Breeding Limousin bull sells for £2320 at Kilrea Mart

Kilrea Mart

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £470; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £440, £295; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £440, £425, Belgian Blue £380, Aberdeen Angus £340, Belgian Blue £335; Tobermore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £435; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £420, £315; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £395; Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £385; Ballyronan farmer, Aberdeen Angus £380, £290, £250, £215; Ballycastle farmer, Charolais £340; Garvagh farmer, Charolais £340, Friesian £330, Charolais £320, Fleckvieh £320, Friesian £250; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £330, Fleckvieh £260; Ahoghill farmer, Limousin £325, Belgian Blue £310; Eglinton farmer, Friesian £315; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £315, £230, £200; Castledawson farmer, Limousin £305; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £280; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £250; Bushmills farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240 and Ballymoney farmer, Hereford £230.

Heifer calves: Coleraine farmer, Aberdeen Angus £425. £390; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £405, Belgian Blue £380; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390, £300; Ballyronan farmer, Aberdeen Angus £385, £340, £295, £245, £230; Maghera farmer, Charolais £360; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £330, Hereford £300; Rasharkin farmer, Charolais £315; Ballymoney farmer, Stabiliser £305, £295; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £305; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £275, £230; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £245; Greysteel farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Mosside farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Upperlands farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; Portglenone farmer, Simmental £210; Cullybackey farmer, Aberdeen Angus £205 and Dungiven farmer, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £330. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (50)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £870 and 281 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, June 14, 2021: A steady trade for 500 fat lambs and ewes.

Lambs to £5.81 per kg and to top of £151.

Fat ewes to £189.

Kilrea Mart are now selling breeding sheep every Monday.

Lambs

Ballymoney farmer, 26k £151 (581), 20.5k £115 (561); Ballymoney farmer, 24k £137 (571), 21.5k £121.50 (565); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £122 (567); Cookstown farmer, 22k £124.50 (566); Bellaghy farmer, 21.5k £120.50 (561); Aghadowey farmer, 21k £117.50 (560); Garvagh farmer, 22k £123 (559); Bushmills farmer, 21.5k £119.50 (556); Kilrea farmer, 22k £121 (550); Aghadowey farmer, 22.5k £123.50 (549); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £117 (544); Ballymoney farmer, 22.5k £122 (542); Kilrea farmer, 20.5k £111 (542) and Dungiven farmer 22k £119 (541).

Heavy lambs: 26k £151, 29k £150, 29k £142, 29k £130.

Fat ewes on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £189.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: A good entry of 30 dairy cattle met a super trade with more quality lots required.

Second calvers to £1660!!!

Dungannon farmer,second calver to £1660, calved heifer to £1410; Crumlin farmer, calved heifers to £1580, £1520, £1440;

Dungiven farmer, batch of springing heifers to £1450, £1440, £1430, £1400;

Castlederg farmer, second calvers to £1440, £1400, fourth calver to £1400, third calvers to £1380, £1330 and Ahoghill farmer, calved heifer to £1400 and fourth calver to £1400.

More stock required weekly.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021: A good entry of 160 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers selling to £1200.

Heifers selling to £1450.

Fat cows and bulls selling to £1500.

Fat cows: (75 on offer. Flying trade - more required)

Upperlands farmer 680k Aberdeen Angus £1360 (200), 640k £1240 (194); Ballycastle farmer 710k Simmental £1360 (192); Ballycastle farmer, 620k Holstein £1150 (186), 540k £1000 (185), 720k £1080 (150), 630k £880 (140); Portglenone farmer, 510k Limousin £940 (184); Ballycastle farmer 680k Limousin £1240 (182), 690k Simmental £1160 (168), 700k Belgian Blue £990 (141); Limavady farmer, 520k Limousin £940 (181), 720k Belgian Blue £1250 (174); Ballycastle farmer 680k Limousin £1150 (169), 650k Simmental £1050 (162); Upperlands farmer, 540k Holstein £910 (169); Ballymoney farmer, 900k Belgian Blue £1460 (162), 860k Fleckvieh £1260 (147), 760k Holstein £1000 (132), 750k £950 (127); Macosquin farmer 610k Shorthorn £990 (162), 740k Aberdeen Angus £1080 (146); Macosquin farmer 650k Limousin £1060 (162), 600k Aberdeen Angus £810 (135); Macosquin farmer 780k Aberdeen Angus £1200 (154); Limavady farmer, 810k Fleckvieh £1250 (154), 790k £1150 (146); Antrim farmer, 840k Friesian £1270 (151), 670k £960 (143); Limavady farmer, 390k Friesian £590 (151); Castlerock farmer 750k Friesian £1120 (149), 810k £1180 (146); Garvagh farmer, 610k Limousin £910 (149), 580k £790 (136); Maghera farmer, 670k Friesian £990 (148), 630k £810 (129), 550k £700 (127); Ballymoney farmer, 790k Holstein £1150 (146), 660k £920 (139); Magherafelt farmer 500k Friesian £730 (146), 770k Shorthorn dairy £1100 (143); Ballycastle farmer 1060k Charolais £1500 (142); Dungiven farmer, 890k Friesian £1240 (139); Ballymoney farmer, 680k Ayrshire £940 (138), 670k Friesian £920 (137); Coleraine farmer, 760k Holstein £1040 (137); Dunloy farmer, 610k Friesian £830 (136); Macosquin farmer 730k Friesian £970 (133), 960k £1260 (131), 560k £690 (123); Portrush farmer, 580k Friesian £770 (133); Ballymoney farmer, 640k Friesian £830 (130) and Claudy farmer, 620k Limousin £800 (129).

Fat bulls: Macosquin farmer, 1140k Charolais £1760 (154) and Ballyclare farmer, 790k Shortorn beef £1040 (132).

Suckler stock: Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue heifer with Simmental bull calf at foot to £133 and Magherafelt farmer, breeding Limousin bull to £2320.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers: Kilrea farmer, 360k Limousin £950 (264), 320k Charolais £820 (256), 330k Limousin £830 (252), 340k £780 (229), 320k £720 (225), 390k £850 (218); Ballymoney farmer 600k Limousin £1450 (242), 540k £1270 (235), 580k Charolais £1180 (203); Rasharkin farmer, 480k Limousin £1140 (238); Rasharkin farmer, 350k Aberdeen Angus £790 (236), 440k £890 (202); Ballymoney farmer, 380k Belgian Blue £850 (224), 400k Limousin £860 (215), 480k Belgian Blue £1030 (215), 520k £1100 (212), 420k Limousin £880 (210); Limavady farmer, 550k Limousin £1220 (222); Limavady farmer, 470k Belgian Blue £1020 (217), 520k Aberdeen Angus £1080 (208), 460k Belgian Blue £920 (200); Portglenone farmer, 490k Belgian Blue £1060 (216), 520k £1070 (206), 470k Aberdeen Angus £950 (202), 480k £960 (200); Toomebridge farmer, 550k Charolais £1160 (211), 600k £1260 (210) and Macosquin farmer 630k Charolais £1290 (205);.

Steers: Coleraine farmer, 310k Belgian Blue £770 (248) and Ballymoney farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1130 (206).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.