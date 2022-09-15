Breeding hoggets selling to £235 at Markethill
An entry of 2250 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 14th September sold in a steady trade for fat lambs.
Store lamb prices were increased on the week. breeding ewe trade was firmer.
Good quality heavy lambs sold from £103 to £108 per head with a top rate of 440p per kilo for 24.1k at £106 each from a Portadown farmer followed by 438p for 24k at £105 each from a Keady farmer and a Poyntzpass farmer.
Main demand from 410p to 435p per kilo.
Most Popular
Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 484p per kilo for 22k at £106.50 from a Markethill farmer, followed by 478p for 20k at £95.50 each from a Portadown producer.
Light store lambs sold to 592p for 12.5k at £74 from a Tynan farmer, followed by 570p for 10k at £57 each from a Keady producer.
Main trade for good quality light stores sold from 480p to 550p per kilo.
Stronger lots to 527p for 17k at £89.50 from a Loughgall farmer, followed by 515p for 17.1k at £88 each from a Dungannon farmer.
Main demand from 450p to 500p per kilo.
Good quality cull ewes sold from £110 to £172 each.
Plainer ewes from £60 to £100 each.
Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £235 each.
Main demand from £150 to £195 each.
Heavy lambs
Portadown farmer : 24.1k £106 440p : Newtownhamilton seller : 24k £105 438p : Poyntzpass farmer : 24k £105 438p : Tullyvallen farmer : 24k £105 438p : Keady producer : 24.2k £105 434p : Armagh farmer : 24.2k £108 434p and Portadown producer : 24k £104 433p.
Middleweight lambs
Markethill farmer : 22k £106.50 484p : Portadown farmer : 20k £95.50 478p : Markethill farmer : 23.4k £109.50 468p : Dromore seller : 22k £102 464p : Newtownstewart seller : 20.2k £93 460p : Markethill farmer : 20.4k £93.50 458p : Portadown producer : 20.2k £92.50 458p and Armagh farmer : 21k £96 457p.
LIGHT STORES
Tynan farmer : 12.5k £74 592p : Keady farmer : 10k £57 570p : Newry producer : 12.6k £71 563p : Dungannon producer : 14.1k £79 560p : Dungannon seller : 16.1k £88 547p : Kilcoo seller : 13.8k £75 544p : Portadown producer : 15.3k £80.50 526p : Dungannon farmer : 15k £78 520p : Portadown seller : 13.2k £68 515p :
Strong stores
Loughgall farmer : 17k £89.50 527p : Dungannon producer : 17.1k £88 515p : Dungannon farmer : 17k £87 511p : Camlough farmer : 17k £86 505p : Keady seller : 17.9k £90.50 505p : Markethill farmer : 17.3k £86.50 500p and Dungannon producer : 17.8k £89 500p.