Breeding ewes selling to £286 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £262
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat ewes to £262 and breeding ewes to £286.
Leading prices
Spring lambs
Patsy Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £170. AE Devlin, Limavady, 22kgs £160. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £164. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 22kgs £153. R McClelland, Claudy, 21kgs £151. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 21kgs £150. Josephine Wray, Carnlough, 22.5kgs £147. V McClelland, Claudy, 21kgs £151.
Hoggets
C Laverty, Armoy, 30kgs £156. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 30kgs £154. Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 30kgs £152.50. G Black, Armoy, 25kgs £145. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 24kgs £144.50.
Fat ewes
G Millen, Coleraine, Texel, £262. J Wray, Carnlough, Suffolk, £234. C McAuley, Randalstown, Suffolk, £230. G Millen, Coleraine, Crossbreds £228. W McKinley, Armoy, Texel, £214. Sam McConaghie, Mosside, Suffolk, £210. Declan McKillop, Cushendall, Texel, £210. I Kennedy, Ballymoney, Crossbreds £188. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, Texel, £180. G McAuley, Armoy, Crossbred’s £208. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £214.
Breeding ewes
John McNeill, Cushendun, 5 Crossbred ewes, 10 lambs, £286, 4 Crossbred ewes, 8 lambs, £282, 4 lambs, 8 ewes, £265. Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 1 ewe, 1 lamb, £246. C McAuley, Cushendall, 2 Blackface ewes, 4 lambs, £225.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.