kg Charolais (£391) with a 595kg Charolais to £2200 (£370).

Med weight heifers sold to £2010 for a 490kg Charolais (£410) with a 490kg Limousin to £1980 (£404).

Smaller heifers sold to £1410 for 360kg Limousin (£392).

Weanling males sold to £1960 for a 450kg Charolais (£436) a 420kg Charolais sold to £1880 (£448) with a 420kg Charolais to £1870 (£445).

Weanling heifers sold to £2500 for a 510kg Belgian Blue (£490) a 330kg Charolais sold to £1580 (£451) with a 330kg Charolais to £1490 (£452).

Breeding bulls sold to £3900 twice for pedigree registered Limousins.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3200, £3180, and £2800.

Suckler outfits sold to £3800, £3750 and £3600.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2900, £2860 and £2820.

Bull calves (under four weeks) sold to £990 and £820 for Charolais.

Bull calves (4-6 weeks) sold to £1000 for Limousin and £810 for Hereford.

Heifer calves (under four weeks) sold to £660 and £640 for Charolais.

Heifer calves (4-6 weeks) sold to £550 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus.

Male and female lumps (over eight weeks - Co Armagh producer £1620 for Limousin bull. I Henderson Lisbellaw £1460 for Charolais bull. E Maguire Trillick £1430 for Belgian Blue bull and £1330 for Limousin bull. M Fox Omagh £1290 for Charolais bull and £1210 for Limousin bull. L Moore Ballygawley £1290, £1200, £1150, and £1100 for Limousin bulls. K Moore Augher £1080 for Limousin heifer.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Sixmilecross producer 850kg Limousin to £366 (£3111) Dungannon producer 540kg Limousin to £364 (£1965-60) Dungannon producer 780kg Aubrac to £356 (£2776-80) Tempo producer 720k320 to 3360 per 100kgg Limousin to £344 (£2476-80) Keady producer 670kg Limousin to £344 (£2304-80) Bellanaleck producer 640kg Limousin to £338 (£2163-20) Eskra producer 770kg Limousin to £336 (£2587-20) Galbally producer 780kg Limousin to £334 (£2605-20) Greencastle producer 750kg Limousin to £334 (£2505) and 600kg Limousin to £334 (£2004) Augher producer 760kg Charolais to £334 (£2538-40) Keady producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £334 (£1837) Dungannon producer 630kg Limousin to £332 (£2091-60) Galbally producer 750kg Belgian Blue to £324 (£2430) 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine. to £324 (£2300) Irvinestown producer 560kg Charolais to £322 (£1803-20) Pomeroy producer 740kg Simmental to £322 (£2382-80) Lisnaskea producer 760kg Limousin to £320 (£2432) and Plumbridge producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £320 (£2176).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £300 to £318 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £296 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £320 top £364 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2288 per head for an 800kg to £286 per 100kg.

Other fleshy Friesians sold from £260 to £274 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £216 to £234 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £180 to £210 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Ballygawley producer 1060kg Charolais to £266 per 100kg to(£2819-60) Eskra producer 910kg Friesian to £264 per 100kg to (£2402-40) and Seskinore producer 920kg Holstein to £252 (£2318-40).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £394 per 100kg for a 760kg to (£2994); Limousin steer to £382 per 100kg for a 640kg to (£2444-80); Simmental steers sold to £372 per 100kg for a 610kg to £2269-20); Shorthorn steers sold to £360 per 100kg for a 650kg to (£2340) Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 670kg to (£2385-20); Hereford steers sold to £346 per 100kg for a 700kg to (£2422) and Friesian steers to £328 for a 590kg to £1935-20.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £408 per 100kg for a 610kg to (£2488-20); Limousin heifers sold to £380 per 100kg to (£2166); Simmental heifers sold to £356 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£2136); Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£2230-20); Belgian Blue heifers sold to £348 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1914); Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £336 per 100kg for a 570kg to (£1915-20) and Friesian heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1604-80.

