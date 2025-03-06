Breeding ewes selling to £230 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £228
Fat ewes sold to £228 and breeding ewes to £230.
Store lambs were in demand selling to £122 with many customers not getting sheep.
Leading prices
Hoggets
L Linton, Armoy, 30kgs £160. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £160. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £160. E Irwin, Coleraine, 26kgs £158. JE McCaughan, Armoy, 25kgs £155. TE and A Irwin, Coleraine, 30kgs £157. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 27kgs £155. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 26kgs £155. Brian McAlister, Dervock, 26kgs £154. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 24kgs £152. Sean Gillan, Ballyvoy, 22kgs £151. Pat McKendry, Armoy, 22kgs £151. David Steele, Glenarm, 21kgs £140. P McSparran, Cushendun, 20kgs £132. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 22kgs £141. AB Wilson, Armoy, 22kgs £145.50. A and B Dowey, Ballymoney, 21kgs £143.
Store lambs
C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 13 Crossbreds £135. David Steele, Glenarm, 17 Texel, £123.50. P Kelly, Ballycastle, 20 Blackface, £125. Pat McLister, Ballycastle, 48 Blackface, £89.50. Anne Blaney, Cushendun, 12 Blackface, £83.00. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 6 Crossbreds £120. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 6 Crossbreds £122.
Breeding ewes
J Watt, Loughguile, in-lamb ewes, three-year-old 4, £230, 8, £228, 1, £212.
Fat ewes
Alan Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £228. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, Texel, £184. R Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £196. Sam Creith, Armoy, Suffolk, £198. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, Texel, £204. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £180. L Linton, Armoy, Crossbreds £178. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, Dorsets, £174. Ed Irwin, Coleraine, Texel, £174. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £164. Pat Brown, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £162. Danny Huey, Armoy, Crossbreds £166. Chistie McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £146. Chris McNaughton, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £156. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, Crossbreds £166.
Sale each Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
