Breeding ewes selling to £192 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £172
Fat lambs sold to £118, store lambs were very sharp with a top price of £96.00, fat ewes sold to £172 and breeding ewes to £192.
Leading prices
Brian Johnston, Bushmills, 28kgs £118. Martin McBride, Armoy, 30kgs £114. JP McFadden, Martinstown, 30, £113.50. D Kerr, Bushmills, 26kgs £112.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs £112. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, 26kgs £111. J Bellingham, Ballymoney, 24kgs £111. S Ramage, Bushmills, 25kgs £110. J Kinney, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £110. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £110. Peter Steele, Ballymoney, 30kgs £110. SJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £109.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £109.50. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £108.50. S Hill, Ballycastle, 24kgs £108. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 24kgs £108.
Store lambs
B McCann, Martinstown, 11, Crossbreds £96.00. J Cupples, Broughshane, 78, Crossbreds £90.50. M McVicker, Bushmills, 10, Texel, £90.00. Henry McKay, Carnlough, 24kgs Crossbreds £89.50. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 20, Crossbreds £88.50. A O Devlin, Armoy, 40, Suffolk, £88.50. F Boyle, Loughguile, 40, Crossbreds £88.00. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 104, Texel, £88.00. A Murphy, Cushendun, 32, Blackface, £88.00. Damien McGarel, Glenarm, 56, Crossbreds £87.00. Henry Duffin, Cargan, 48, Texel, £88.50.
Breeding ewes
C McDonnell, Armoy, Mule hogget, 10, £192, 10, £192, 10, £190, 10, £180. John McAlister, Bushmills, 11 Mule hoggets, £174, 11, £158. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 4 Texel, £160.
Fat ewes
Armoy farmer, Suffolk, £172. U Ramage, Bushmills, Texel, £155. M L Patton, Ballymoney, Swar, £142. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Texel, £140. S Hill, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £133. J Delargy, Cushendall, Crossbreds £125.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.