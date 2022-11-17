Breeding sheep selling to a top of £240 at Armoy
A smaller show of 1,429 sheep on Wednesday night met with a sharper trade.
Fat lambs were in keen demand selling to a top price of £120.
Store lambs were very sharp with a packed ring of customers wanting grazing lambs.
Fat ewe trade jumped, selling to £150 and breeding sheep sold to a top of £240.
Most Popular
Leading prices
M Taggart, Ballycastle, 30kgs £120. A Bartlett, Ballymoney, 29kgs £118. Adam Quinn, Ballymoney, 30kgs £117.50. Arthur Devlin, Ballycastle, 26kgs £117. Richard McVicker, Ballycastle, 26kgs £116.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 26kgs £116. Malachy Kelly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £116. Alex Shaw, Martinstown, 25kgs £114. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £113.50. Andrew Wylie, Martinstown, 25kgs £113.50. Alistair McGuckian, Dunloy, 23kgs £112.50. John Thompson, Bushmills, 24kgs £112.00.
Store lambs
D McAlister, Cushendall, 10 crossbreds £96.50. Ronnie Taggart, Bushmills, 15 Suffolk, £95.50. A Devlin, Ballycastle, 24 Texel, £102. Ivor McCartney, Cloughmills, 15 crossbreds £85.00. V McHenry, Torr, 5 Suffolk, £95.50. D McAlister, Glenann, 7 Dorsets, £90.00. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 16 Suffolk, £96.00. M Devlin, Armoy, 7 Suffolk, £97.00. Julia McMullan, Corkey, 36 crossbreds £80.00. S and B Jamison, Ballintoy, 16 Texel, £93.00. J McKeague, Dunloy, 9 Texel, £95.00.
Advertisement
Breeding sheep
A McKay, Cushendun (in-lamb ewes), £240, £205, £200, £185, £185.
Fat ewes
M Taggart, Ballycastle, 5 crossbreds £150. S Morrell, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £150. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 23 crossbreds £113. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £133. Liam McMullan, Armoy, 3 Suffolk, £130. J Thompson, Bushmills, 5 crossbreds £112.
Advertisement
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye'.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.