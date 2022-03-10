Breeding sheep sold to £280 at Armoy
Another fine show of sheep on Wednesday night met with an excellent trade.
Fat lambs sold to £130, fat ewes to £256 twice and breeding sheep sold to £280.
Leading prices
Robt Hodges, Armoy, 30kgs £130. T Wilson, Armoy, 28kgs £130. Robt Wilkinson, Stranocum, 25kgs £127. A and O Smyth, Dervock, 28kgs £127. Johnny Cupples, Broughshane, 25kgs £126. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 27kgs £125.50. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 27kgs £125. Hugh Reid, Glarryford, 26kgs £125. Stranocum farmer, 25kgs £125. M Marshall, Cloughmills, 26kgs £124. A Dempster, Stranocum, 23kgs £125.50. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 24kgs £122. Martin McKay, Cushendun, 27kgs b/f, £122. J Cupples, Broughshane, 22kgs £119. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 28kgs £125. Armoy farmer, 21kgs £115. Paddy McSparran, Cushendun, 21kgs £114. A Hanna, Armoy, 22kgs £117. D Matthews, Ballycastle, 22kgs £118. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 22kgs £118.
Fat ewes
Carol Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £256. D Kerr, Bushmills, Texel, £256. Bushmills Farm, Charollais, £224. V Chestnutt, Bushmills, Texel, £200. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, Texel, £196. A and O Smyth, Ballymoney, Texel, £176. Brooke Huey, Ballymoney, Charollais, £173. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, crossbreds £171. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Texel, £165. S Hill, Ballycastle, Texel, £163. T Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £158. B and J McCurdy, Bushmills, Texel, £154. Sam Creith, Mosside, Suffolk, £153. John Holmes, Armoy, crossbreds £152. Lyle Booth, Larne, Texel, £122. Trevor Knox, Armoy, Dorsets, £204. Robt Hodges, Armoy, crossbreds £152. D McFadden, Dervock, Texel, £142. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, Texel, £196.
Breeding sheep
R McKeeman, Ballymoney, 2 ewes, 4 lambs, £280. J McKeeman, Bushmills (in-lamb ewes) 3, £132, 9, £126. R Watson, Ballymena, (in-lamb ewes), 7, £120, 2, £134. H Reid, Glarryford, (in-lamb ewes) 4, £108.
Pet lambs sold to £27.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.