Store bullocks

A very firm demand ion this section with heavy steers selling to £3060 for a 760kg Limousin (£403) with a 720kg Charolais to £2900 (£403) to £406 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £2640.

Several other quality lots sold from £333 to £397 per 100kg

Forward steers sold to £2360 for a 580kg Limousin (£407) a 555kg Charolais to £2280 (£411); 530kg Charolais sold to £2170 (£409) with a 525kg Charolais to £2190 (£417) several others sold from £371 to £404 per 100kg.

Leading prices as follows

T Maguire Knockaraven Co Fermanagh 760kg Limousin to £3060 (£403) 785kg Limousin to £3040 (£387) 805kg Charolais to £3020 (£375) 775kg Charolais to £2920 (£377) 730kg Limousin to £2760 (£378) 740kg Charolais to £2680 (£362) and 740kg Charolais to £2660 (£359) W J Grey Trillick 785kg Limousin to £3050 (£365) 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £2840 (£381) 740kg Charolais to £2720 (£368) and 790kg Charolais to £2660 (£359) F O'Neill Benburb 720kg Charolais to £2900 (£403) and 680kg Limousin to £2700 (£397) N McCauley Strabane 765kg Charolais to £2840 (£371) C Gillis Coalisland 775kg Limousin to £2700 (£348) 650kg Limousin to £2640 (£406) 710kg Limousin to £2590 (£365) and 635kg Limousin to £2570 (£405) E Cassidy Tempo 780kg Charolais to £2600 (£333) and P Patterson Augher £765kg Aberdeen Angus to £2580 (£339).

Forward steers 501kg to 595kg sold to £2360 for a 580kg Limousin to S Heenan Fintona.M/S B and D Doris Aghagallon 595kg Charolais to £2340 (£393) 580kg Charolais to £2310 (£398) 565kg Limousin to £2210 (£391) 590kg Simmental to £2190 (£371) 530kg Charolais to £2170 (£409) and 545kg Charolais to £2170 (£398) J Treanor Aughnacloy 595kg Limousin to £2300 (£387) 590kg Limousin to £2260 (£2260 (£383) 575kg Limousin to £2250 (£391) and 575kg Limousin to £2240 (£390) M Shortt Clogher 555kg Charolais to £2280 (£411) and 560kg Simmental to £2230 (£398) G Johnston Pomeroy 555kg Limousin to £2210 (£398) and 585kg Charolais to £2180 (£373) G Steen Dungannon 565kg Belgian Blue to £2200 (£389) 525kg Charolais to £2190 (£417) 540kg Simmental to £2180 (£404) and 530kg Charolais to £2170 (£409) and M/S J J and S Beggan Rosslea 565kg Charolais to £2140 (£379).

Med weight steers 350kg to 500kg

A 485kg Limousin sold to £2100 (£433) with 485kg Charolais to £1980 (£408) a 420kg Charolais sold to £1780 (£424) with a 420kg Limousin to £1720 (£410) and a 370kg Limousin to £1600 (£432) with a 390kg Limousin to £1690 (£433) others sold from £337 to £404 per 100kg.

Leading prices

W Menary Ballygawley 485kg Limousin to £2100 (£433) M Shortt Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1980 x 2 (£408) 470kg Charolais to £1860 (£396) and 455kg Charolais to £1770 (£389) M Murray Rosslea 485kg Limousin to £1980 (£408) A Sloane Armagh 465kg Charolais to £1880 (£404) Edergole Farms Ltd. Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1830 (£385) 420kg Limousin to £1720 (£410) 390kg Limousin to £1690 (£433) 410kg Limousin to £1620 (£395) and 370kg Limousin to £1600 (£432) N Brown Killylea 500kg Charolais to £1830 (£366) R Rafferty Cookstown 420kg Charolais to £1780 (£424) and 475kg Belgian Blue to £1760 (£371) M Glackin Stewartstown 490kg Montbeliarde to £1720 (£351); D Montgomery Aughnacloy 430kg Limousin to £1700 (£395) W Menary Ballygawley 500kg Hereford to £1690 (£338) A Simpson Dungannon 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£338) and A Latimer Fermanagh 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1600 (£337).

