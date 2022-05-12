Breeding doubles selling to £290 at Markethill

Hogget trade stayed steady.
Cull ewe trade was slightly easier and ewes and lambs remained a very firm trade.
The 300 Lambs sold to a top of 627p per kilo for 22 lambs 20.9k at £131 each from a Newry farmer, followed by 621p for 10 lambs 20.6k at £128 each from a Richhill farmer.
Heavy lambs sold steadily from £132 to £138.50 paid for 40 lambs 24.1k 575p from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 560p per kilo for 7 lambs 24.3k at £136 each from an Armagh producer.
Good quality hoggets sold from 470p to 532p per kilo for 23.3k at £124 each followed by 516p per kilo for 24.9k at £128.50 each
The 270 cull ewes sold readily although prices eased slightly.
Fleshed ewes sold from £120 to £176 each.
Plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.
In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £290 with several more from £240 to £285.
Singles reached £245 with others from £180 to £235 each.
Light spring lambs
Newry producer : 20.9k £131 627p : Richhill farmer : 20.6k £128 621p : Keady farmer : 19.9k £123 618p : Mullabawn farmer : 20.1k £123 612p : Tynan seller : 21.2k £129 609p : Markethill farmer : 20.4k £124 608p : Armagh producer : 20k £121 605p : Armagh seller : 20k £121 605p : Tandragee farmer : 21k £127 605p and Keady farmer : 21.9k £132 603p.
Strong spring lambs
Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.1k £138.50 £575p : Armagh producer : 24.3k £136 560p : Tandragee seller : 25k £137.50 550p : Madden producer : 24.2k £133 550p : Armagh seller : 24.9k £135.50 544p : Whitecross farmer : 25k £136 544p : Annaghmore farmer : 25.4k £138 543p and Crossmaglen farmer : 25.4k £138 543p.
Hoggets
Armagh farmer : 23.3k £124 532p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 22.5k £116 516p : Warrenpoint seller : 24.9k £128.50 516p : Armagh farmer : 25k £129 516p : Armagh seller : 24.5k £126 514p : Darkley seller : 25k £127 508p and Armagh farmer : 24.4k £120 492p.