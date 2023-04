Breeding bulls selling to up to £2540 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine at Markethill

Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong with several very high prices recorded.

Heifers

220 heifers maintained an excellent trade.

Good quality forward heifers selling from £260 to £307 per 100 kilos for 606k to £1860 from a Newtownards farmer followed by £306 for 550k at £1695 from an Armagh producer.

Beef heifers sold to £307 for 650k at £1995 from an Armagh farmer and 640k at £1970 from a Newtownards producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £316 for 470k at £1485 from an Armagh farmer followed by £315 for 454k at £1430 from a Newtownards farmer.

A Ballynahinch producer received £311 for 450k at £1405.

Forward heifers

Newtownards farmer 606k £1860 £307.00; Armagh farmer 554k £1695 £306.00; Newry farmer 606k £1845 £304.00; Armagh farmer 608k £1810 £298.00; Poyntzpass farmer 556k £1655 £298.00; Poyntzpass farmer 624k £1855 £297.00; Portaferry farmer 502k £1490 £297.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 584k £1715 £294.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 650k £1995 £307.00; Newtownards farmer 642k £1970 £307.00; Poyntzpass farmer 654k £1945 £298.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 652k £1815 £278.

Middleweight heifers

Armagh farmer 470k £1485 £316.00; Newtownards farmer 454k £1430 £315.00; Ballynahinch farmer 452k £1405 £311.00; Newtownards farmer 466k £1360 £292.00; Newtownards farmer 462k £1340 £290.00; Ballynahinch farmer 444k £1285 £289.00; Newtownards farmer 492k £1400 £285.00; Tullyvallan farmer 460k £1305 £284.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 468k £1315 £281.

Bullocks

220 bullocks maintained a very strong trade with good quality forward bullocks to £318 for 514k at £1635 from a Poyntzpass producer followed by £306 for 606k at £1855 from an Armagh producer.

Main demand from £260 to £304 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold to £307 for 646k at £1985 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £297 for 640k at £1905 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £260 to £331 for 480k at £1595 from a Belleek farmer followed by £322 for 490k at £1595 from a Benburb producer.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £234 paid for 760k at £1795 from a Katesbridge producer.

The same owner received £231 for 686k at £1585 and £229 for 610k at £1405.

All good quality Friesians from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 514k £1635 £318.00; Armagh farmer 606k £1855 £306.00; Richhill farmer 542k £1645 £304.00; Belleek farmer 506k £1515 £299.00; Portadown farmer 530k £1585 £299.00; Poyntzpass farmer 534k £1595 £299.00; Portadown farmer 524k £1565 £299.00; Poyntzpass farmer 606k £1805 £298.00; Poyntzpass farmer 588k £1745 £297.00 and Richhill farmer Aberdeen Angus 524k £1545 £295.

Beef bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 646k £1985 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 642k £1905 £297.00 and Armagh farmer 654k £1935 £296.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 482k £1595 £331.00; Benburb farmer 496k £1595 £322.00; Benburb farmer 488k £1555 £319.00; Benburb farmer 470k £1445 £308.00; Belleek farmer 484k £1485 £307.00; Belfast farmer 404k £1205 £298.00; Portadown farmer 438k £1295 £296.00; Forkhill farmer 494k £1455 £295.00 and Armagh farmer 454k £1335 £294.

Friesian bullocks

Katesbridge farmer 766k £1795 £234.00; Katesbridge farmer 686k £1585 £231.00; Katesbridge farmer 614k £1405 £229.00; Tandragee farmer 524k £1175 £224.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1285 £218.00; Tandragee farmer 576k £1215 £211.00 and Newry farmer 512k £1075 £210.

Weanlings

A very large entry of 360 weanlings maintained an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males sold steadily from £280 to £367 for 398k at £1460 from a Hilltown producer.

A Castlewellan producer received £347 for 372k at £1290 and a Hilltown producer received £335 for 388k at £1300.

Strong males sold from £250 to £297 for 408k at £1210 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £292 for 418k at £1220 from a Lurgan farmer.

Main demand for stronger lots from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £473 for 258k at £1220 from an Aghalee farmer.

The same owner received £326 for 299k at £970 and a Dromara farmer received £317 for 218k at £690.

All good quality light heifers from £260 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifer weanlings to £362 for 420k at £1520 from a Newtownards farmer followed by £312 for 436k at £1360 from a Kilkeel producer.

Main demand from £240 to £282 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1210 £297.00; Lurgan farmer 418k £1220 £292.00; Dromara farmer 420k £1210 £288.00; Lurgan farmer 402k £1130 £281.00; Dromara farmer 484k £1360 £281.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1150 £281.00; Armagh farmer 444k £1220 £275.00; Glenanne farmer 408k £1120 £275.00 and Armagh farmer 428k £1150 £269.

Light male weanlings

Hilltown farmer 398k £1460 £267.00; Castlewellan farmer 372k £1290 £347.00; Hilltown farmer 388k £1300 £335.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 390k £1180 £303.00; Hilltown farmer 386k £1160 £301.00; Hilltown farmer 394k £1180 £299.00 and Hilltown farmer 376k £1090 £290.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownards farmer 420k £1520 £362.00; Kilkeel farmer 436k £1360 £312.00; Kilkeel farmer 408k £1150 £282.00; Keady farmer 424k £1170 £276.00; Lurgan farmer 434k £1140 £263.00 and Lurgan farmer 436k £1120 £257.

Light heifer weanlings

Aghalee farmer 258k £1220 £473.00; Aghalee farmer 298k £970 £326.00; Newtownards farmer 324k £1050 £324.00; Dromara farmer 218k £690 £317.00; Kilkeel farmer 340k £1065 £313.00; Kilkeel farmer 304k £950 £313.00; Newry farmer 334k £1020 £305.00; Kilkeel farmer 294k £900 £306.00; Newry farmer 346k £1050 £303.00 and Lisburn farmer 276k £830 £301.

Suckler outfits sold to £2360 for Limousin cow and bull calf from an Armagh farmer.

Several more outfits sold from £1300 to £1740 each.