Store heifers

A good steady demand in this section with strong heifers selling to £2760 for a 780kg Charolais (£354) with a 620kg Charolais to £2330 (£376) and a 630kg Charolais to £2300 (£365).

Forward heifers sold to £2290 for a 585kg Charolais (£391) with a 550kg Charolais to £2230 (£405) and a 525kg Charolais sold to £2110 (£402).

Several others sold from £330 to £396 per 100kg.

Leading prices

N McCauley Strabane 780kg Charolais to £2760 (£354) and 705kg Limousin to £2460 (£349) C O'Reilly Keady 620kg Charolais to £2330 (£376) E Cassidy Tempo 630kg Charolais to £2300 (£365) and T K McCarney Fintona 610kg Charolais to £2210 (£362).

Forward heifers 501kg to 595kg sold to £2290 for a 585kg Charolais (£391) 595kg Charolais to £2200 (£370) 575kg Charolais to £2060 (£358) 520kg Charolais to £2060 (£396) and 520kg Charolais to £1880 (£362) for R Newell Stewartstown. M Shortt Clogher 595kg Charolais to £2270 (£382) 550kg Charolais to £2230 (£405) 545kg Charolais to £2000 (£367) and 505kg Charolais to £1980 (£392) J McManus Fermanagh 585kg Limousin to £2180 (£373) I Heatherington Omagh 560kg Charolais to £2000 (£357) and 510kg Charolais to £1810 (£359) T K McCarney Fintona 575kg Charolais to £1980 (£344) R Watson Augher 565kg Charolais to £1960 (£347) 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£368) and 525kg Charolais to £1950 (£371) T Garland Beragh 555kg Aberdeen Angus to £1940 (£350) and G J Park Stewartstown 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1850 (£330).

Med weight heifers 400kg to 500kg

Quality lots sold to £2010 for a 490kg Charolais (£410) with a 490kg Limousin to £1980 (404) and a 490kg Charolais to £1980 (£404) others sold from £353 to £398 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M Shortt Clogher 490kg Charolais to £2010 (£410) 490kg Charolais to £1980 (£404) 470kg Charolais to £1910 (£406) 490kg Simmental to £1900 (£388) 485kg Charolais to £1850 (£381) 455kg Charolais to £1790 (£393) and 445kg Charolais to £1700 (£382) R Newell Stewartstown 490kg Charolais to £1950 (£398) W Menary Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £1920 (£392) and 470kg Belgian Blue to £1660 (£353) P J O'Neill Dungannon 500kg Simmental to £1900 (£380) N Brown Killylea 490kg Charolais to £1860 (£380) M Murray Rosslea 445kg Limousin to £1780 (£400) T K McCarney Fintona 465kg Limousin to £1740 (£374) and 465kg Limousin to £1640 (£353) T Garland Beragh 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1690 (£360) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1610 (£346) and J McKenna Pomeroy 410kg Shorthorn beef to £1650 (£402).

Smaller heifers under 400kg

M Murray Rosslea 360kg Limousin to £1410 (£392) N Brown Killylea 375kg Charolais to £1280 (£341) and G J Park Stewartstown 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 and 335kg Hereford to £1000.

Weanlings

A very strong demand in this section with strong males selling to £1960 for a 450kg Charolais (£436) a 420kg Charolais sold to £1880 (£448) with a 420kg Limousin to £1870 (£445) and 405kg Limousin sold to £1810 (£447).

Several other quality males sold from £371 to £425 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £2500 for a strong 510kg Belgian Blue (£490) a 445kg Limousin sold to £1900 (£427) with a 350kg Charolais to £1580 (£451) and a 330kg Charolais to £1490 (£452).

