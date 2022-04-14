Breeding sheep sell to £212 at Armoy
A smaller show of 840 head of sheep on Wednesday night at Armoy saw Fat Hoggets sell to £135, Fat Ewes to £198, Breeding Sheep sold to a top price of £212 with a large offering for sale.
LEADING PRICES
HOGGETS: D McAuley, Martinstown, 25kgs £135. D McAlister, Cushendall, 26kgs £132. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, 24kgs £130. John McGill, Ballyvoy, 29kgs £129. Trevor Taggart, Ballycastle, 28kgs £130. Jas McIntyre, Ballycastle, 26kgs £128.50. D McAlister, Cushendall, 23.5kgs £131. Brian Moorehead, Liscolman, 27kgs £128. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £126. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 21kgs £124.50. Donal McKillop, Cushendall, 24kgs £127. David Waide, Cloughmills, 30kgs £127.50. Maurice McVicker, Bushmills, 30kgs £129. McConkey Farms, Cookstown, 21kgs £119.
FAT EWES: Wm Elliott, Ballycastle, Dorsets, £198. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suff, £182. B Moorhead, Liscolman, Dorsets, £178. Ben Porter, Ballymoney, Tex, £164. Jas McLeister, Antrim, Chev, £159. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, Suff, £158. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Suff, £155. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, Tex, £170. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, Suff, £150. Ivor Archibald, Coleraine, c/b’s £146. Wm McAuley, Cushendall, Chev, £140. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, c/b’s £146. Dan Boyle, Dunloy, Sufff, £136. V & C Butler, Ballyvoy, c/b’s £148. W Elliott, Ballycastle, c/b’s £148. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Suff, £153. Tommy McAlister, Bushmills, c/bs, £147. David Hayes, Cloughmills, Suff, £136.
BREEDING EWES: D McAuley, Martinstown, 2 Ewes, 4 Lambs, £212. S Ramage, Bushmills, 8 c/b’s Ewes, 15 Lambs, £192, 4 c/b Ewes, 8 Lambs, 9 c/b Ewes, 17 Lambs £180, 8 c/b Ewes, 15 Lambs, £180. M Martin, Dunloy, 3 Tex, 3 Lambs, £150, 3 Tex, 3 Lambs, £150, 3 & 3 £140.
Pet Lambs sold to £18 with 20 on offer.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd