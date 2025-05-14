Bright future for NI farmers

THERE is a bright future for agriculture, but all sectors involved in agri-food need to work together to achieve it, according to Farm Minister Andrew Muir.

Speaking on the eve of this week’s Balmoral Show, he pledged to make it his goal to help farmers improve their productivity and resilience while meeting environmental challenges.

Addressing the Farmers’ Club dinner held at Queen’s University Belfast, Mr Muir urged partnership working to deliver economic and environmental sustainability for the agri-food sector.

“Helping our farmers mitigate cost and price pressures by improving their productivity and resilience, while also achieving environment improvement is my guiding mission,” he said.

“There’s lots to do, but together, led by the science and by investing in the technology, a strong and positive future is ahead.

“The pace of change in recent years is unprecedented. Looking back just 10 years ago is clear proof of that transformation. Addressing current challenges requires us all to work in partnership to protect both farm families and our environment."

Agriculture faced a range of challenges, he said, citing among them tackling bTB, changes to Inheritance Tax, climate change and water quality pressures, nature recovery and ammonia.

Welcoming the recent publication of the TB Partnership Steering Group’s Blueprint for moving forward, he said he was firmly focused on action and delivery.

“There is a bright future for agriculture if we navigate the road ahead together, guided by science, evidence and research.

“Our science community is critical to uncovering the new knowledge, science and innovation to transform the sector. Scientists have unlocked amazing interventions in the past for agri-food and are doing it again today.”

Mr Muir said the Sustainable Agriculture Programme was fundamental to supporting family farm businesses.

“It will enable us to collectively achieve our environmental and climate change goals, providing the right support and policies to help move the industry forward on a journey of change ensuring both economic and environmental sustainability,” he said.

“A prime example is the Bovine Genetics Project which will provide farm businesses with the data and evidence to make more informed breeding decisions which in turn will deliver more efficient, healthier and productive animals with lower carbon footprints.

“Other examples include the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme which assists farmers in planning their farm nutrient management more effectively and the £12 million Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (Phase 2) Project, which provides a real opportunity for agriculture to work in partnership with the energy sector as well as removing excess phosphorus from the land.”

The minister repeated his opposition to proposed changes to inheritance tax: “I do have to again express my bitter disappointment at the UK government’s plans to change inheritance tax. Let me be clear, the family farm tax is wrong, it should not proceed.”

Mr Muir also reiterated his ongoing efforts in making the case to the UK government for an ambitious and comprehensive SPS veterinary agreement between the UK and EU which would have significant benefits for Northern Ireland involving common food, animal and plant standards between the UK and the EU.

“I have been making the case strongly to UK government ministers on this and other matters and I am quietly confident that my points are being heard.

“There is still a way to go with UK/EU negotiations but I am hopeful there will be a positive and significant outcome for agri-food from the summit next Monday.”

The Minister also highlighted his representations to the UK government urging against concessions on agriculture in discussions with the US on trade saying: “Farmers in Northern Ireland produce quality food to the highest welfare standards, they should not be undercut by cheap imports from the USA or elsewhere.”