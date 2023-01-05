Breeding ewes to £170 and fat ewes to £141 at Armoy
The first sale of 2023 saw a good turnout of 812 head.
Fat lambs sold to £125, store lambs to £108, fat ewes made up to £141 and breeding ewes to £170.
Leading prices
Ballymoney farmer, 29kgs £125. Edwin Irwin, Coleraine, 29kgs £123. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £121. A Wallace, Coleraine, 24kgs £121. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £116. AE Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £115. Chris McKernan, Ballymoney, 24kgs £114.50. M Maloney, Loughguile, 24kgs £114. B Blaney, Cushendall, 24kgs £112.50. A Wilson, Armoy, 22kgs £112. J McGuckian, Dunloy, 23kgs £111. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £115. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 23kgs £110.50. H Chambers, Bushmills, 22kgs £110.
Store lambs
L Millen, Coleraine, 19 Suffolk, £108. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, 12 Dorsets, £89.00. John Leslie, Ballymoney, 6 Texel, £79.00. M McNamee, Cushendall, 2 Blackface, £95.00. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 5 Blackface, £80.00. Julia McMullan, Loughguile, 5 Blackface £60.00. John Laverty, Ballyvoy, 3 Texel, £81.00. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, 6 Texel, £78.00. D Cassley, Armoy, 7 Blackface, £104.
Fat ewes
M Butler, Ballymena, Suffolk, £141. Ed Erwin, Coleraine, Texel, £134. Robert Lynn, Ballymoney, Texel, £127. Andrew McAlister, Liscolman, Suffolk, £126. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, Suffolk, £125. Adam Montgomery, Dervock, Texel, £121. D McBride, Ballyvoy, Crossbreds £117. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, Crossbreds £114.
Breeding ewes
J M Butler, Rathkenny, in-lamb ewes, £170, £144, £135. J McFerran, Glarryford, in-lamb ewes, £118.
Special entry of 20 in-lamb Texel ewes for next Wednesday night.
Sale every Wednesday night.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.