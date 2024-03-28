Breeding ewes selling to £270 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £240
Fat hoggets sold to £188 and fat ewes to £172, breeding ewes sold to £270, store lambs to £120 and fat ewes to £240.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Patsy Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £188. Sam Taggart, Bushmills, 33kgs £183. Bushmills farmer, 28kgs £179. G Moore, Ballybogey, 39kgs £177. Sam Creith, Armoy, 30kgs £176. B Chambers, Ballycastle, 29kgs £173.50. Ian Olphert, Bushmills, 27kgs £171. Bushmills farm, 29kgs £170. Ian McMillan, Bushmills, 28kgs £170. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 26kgs £170. Lisanoure Farms, Loughguile, 27kgs £169. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs Blackface, £158.50. Colin Newel, Ballymoney, 25kgs £157. David Smyth, Bushmills, 24kgs £155. Coleraine producer, 23kgs £153. Emmett McAlister, Glenariffe, 23kgs £151. S Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £153.
Store lambs
David Smyth, Bushmills, 7 Suffolk, £120. Karl McCaughan, Ballycastle, 5 Crossbreds, £95. Sean Bradley, Draperstown, 26kgs Blackface, £88.00. Pat Scally, Cushendun, 6 Texel, £93. M Quinn, Cushendall, 6 Crossbreds £70.50. SJ Glenn, Ballycastle, 6 Suffolk, £110. Jas Newell, Ballymoney, 4 Crossbreds £99.
Breeding sheep
Ronan McAuley, Glenbush, ewe and 2 lambs, £270. G Moore, Ballymoney, 3 ewes, 6 lambs, £240. Brooke Huey, Armoy, ewe and 2 lambs, £230. G Moore, Ballymoney, 1 ewe, 1 lamb, £202. J Bryson, Crumlin, 1 ewe, 1 lamb, £170.
Fat ewes
Pat Dougan, Coleraine, Texel, £240. B Jamison, Ballintoy, Texel, £170. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, Suffolk, £166. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Charollais, £166. Sam Creith, Mosside, Suffolk, £164. Ronan McAuley, Cushendall, Cheviot, £162. A and C Bradley, Draperstown, Texel, £158. Brooke Huey, Armoy, Dorset, £172. Trevor Hanna, Armoy, Suffolk, £156. Sam Morrison, Mosside, Suffolk, £156. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Suffolk, £152.
