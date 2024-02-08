Breeding sheep selling to £218 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £186
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat hoggets sold to £148.50, fat ewes to £186, store lambs were a great trade selling up to £115.50 and breeding sheep sold to £218.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 34kgs £148.50. Jas Hunter, Bushmills, 32kgs £143. S Bartlett, Armoy, 30kgs £143. David Anderson, Bushmills, 29kgs £139.50. Richard McAfee, Bushmills, 27kgs £138. J Bartlett, Armoy, 26kgs £136. Chris McKernan, Ballymoney, 30kgs £135. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, 28kgs, £134. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 25kgs £134. W Robbin, Glenariffe, 28kgs £133. John McLaughlin, Bushmills, 24kgs £131. Alex McAlister, Bushmills, 25kgs £130. J Mullan, Armoy, 23kgs £126. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £125. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 23kgs £124. William Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £124. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 22kgs £123. A E Devlin, Limavady, 22kgs £123.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Louise McIntyre, Ballycastle, 10 Texel, £115.50. M Elliott, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £107, 9, £98.00. F McCaughan, Bushmills, 6 Texel, £100. Hugh McDonnell, Cushendall, 14 Blackface, £97.00. John Devlin, Armoy, 24 Suffolk, £90. P and S McMullan, Rathlin, 4 Crossbreds £89.00. Patrick Mitchell, Ballycastle, 11 Crossbreds £77. M Milliken, Armoy, 6 Texel, £81.
Breeding ewes
David Anderson, Bushmills, aged ewes with twins, £218, aged ewes with singles £190. Brooke Huey, Armoy, in-lamb Crossbred ewes, 4, £160, 5, £152, 7, £154, 4, £150, 4, £146, 4, £144, 4, £142, 6, £146.
Cull ewes
Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £186. A McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, £159. E McCarry, Loughguile, Blue, £132. David Anderson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £130. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, Blue, £129. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Suffolk, £122. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £116. John McKinley, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £114. William Morrison, Armoy, Suffolk, £112. Claire Lynn, Ballycastle, Texel, £112. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Suffolk, £110. Sharon White, Cloughmills, Texel, £110. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, Dorsets, £108. A and D McAlister, Derrykeighan, Crossbreds £103. Ryan Welsh, Portrush, Texel, £103. Peter McAuley, Ballymoney, Cheviot, £102.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.