Most other quality lots sold from £363 to £421 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling heifers

R McSorley Ballygawley 510kg Belgian Blue to £2510 (£490) and 405kg Belgian Blue to £1650 (£407) D Little Fermanagh 520kg Limousin to £2050 (£394) 435kg Charolais to £1530 (£352) 410kg Limousin to £1530 (£373) 450kg Charolais to £1490 (£331) and 400kg Limousin to £1450 (£363) T Smyth Dromore 445kg Charolais to £1900 (£427) 435kg Charolais to £1830 (£421) 435kg Charolais to £1750 (£402) 430kg Charolais to £1700 (£395) and 385kg Limousin to £1620 (£421) S Lagan Moneymore 405kg Charolais to £1580 (£390) and 330kg Charolais to £1490 (£452) J Nugent Augher 350kg Charolais to £1580 (£451) 360kg Charolais to £1480 (£414) and 390kg Charolais to £1480 (£379) and N Cosgrove Rosslea 335kg Charolais to £1420 (£424) and 365kg Limousin to £1410 (£386).

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand in this section with calved heifers selling to £3200 and £3180 for calved heifers. Banbridge producer £2800 for second calver and £2120 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £2150 and £1950 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1700 for calved heifer.

Breeding bulls

Augher producer £3900 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 25-04-2023) Kilkeel producer £3900 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 25-12-2023) Augher producer £3680 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 07-05-2024) and £3000 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 12-04-2024) Portadown producer £3580 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 21-05-2024) and Ballygawley producer £3050 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 06-02-2024).

Suckler cows and calves

Another good turnout this week again with a Fermanagh producer selling a 2019 cow with heifer calf to £3800, a heifer with heifer calf to £3750, 2020 cow with bull calf to £3600 and £2021 cow with bull calf to £3040. Ballygawley producer £3200 for 2018 cow with bull calf, heifer with heifer calf to £3060, and 2019 cow with heifer calf to £2920. Omagh producer £2940 for 2021 cow with bull calf, 2021 cow with heifer calf to £2920, £2380 for 2021 cow with heifer calf and £2340 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Fivemiletown producer £2780 for 2018 cow with bull calf, Keady producer £2580 for 2016 cow with bull calf and £2400 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Irvinestown producer £2400 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £2400 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £2000 for heifer with heifer calf. Bellanaleck producer £2350 for second calver with bull calf.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2900 and £2860 for a Portadown producer. Ballygawley producer £2820 for second calver Aughnacloy producer £1820, £1680, £1620 and 1480 for Speckle Park heifers approximately seven months incalf to Aberdeen Angus bull.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very sharp demand in this section with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £990 for Charolais £800 for Charolais £760, £660 and £650 for Aberdeen Angus with 750 and £695 for Limousins to J Leitch Castlederg. K Moore Augher £820 for Charolais; T McKernan Middletown £570 for Limousin; R Beacom Lisbellaw £510 for Belgian Blue and £400 for Aberdeen Angus Roughan Farms Augher £460, £450, and £390 for Aberdeen Angus Edergole Farms Ltd. Fivemiletown £400 and £390 x 2 for Simmentals.

Bull calves (4 to 8 weeks)

Ballygreenan Farms Ltd, Augher £1000 for Limousin and £810 for Hereford; K Moore Augher £780 for Limousin; Fermanagh producer £740 for Simmental; B McStravick Aghagallan £720 for Hereford; E Crawford Stewartstown £700 for Shorthorn and W H Stockdale Clogher £700 and £670 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under four weeks)

J Leitch Castlederg £660 x 2 £640 for Charolais £640 and £490 for Aberdeen Angus and £580 and £550 for Limousins; T Maguire Derrylin £440 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £430 and £410 for Belgian Blues with £370 x 2 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus; T McKernan Middletown £370 for Limousin; B Hall Fivemiletown £360 for Aberdeen Angus and V Gunn Newtownbutler £285 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (4 to 8 weeks)

W H Stockdale Clogher £550 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £550 x 2 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus and J McNabb Trillick £530 for Limousin.