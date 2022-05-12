Breeding doubles selling to £290 at Markethill

Hogget trade stayed steady.

Cull ewe trade was slightly easier and ewes and lambs remained a very firm trade.

The 300 Lambs sold to a top of 627p per kilo for 22 lambs 20.9k at £131 each from a Newry farmer, followed by 621p for 10 lambs 20.6k at £128 each from a Richhill farmer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £132 to £138.50 paid for 40 lambs 24.1k 575p from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by 560p per kilo for 7 lambs 24.3k at £136 each from an Armagh producer.

Good quality hoggets sold from 470p to 532p per kilo for 23.3k at £124 each followed by 516p per kilo for 24.9k at £128.50 each

The 270 cull ewes sold readily although prices eased slightly.

Fleshed ewes sold from £120 to £176 each.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £110 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold to a top of £290 with several more from £240 to £285.

Singles reached £245 with others from £180 to £235 each.

Light spring lambs

Newry producer : 20.9k £131 627p : Richhill farmer : 20.6k £128 621p : Keady farmer : 19.9k £123 618p : Mullabawn farmer : 20.1k £123 612p : Tynan seller : 21.2k £129 609p : Markethill farmer : 20.4k £124 608p : Armagh producer : 20k £121 605p : Armagh seller : 20k £121 605p : Tandragee farmer : 21k £127 605p and Keady farmer : 21.9k £132 603p.

Strong spring lambs

Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.1k £138.50 £575p : Armagh producer : 24.3k £136 560p : Tandragee seller : 25k £137.50 550p : Madden producer : 24.2k £133 550p : Armagh seller : 24.9k £135.50 544p : Whitecross farmer : 25k £136 544p : Annaghmore farmer : 25.4k £138 543p and Crossmaglen farmer : 25.4k £138 543p.

Hoggets