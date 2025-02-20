Breeding sheep selling to £275 at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £224
Fat ewes to £224 in a sharp trade and breeding sheep sold to £275.
Leading prices
Hoggets
B Mullan, Ballymoney, 30kgs £177. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 28kgs £164. John Millen, Coleraine, 26kgs £160. Samuel Kane, 26kgs £160. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 25kgs £161. Connair Blair, Ballymoney, 24kgs £157.50. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 23kgs £156. Trevor Butler, Ballyvoy, 26kgs £158. Alex Hughes, Stranocum, 23.5kgs £154. P Gardiner, Ballymena, 23kgs £150. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £155.
Store lambs
C McKernan, Dervock, 7 Texel, £128. E McFadden, Loughguile, 8 Suffolk, £119. C Blair, Ballymoney, 9 Dorsets, £128. K Kane, Ballyvoy, 14 Texel, £121. P Laverty, Armoy, 16 Suffolk, £125. D McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Crossbreds, £116. Ryan Welsh, 19 Texel, £125. J Buchanan, Dungiven, 47 Blackface, £74.50. P Sharpe, Cushendall, 6 Suffolk, £114. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 7 Crossbreds £124. Alan Dempster, Ballymoney, 5 Texel, £126, 4, £117.
Fat ewes
Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £224. Bushmills farmer, Texel, £218. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Texel, £174. Randal McDonnell, Armoy, Suffolk, £184. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Crossbreds £182. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £166. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £160. R Wylie, Bushmills, Suffolk, £170.
Sale every Monday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
