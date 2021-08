Breeding rams sold to £420 at Markethill

Cull ewe trade was steady and breeding sheep prices were slightly firmer on the week.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £111.50 each paid for 25.2k 442p per kilo. Top rate of 448p per kilo was paid for 24.1k at £108 each from a Dromore farmer. Main demand for good quality heavies from 420p to 442p per 100k and from £105 to £110 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 440p to 477p per kilo for 22.2k at £106 each from a Mayobridge farmer followed by 468p per kilo for 21.7k at £101.50 each from a Dungannon producer.

Light store lambs sold steadily from 500p to 557p per kilo for 11.5k at £64 each from a Hilltown farmer followed by 554p per kilo for 13kilos at £72 each from a Newry producer.

Stronger stores sold to 509p per kilo for 17.3k at £88 each from a Mayobridge farmer, followed by 506p per kilo for 17.1k at £86.50 each from a Rostrevor farmer. Main demand for stronger stores from 470p to 500p per kilo each.

The 350 cull ewes sold readily. Fleshed ewes sold from £110 to £150 each. Plainer quality from £75 to £100 each.

In the breeding ring good quality ewe hoggets sold to a top of £260 each with several pens from £180 to £230 each. Breeding rams sold to £420 each.

Heavy lambs

Dromore farmer : 24.1k £108 448p : Glenanne farmer : 25.2k £111.50 442p : Dromara farmer : 24.4k £107 439p : Whitecross producer : 24k £105 438p : Armagh producer : 24.7k £107 433p : Aughnacloy seller : 24.7k £107 433p and Caledon producer : 25k £108 432p.

Middleweight lambs

Mayobridge farmer : 22.2k £106 477p : Mayobridge seller : 22k £105 477p : Dungannon producer : 21.7k £101.50 468p : Glenanne farmer : 21k £98 467p : Caledon producer : 21.9k £102 466p : Markethill farmer : 21.9k £102 466p ; Lurgan seller : 22k £102 464p and Poyntzpass farmer : 23.3k £107.50.

Light stores

Hilltown seller : 11.5k £64 557p : Newry seller : 13k £72 554p : Cullyhanna producer : 14.2k £78.50 553p : Newry seller : 13.4k £73 545p : Newry farmer : 14.7k £80 544p : Dungannon producer : 13.5k £73 541p : Hilltown farmer : 14.8k £80 541p and Hilltown farmer : 14.8k £79 534p.

Stronger stores