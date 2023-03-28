Breeding sheep selling to firmer demand with prices topping at £260 at Markethill

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 500p to 531p per kilo for 24.5k at £130 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 528p for 25.3k at £133.50 each from a Coalisland producer. Overweight hoggets sold to a top of £134 each with several pens from £128 to £133.50 each.

Good quality Middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 530p per kilo for 20k at £106 each from a Lislea producer, followed by 525p for 22k at £115.50 from a Banbridge producer.

A smaller entry of stores sold to a top of 529p 18.2k at £96.50 from a Keady farmer.

Livestock Markets

The 350 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Heavy ewes from £140 to £184 each with others from £100 to £130 per head.

Breeding sheep sold in a firmer demand with ewes and doubles selling to a top of £260 with others from £200 to £240 each.

Singles sold to £210 with several more from £170 to £200 each.

Heavy hoggets

Armagh farmer : 24.5k £130 531p : Coalisland producer : 25.3k £133.50 528p : Portadown farmer : 24k £126 525p : Banbridge seller : 24k £125 521p : Richhill farmer : 24.2k £125 517p : Lurgan producer : 24k £122 508p : Armagh farmer : 24k £121 504p : Glenanne producer : 25k £126 504p and Coalisland producer : 25.2k £127 504p.

Middleweight hoggets

Lislea producer : 20k £106 530p : Banbridge seller : 22k £115.50 525p : Portadown producer : 21.5k £112 521p : Dungannon seller : 22.7k £118 520p : Lurgan producer : 22.8k £118.50 520p : Portadown farmer : 22.9k £119 520p : Portadown farmer : 22.9k £119 520p : Dungannon seller : 23k £119 517p : Tandragee producer : 23.5k £121.50 517p and Lurgan farmer : 23.4k £120 513p.

Stores