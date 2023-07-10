In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2251-20 for an 840kg Limousin to £268 per 100kg followed by an 830kg Charolais to £2025-20 at £244 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1792 for a 700kg Limousin to £256 per 100kg with a 670kg Limousin to £1792 at £256 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1235-40 for a 710kg to £174 per 100kg.

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Fat bulls sold to £1700 for a 1000kg Charolais to £170 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £227 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £268 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2060 for a 760kg Charolais (£271) selling to £294 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1940.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 605kg Charolais (£296).

Med weight steers sold to £1410 for a 470kg Charolais (£300) selling to £312 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1110.

Smaller sorts sold to £1090 for a 335kg Limousin (£325).

Heavy heifers sold to £1940 for a 700kg Charolais (£277).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £1590 for a 575kg Charolais (£276) selling to £289 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1560.

Med weight heifers sold to £1420 for a 470kg Limousin (£302).

Smaller sorts sold to £1140 for a 370kg Limousin (£344).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1560 for a 400kg Limousin (£390 per 100kg).

Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 370kg Charolais to £322 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1000.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2420 and £2200.

Springers sold to £1400 and £1370.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding bulls sold to £2350 for Limousin and £1900 for Aberdeen Angus.

Suckler outfits sold to £2530 and £2450 twice.

Springing cows sold to £1300.

Young bull calves sold to £440 for Saler.

Heifer calves sold to £420 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £815 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £720 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 840kg Limousin to £268 (£2251-20) Sixmilecross producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £260 (£1638) Aughnacloy producer 670kg Limousin to £256 (£1715-20) Coalisland producer 700kg Limousin to £256 (£1792. Aughnacloy producer 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £248 (£1537-60) Dungannon producer 770kg Limousin to £245 (£1886-50) Portadown producer 830kg Charolais to £244 (£2025-20) and 710kg Charolais to £240 (£1704) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £243 (£1652-40) Castlederg producer 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £242 (1742-40) Clogher producer 650kg Limousin to £242 (£1573) and 660kg Charolais to £238 (£1570-80) Coalisland producer 750kg Limousin to £236 (£1770) Middletown producer 520kg Limousin to £234 (£1216-80) Cookstown producer 620kg Limousin to £234 (£1450-80) and 650kg Limousin to £228 (£1482); Maguiresbridge producer 840kg Charolais to £230 (£1932) Irvinestown producer 800kg Limousin to £228 (£1824) Dungannon producer 680kg Charolais to £228 (£1550-40) and Derrylin producer 770kg Limousin to £226 (£1740-20).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £212 to £224 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £190 to £210 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1235-40 for a 710kg to £174 with others selling from £166 to £170 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £128 to £156 per 100g.g

Poorer types sold from £90 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Omagh producer 900kg Charolais to £170 (£1530); Omagh producer 1000kg Charolais to £170 (£1700); Fermanagh producer 740kg Charolais to £166 (£1228-40); Middletown producer 880kg Limousin to £162 (£1425-60); Donemana producer 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £160 (£1568); Fivemiletown producer 960kg Shorthorn beef to £158 (£1516-80) and Cookstown producer 1080kg Charolais to £150 (£1620).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £227 per 100kg. Simmental steers sold to £226 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £220 per 100kg. Friesian steers sold to £217 per 100kg to (£1388-80 per head); Dr steers sold to £214 per 100kg. Hereford steers sold to £210 per 100kg.

Fat heifers

Belgian Blue heifers sold to £268 per 100kg. Limousin heifers sold to £248 per 100kg. Simmental heifers sold to £228 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £218 per 100kg. Hereford heifers sold to £216 per 100kg. Friesian heifers sold to £207 per 100kg.

Store bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

A firm demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2060 for a 760kg Charolais (£271) and selling to £294 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £1940 most other quality lots sold from £237 to £282 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1790 for a 605kg Charolais (£296) with others selling from £272 to £283 per 100kg.

Sample prices: E James Dungannon 760kg Charolais to £2060 (£271) 760kg Charolais to £2000 (£263) 660kg Charolais to £1740 (£263) and 715kg Charolais to £1700 (£237) K Quinn Donaghmore 745kg Aberdeen Angus to £1950 (£261) and 660kg Charolais to £1940 (£294) M B McPhillips Dromore 730kg Limousin to £1910 (£261) and 725kg Limousin to £1850 (£255) P E Quinn Pomeroy 665kg Limousin to £1830 (£275) 630kg Limousin to £1780 (£282) and 660kg Limousin to £1740 (£263) T B Robinson Clogher 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820 (£263) D Wright Aughnacloy 640kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£268) P McGleenan Armagh 630kg Charolais to £1690 (£268) Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 605kg Charolais (£296) for I A Kyle Beragh. K Quinn Donaghmore 615kg Charolais to £1740 (£283) and 625kg Charolais to £1700 (£272) P Mallon Dungannon 620kg Limousin to £1700 (£274) and P E Quinn Pomeroy 600kg Limousin to £1680 (£280) and 610kg Limousin to £1670 (£274).

