Breeding ewes selling to to £190 and fat ewes to £136 at Armoy
Another fine show of just under 1,000 head on Wednesday night saw fat lambs ease in price selling to a top price of £120.
Fat ewes remained a sharp trade, selling to £136, store lambs were a surprisingly good trade selling to £90.00 and breeding ewes sold to £190.
Leading prices
Advertisement
Fat lambs
C Henderson, Ballycastle, 30kgs £120. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 26kgs £116. Brian Moorehead, Liscolman, 28kgs £115. G McDoughal, Bushmills, 25kgs £115. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 27kgs £115. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 27kgs £114.G and A Thompson, Stranocum, 28kgs £114. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 26kgs £113. John Todd, Ballycastle, 25kgs £112. A Devlin, Ballycastle, 24kgs £112. B Moorehead, Liscolman, 24kgs £111. A Gregg, Cloughmills, 23kgs £109. Alex McMullan, Glenariffe, 23kgs £108.
Store lambs
Advertisement
S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 4 Texel, £83.00. T McBride, Ballycastle, 9 Texel, £77.00. L Devlin, Armoy, 38kgs Suffolk, £76.50. R Duffin, Martinstown, 35 Texel, £74.50. Jas Duffin, Martinstown, 12 Texel, £73.50. S McDonnell, Ballycastle, 4 Texel, £81.50.
Fat ewes
Advertisement
Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, Texel, £136. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £127. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £126. B Moorhead, Liscolman, Dorsets, £126. I McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £123. K McFadden, Dunloy, Blues, £119. Christie McHenry, Torr, Suffolk, 3116. A Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £113.
Breeding ewes
Advertisement
John Laverty, Armoy, (in-lamb hoggets), 2, £190, 2, £170, 3, £160. C McHenry, Ballycastle, (in-lamb hoggets), 8, £116, 5, £112.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Advertisement
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.