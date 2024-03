Breeding bulls sold to £2600 for a two-year-old Limousin at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

180 heifers maintained a very firm demand with several pens of beef heifers selling to a top of £301 for Belgian Blue 684k at £2060 from a Katesbridge farmer.

The same owner received £298 for 730k Belgian Blue at £2190 and £296 for 690k at £2040.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £260 to £293 per 100 kilos.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold from £260 to £293 for 550k at £1620 from a Gilford farmer followed by £291 at 516k at £1500 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality grazing heifers sold to £319 for 496k at £1580 from a Pomeroy farmer followed by £316 for 468k at £1480 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £260 to £307 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Katesbridge farmer 684k £2060 £301.00; Katesbridge farmer 734k £2190 £298.00; Katesbridge farmer 690k £2040 £296.00; Katesbridge farmer 716k £2100 £293.00; Banbridge farmer 704k £2040 £290.00; Poyntzpass farmer 720k £1950 £271.00 and Dungannon farmer 670k £1820 £270.

Forward heifers

Gilford farmer 552k £1620 £293.00; Milford farmer 516k £1500 £291.00; Gilford farmer 538k £1550 £288.00; Banbridge farmer 604k £1740 £288.00; Katesbridge farmer 688k £1980 £288.00; Gilford farmer 540k £1550 £287.00; Milford farmer 502k £1420 £283.00; Dromara farmer 510k £1410 £277.00 and Gilford farmer 540k £1490 £276.

Middleweight heifers

Pomeroy farmer 496k £1580 £319.00; Cullyhanna farmer 468k £1480 £316.00; Dromara farmer 400k £1240 £310.00; Armagh farmer 450k £1380 £307.00; Rathfriland farmer 500k £1530 £306.00; Dromara farmer 462k £1410 £305.00; Armagh farmer 496k £1500 £302.00; Rathfriland farmer 480k £1450 £302.00; Tandragee farmer 432k £1270 £294.00 and Armagh farmer 468k £1370 £293.

Bullocks

140 bullocks sold in an excellent demand.

Beef bullocks sold to £295 for 730k at £2150 from a Banbridge producer.

Forward feeding bullocks sold up to £291 for 590k at £1720 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £290 for 520k Shorthorn £1510 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand for good quality forward bullocks £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £321 for 402k at £1290 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £318 for 424k at £1350.

All good quality middleweights sold from £260 to £307 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Banbridge farmer 730k £2150 £294.00; Tandragee farmer 592k £1720 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 520k £1510 £290.00; Belfast farmer 566k £1640 £290.00; Tandragee farmer 514k £1480 £288.00; Tandragee farmer 502k £1440 £287.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1670 £283.00; Tandragee farmer 532k £1500 £282.00; Hilltown farmer 584k £1640 £281.00; Forkhill farmer 560k £1570 £280.00 and Warrenpoint farmer 636k £1780 £280.

Middleweight bullocks

Keady farmer 402k £1290 £321.00; Keady farmer 424k £1350 £318.00; Forkhill farmer 410k £1260 £307.00; Forkhill farmer 416k £1250 £301.00; Armagh farmer 462k £1380 £299.00; Keady farmer 474k £1410 £298.00; Markethill farmer 414k £1230 £297.00 and Armagh farmer 494k £1460 £296.

Weanlings

180 weanlings returned an excellent trade with good quality light heifers to £393 for 262k at £1030 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £360 for 358k at £1290 from a Crossmaglen farmer.

A Portadown producer received £344 for 314k at £1080.

All good quality light heifers sold from £270 to £344 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold from £260 to £320 for 416k at £1330 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £312 for 474k at £1480.

Good quality light males sold up to £368 for 302k at £1110 from an Armagh farmer followed by £367 for 324k at £1190 from a Portadown farmer and for 354k at £1300 from a Portadown producer.

All top quality light males sold from £300 to £350 per 100 kilos. Stronger males sold from £260 to £321 for 414k at £1330 from a Portadown producer.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 416k £1330 £320.00; Tassagh farmer 474k £1480 £312.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1440 £30.00; Portadown farmer 402k £1200 £299.00; Markethill farmer 408k £1170 £287.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1130 £281.00 and Armagh farmer 488k £1360 £279.

Light heifer weanlings

Lisburn farmer 262k £1030 £393.00; Crossmaglen farmer 358k £1290 £360.00; Forkhill farmer 212k £760 £359.00; Portadown farmer 314k £1080 £344.00; Tassagh farmer 350k £1190 £340.00; Tassagh farmer 338k £1120 £331.00 and Lisburn farmer 268k £870 £325.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 414k £1330 £321.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1260 £313.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1195 £289.00 and Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 454k £1220 £269.

Light male weanlings

Armagh farmer 302k £1110 £368.00; Portadown farmer 324k £1190 £367.00; Portadown farmer 354k £1300 £367.00; Cullaville farmer 230k £860 £374.00; Dromara farmer 250k £920 £368.00; Forkhill farmer 254k £920 £362.00; Portadown farmer 398k £1410 £354.00; Lisburn farmer 316k £1090 £345.00 and Lisburn farmer 338k £1150 £340.

In the suckler ring breeding bulls sold to £2600 for a two year old Limousin from a Dromore farmer.

Outfits sold to £2030 for a Stabiliser cow and heifer calf from a Newtownhamilton farmer.