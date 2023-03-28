Breeding sheep selling to firmer demand with prices topping at £260 at Markethill
An entry of 1670 sheep in Markethill on Monday 27th March sold in a steady demand.
Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 500p to 531p per kilo for 24.5k at £130 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 528p for 25.3k at £133.50 each from a Coalisland producer. Overweight hoggets sold to a top of £134 each with several pens from £128 to £133.50 each.
Good quality Middleweight hoggets sold from 500p to 530p per kilo for 20k at £106 each from a Lislea producer, followed by 525p for 22k at £115.50 from a Banbridge producer.
A smaller entry of stores sold to a top of 529p 18.2k at £96.50 from a Keady farmer.
The 350 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.
Heavy ewes from £140 to £184 each with others from £100 to £130 per head.
Breeding sheep sold in a firmer demand with ewes and doubles selling to a top of £260 with others from £200 to £240 each.
Singles sold to £210 with several more from £170 to £200 each.
Heavy hoggets
Armagh farmer : 24.5k £130 531p : Coalisland producer : 25.3k £133.50 528p : Portadown farmer : 24k £126 525p : Banbridge seller : 24k £125 521p : Richhill farmer : 24.2k £125 517p : Lurgan producer : 24k £122 508p : Armagh farmer : 24k £121 504p : Glenanne producer : 25k £126 504p and Coalisland producer : 25.2k £127 504p.
Middleweight hoggets
Lislea producer : 20k £106 530p : Banbridge seller : 22k £115.50 525p : Portadown producer : 21.5k £112 521p : Dungannon seller : 22.7k £118 520p : Lurgan producer : 22.8k £118.50 520p : Portadown farmer : 22.9k £119 520p : Portadown farmer : 22.9k £119 520p : Dungannon seller : 23k £119 517p : Tandragee producer : 23.5k £121.50 517p and Lurgan farmer : 23.4k £120 513p.
Stores
Keady farmer : 18.2k £96.50 529p : Gilford producer : 18.5k £96 519p Newtownhamilton farmer : 17k £88 518p : Banbridge farmer : 17k £86 506p and Glenanne farmer : 19.4k £97 500p.