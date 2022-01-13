Breeding sheep selling to £278 at Armoy
A fine show of 700 head of sheep on Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £129.
Fat ewes selling to £168 and breeding sheep to £278.
Leading prices
Lambs
Alex McCann, Martinstown, 30kgs £129. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 30kgs £125. Liam McAlister, Loughguile, 29kgs £124. Andrew Jamison, Stranocum, 30kgs £123. Sean McAlonan, Armoy, 27kgs £122.50. A Boyce, Bushmills, 28kgs £121.50. T A Aiken, Colearine, 25kgs £120. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, 25kgs £120. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, 24kgs £119.50. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 24kgs £119. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 24kgs £117. G and M McGuckian, Dunloy, 24kgs £117. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £116. Andrew McAlister, Liscolman, 24kgs £116. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 23kgs £113. A Lamont, Portglenone, 23kgs £113. James Forsythe, Cloughmills, 22kgs £110. Cahal Martin, 22.5kgs £115.50. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 23kgs £116. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 23kgs £115.50. M Steele, Glenarm, 23kgs £114.50. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 23kgs Blackface, £113.
Breeding sheep
Philip McAlister, Bushmills, ewe and 2 lambs, £278, ewe and 2 lambs £250, ewe and 2 lambs, £245, ewe and 1 lamb, £240. A Gillan, Martinstown, ewe and 1 lamb, £205, spring ewes sold from £130-£186.
Fat ewes
G and M McGuckian, Texel, £168. Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, Suffolks, £140. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, Texel, £139. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Texel, £133. R and J Smith, Bushmills, Suffolk, £134. Cathal Martin, Dunloy, Texel, £133. Ian McClelland, Coleraine, Texel, £132. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, Texel, £133. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, Cheviot, £113. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, Cheviot, £121. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, Cheviot, £100. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, crossbreds £100. Alex McCann, Martinstown, crossbreds £100.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.