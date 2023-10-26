Breeding rams selling to £490 for a four year old Texel at Armoy Mart
Fat lambs were in demand selling to a top price of £123.50.
Store lambs were very sharp selling to £95.00.
Breeding sheep were also in demand.
Ewe lambs sold to £122, breeding rams to £490 for a four year old Texel.
Leading prices
Jas Pinkerton, Rasharkin, 25kgs £123.50. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 24kgs £120. S and A Elliott, Dunloy, 28kgs £118. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 27kgs £117. T E Irwin, Coleraine, 27kgs £116. Des McCollum Loughguile, 26kgs £115. T Taggart, Ballycastle, 24kgs £115. A B Wilson, Armoy, 24kgs £115. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 25kgs £114. John Elliott, Loughguile, 24kgs £114. David Hann, Ballymoney, 25kgs £114. PJ McGuckian, Cloughmills, 24kgs £113. T McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £112.50. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 24kgs £112. J Cubbitt, Clough, 23kgs £109. Francis Devlin, Ballycastle, 23kgs £109.
Store lambs
Jas Duffin, Martinstown, 31 Texel, £95.00. Brian Watt, Loughguile, 55 Texel, £93.00. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, 23 Texel, £92.00. Alex O’Neill, Glenarm, 10 Crossbreds £91.50. Sean Gillan, Ballyvoy, 15 Texel, £90.00. M McCurry, Cushendall, 3 Suffolk, £90.00. Archie McMullan, Loughguile, 40 Crossbreds £89.50. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 14 Texel, £88.00. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 31 Texel, £87.00. M McKendry, Armoy, 31 Texel, £86.50. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Crossbreds £86.50. J Duffin, Martinstown, 38 Texel, £85.00. John Cassley, Armoy, 30 Suffolk, £84.50.
Ewe lambs and breeding ewes
John Cassley, Armoy, 20 Suffolk, £122, 8, £102. D Kelly, Draperstown, 7 Blackface, £112. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £98.00, 10, £94.00. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 3 Texel ewes, £132, 10, £128, 10, £121.
Breeding rams
S McConaghie, Mosside, four year oldTexel, £490. S McBride, Ballyvoy, Blue Leicester, £280, £190. M Milliken, Armoy, Suffolk ram, £320.
Fat ewes
D Steele, Glenarm, Crossbreds £140. S McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £128. F McCaughan, Ballycastle, Texel, £125. A McGuckian, Cloughmills, Crossbred £112. A Milliken, Donaghadee, Suffolk, £100. H Burges, Ballygowan, Suffolk, £95.00.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.