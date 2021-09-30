Breeding ewes selling to £170 at Armoy
Another bumper show of sheep last Wednesday night met with a sharper trade again as store lambs just get dearer each week.
Store lambs sold to £95.50 with many over £90.00.
Fat lambs improved selling to £110.
Fat ewes topped at £144 and breeding ewes sold to £170.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
R McIntyre, Ballymena, 28kgs £110. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 26kgs £108. Andrew Wylie, Martinstown, 27kgs £107. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, 26kgs £106. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 26kgs £105. Danny McKay, Martinstown, 24kgs £105. Donal Gillan, Pharis, 29kgs £105. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, 25kgs £105. Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, 26kgs £105. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £105. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £105. A B Wilson, Armoy, 23kgs £103. P McNeill, Cushendun, 23kgs £102. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 24kgs £101.
Store lambs
A O Devlin, Armoy, 77 Suffolk, £95.50. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 25 Texel, £95.50. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, 40 Suffolk, £95.00. Shaun Boyle, Glenbush, 20 Texel, £94.50. Patrick McNeill, Ballyvoy, 18 Texel, £94.50. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, 6 crossbreds £93.50. John Christie, Ballintoy, 10, Dorsets, £92.50. Cleggan Estate, The Braid, 17 Texel, £92.00. Kieran Kane, Ballyvoy, 23 Texel, £93.50. Daniel McCormick, Ballycastle, 31 Suffolk, £94.00. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, 6 Dorsets, £94.00.
Breeding sheep
Fairmount Farms, Claudy, Suffolk hogget, 8, £170, 10, £155, 10, £154. I and P Hall, Glenarm, 7 Texel, £162, 8, £144. B Kyle, Omagh, 7 Mules, £150. W McIntyre, Bushmills, 20 Mules, £130. Seamus Mulvenna, Cairncastle, 11 Blackface £124. Brian McCloskey, Loughguile, 12, two-year-old Texel, £152. Mark Rainey, Crumlin, 4 Texel, two-year-old £150. J Cupples, Broughshane, full mouth ewes, 10, £110, 10, £100, 10, £95.00, 10, £90.00.
Fat ewes
S McBride, Ballycastle, 1 crossbred, £144, 1, £138. Norman Kyle, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £122. J Cupples, Broughshane, 1 Texel, £114. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 8 Texel, £108. Sandra Hunter, Bushmills, 7, Cheviots, £116. Cleggan Estate, Broughshane, 17 Texel, £92.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch on ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.