Med weight steers 355kg to 500kg

Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1410 for a 470kg Charolais (£300) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 355kg Limousin to £1110.

Other quality lots sold from £222 to £297 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sample prices: M A Flynn Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1410 (£300) 480kg Charolais to £1280 (£266) 420kg Charolais to £1250 (£297) 435kg Charolais to £1240 (£285) and 410kg Charolais to £1200 (£292) S Oliver Armagh 465kg Limousin to £1330 (£286) K Irwin Tynan 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£252) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£222) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£218) N Graham Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1250 (£250) B McCully Warringstown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£241) 495kg Irish Moilie to £1120 (£226) 490kg Limousin to £1090 (£222) and 495kg Belgian Blue to £1080 (£218) Banbridge producer 485kg Her. to £1140 (£235) 460kg Limousin to £1100 (£239) 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£223) and 465kg Limousin to £1060 (£228) L Donnelly Galbally 355kg Limousin to £1110 (£312) and S Crawford Maguiresbridge 455kg Limousin to £1100 (£239).

Smaller sorts 350kg and under

L Donnelly Galbally 335kg Limousin to £1090 (£325) and S Jordan Derrylin 310kg Charolais to £890.

Store heifers

A very strong demand in this section with heavy heifers selling to £1940 for a 700kg Charolais (£277) with other quality lots selling from £236 to £269 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 575kg Charolais (£276) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1560.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sample prices: S Bingham Augher 700kg Charolais to £1940 (£277) H Nesbitt Armagh 670kg Charolais to £1720 (£256) 675kg Charolais to £1610 (£238) and 635kg Charolais to £1580 (£249) M Nesbitt Armagh 650kg Charolais to £1720 (£264) and 640kg Charolais to £1670 (£261) E Greenaway Dungannon 675kg Charolais to £1700 (£252) 620kg Charolais to £1640 (£264) and 645kg Charolais to £1600 (£248) Ballygawley producer 665kg Charolais to £1630 (£245) and 595kg Charolais to £1600 (£269) M McCrystal Ballygawley 590kg Charolais to £1580 (£268) Augher producer 655kg Charolais to £1550 (£236) Forward lots sold to £1590 for a 575kg Charolais (£276) for F O'Kane Trillick. H Nesbitt Armagh 580kg Charolais to £1580 (£272) and 560kg Charolais to £1490 (£266) Ballygwley producer 540kg Limousin to £1560 (£289) and 540kg Limousin to £1500 (£277) and M McCrystal Ballygawley 560kg Charolais to £1500 (£268).

Med weight store heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1420 for a 470kg Limousin (£302) and a 450kg Limousin to £1300 (£289).

Sample prices: O P Donnelly Augher 470kg Limousin to £1420 (£302) and 450kg Limousin to £1300 (£289) J Robson Augher 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£280) 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £805. M McCaffery Clogher 500kg Charolais to £1350 (£270) G Mulrine Augher 440kg Charolais to £1210 (£275) and 435kg Charolais to £1180 (£271) W and D Irwin Newtownbutler 470kg Saler to £1110 (£236) P Irvine Augher 480kg Limousin to £1090 (3227) F J Cashel Lisnaskea 430kg Charolais to £1090 (£253) G J McKenna Clogher 435kg Limousin to £980 (£225) and J Beatty Derrylin 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £860, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 445kg Jersey to £760 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £700.

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

G Mulrine Augher 370kg Charolais to £1140 (£344) 400kg Charolais to £1100, 380kg Charolais to £1040, 350kg Charolais to £950 and 355kg Charolais to £860. T McMahon Augher 400kg Speckled Park to £1040. Kesh producer 340kg Limousin to £920 and 375kg Simmental to £900. A McCaffery Macken 350kg Limousin to £890, 320kg Simmental to £870, 345kg Simmental to £780 and 320kg Shorthorn beef to £775. M Grimes Beragh 385kg Belgian Blue to £790, 390kg Belgian Blue to £780, 355kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £770, 325kg Belgian Blue to £740 and 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £730. F Conlan Augher 340kg Limousin to £730.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

A very keen demand in this section for a lot of quality stock on offer this week a 400kg Limousin sold to a high of £1560 at £390 per 100kg with several other quality lots selling over the £300 plus mark per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 370kg Charolais and selling to £322 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1000.

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

R G Sproule Castlederg 400kg Limousin to £1560 (£390) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 495kg Limousin to £1380 (£278) J Primrose Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1280 (£350) and 345kg Charolais to £1030 (£298) Tempo producer 395kg Limousin to £1280 (£324) 370kg Limousin to £1040 (£281) and 345kg Limousin to £990 (£287) R Ward Sixmilecross 380kg Charolais to £1260 (£331) and 365kg Charolais to £1210 (£331) M Monaghan Augher 390kg Limousin to £1230 (£315) and 425kg Limousin to £1170 (£275) P Stratton Tempo 410kg Charolais to £1230 (£300) J Armstrong Maguiresbridge £420kg Limousin to £1190 (£283) and 400kg Limousin to £1140 (£285) I A Kyle Beragh 355kg Charolais to £1150 (£324) R J Barnes Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £1070 (£271) and 335kg Belgian Blue to £1020 (£304) S G McElroy Lisnaskea 330kg Limousin to £1050 (£318) and Kesh producer 335kg Limousin to £990 (£295).

Weanling heifers

R Ward Beragh 370kg Charolais to £1030 (£278) and 305kg Charolais to £750. P Slane Carrickmore 310kg Limousin to £1000 (£322) and 310kg Limousin to £890 (£287) Tempo producer 390kg Limousin to £1010 (£259) 340kg Limousin to £940 (£276) 375kg Limousin to £920 (£245) and 330kg Limousin to £800 (£242) Ballylagan Eggs Augher 380kg Limousin to £940. And 345kg Limousin to £740. Omagh producer 350kg Charolais to £930. S Graham Portadown 315kg Simmental to £860375kg Simmental to £820, 425kg Shorthorn beef to £800 and 335kg Simmental to £750. G Johnston Magheraveely 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800and 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. I A Kyle Beragh 245kg Charolais to £770 (£314) and R J Russell Omagh 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £760.

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade remains very keen for quality lots in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2420, £2220 and £2100. A Dungannon producer sold springing heifers due September to AI and stock Friesian bulls to £1400, £1370, £1280 and £1180. A Dundrod producer sold back springers to £1340 and £960.

Breeding bulls

Castlederg producer £2350 for pure bred Limousin (born 10-02-2021); Clogher producer £1900 for pure bred Aberdeen Angus (born 08-11-2021) and Derrylin producer £1750 for pedigree registered Shorthorn (born 12-12-2021).

Suckler cows and calves

Another full house this week again sold to a strong demand especially for quality lots.

D McGlinchey Castlederg sold a heifer with heifer calf to £2530. B W Dunlop Omagh sold a 2018 cow with bull calf to £2450. D Capper Portadown sold heifers with bull calves to £2450, £2170 and £1800 and a heifer with heifer calf to £2000. J Kilpatrick Coalisland £2000 for 2018 cow with bull calf. T P McConville Portadown £2000 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. S R McElroy Lisnaskea £1970 for 2019 cow with bull calf. R McCarney Seskinore £1820 for heifer with bull calf and £1680 for heifer with heifer calf. B McMenamin Castlederg £1720 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. A McElduff Dungannon £1620 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. J Fay Dungannon £1550 for heifer with bull calf. W Neal Irvinestown £1500 for heifer with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1050 to £1440.

Incalf cows and heifers sold from £880 to £1300.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £440 for Saler to New Park Farms Ltd. Dromore; P McCorry Derrylin £400 for Belgian Blue; R Wilson Enniskillen £400 for Limousin; Cookstown producer £395 for Charolais; A Veitch Lisbellaw £375 for Belgian Blue; T G Rutledge Brookeborough £370 for Belgian Blue and M Howe Cornafanogue £350 for Shorthorn.

Heifer calves

P McCorry Derrylin £420 for Charolais K Moore Augher £410 and £390 for Charolais; Cookstown producer £395 for Charolais; D McKenna 320 for Limousin and £260 for Aberdeen Angus; P A and J Grue Lisnaskea £310 for Charolais; S Keenan Macken £295 for Aberdeen Angus; F Donnelly Middletown £280 for Aberdeen Angus; P G McGee Augher £270 for Aberdeen Angus; J E T Rutledge £270 and £260 for Aberdeen Angus and £260 for Herereford and D R Graham Lisbellaw £265 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

P Quinn Coalisland £815 and £675 for Limousins; K Moore Augher £735, £660, £580 and £500 for Charolais £500 for Stabiliser and £490 for Aberdeen Angus; M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £655, £645 and £635 for Charolais; J J O'Reilly Newtownbutler £650 for Charolais; New Park Farms Ltd, Dromore £475 for Charolais and P McCorry Derrylin £470 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

K Moore Augher £720, £580, £570 and £500 for Charolais; New Park Farms Ltd. Dromore £510, £495 and £460 for Charolais and Cookstown producer £460 for Limousin.