Brilliant trade for cattle at Swatragh Mart, fat cows to a top of £1960 per head

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 6th January seen the return of the cattle sales which hosted a good entry of 60 quality cattle for sale and resulted in a brilliant trade for all stock on offer.

Super demand for all kinds of stock, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both ringside and online.

Bullocks sold to 420p/kg for a Limousin at 274kg (£1150) and to a top of £1940 per head for a Limousin at 586kg (331p/kg).

Heifers sold to 351p/kg for a Shorthorn beef at 174kg (£610) and to a top of £1950 per head for a Charolais at 680kg (287p/kg).

Fat cows sold to 306p/kg for a Limousin at 640kg and to a top of £1960 per head for the same cow.

Some of the sample prices

Fat cows (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 640kg £1960 (306), Ballymoney producer, Simmental 480kg £1260 (263), Swatragh producer, Limousin 650kg £1690 (260), Swatragh producer, Limousin 610kg £1580 (259), Swatragh producer, Simmental 640kg £1580 (247), Ballymoney producer, Hereford 550kg £1320 (240) and Greysteel producer, Simmental 650kg £1510 (232).

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Coleraine producer, Shorthorn beef 174kg £610 (351), Coleraine producer, Shorthorn beef 178kg £580 (326), Coleraine producer, Shorthorn beef 186kg £590 (317), Coleraine producer, Limousin 228kg £710 (311), Coleraine producer, Irish Moile 218kg £610 (280) and Coleraine producer, Shorthorn beef 222kg £620 (279).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 338kg £900 (266), Maghera producer, Limousin 386kg £1010 (262) and Maghera producer, Friesian 364kg £890 (245).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 428kg £1370 (320), Maghera producer, Charolais 484kg £1540 (318), Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 400kg £1250 (313), Aughnacloy producer, Limousin 466kg £1430 (307) and Aughnacloy producer, Charolais 432kg £1290 (299).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 572kg £1770 (309) and Greysteel producer, Charolais 680kg £1950 (287).

Bullocks

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Gulladuff producer, Limousin 274kg £1150 (420), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 274kg £1140 (416), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 298kg £1220 (409), Coleraine producer, Shorthorn beef 194kg £730 (376) and Ballymoney producer, Limousin 286kg £1070 (374).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Glenarm producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 334kg £1240 (371), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 330kg £1170 (355), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 352kg £1230 (349), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 386kg £1250 (324), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 378kg £1220 (323), Glenarm producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 376kg £1170 (311), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 378kg £1160 (307) and Glenarm producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 378kg £1140 (302).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Glenarm producer, Blonde d'Aquitaine 422kg £1410 (334), Garvagh producer, Hereford 434kg £1380 (318) and Maghera producer, Limousin 462kg £1430 (310).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, Limousin 586kg £1940 (331) and Garvagh producer, Hereford 500kg £1500 (300).

Friesian bullocks/bulls

Coleraine producer, Friesian 346kg £870 (251), Coleraine producer, Friesian 262kg £560 (214) and Coleraine producer, Friesian 292kg £620 (212).

Weekly sheep sale

A super start to 2025 with a great entry of 1200 sheep being presented for sale on Saturday 4th January which resulted in an outstanding trade for 900 lambs and 300 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £187 for a single lamb at 31kg and to a top of 891p/kg for 14 lambs at 16kg into £142.50.

Fat ewes reached a super high of £290 for a single ewe and rams to a top of £206 for a single ram with many more lots reaching fantastic prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 11th January - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10:30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Super heavy weight fat lambs - over 30kg (p/kg)

Eglinton producer, 1 lamb 31kg £187 (603), Castlerock producer, 2 lambs 31kg £185 (597), Coagh producer, 1 lamb 31kg £180.50 (582) and Coagh producer, 1 lamb 32kg £183 (572).

Heavy weight fat lambs - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 27kg £182 (674), Ballyronan producer, 1 lamb 26kg £172.50 (663), Eglinton producer, 16 lambs 25kg £164.50 (658), Gulladuff producer, 7 lambs 25.3kg £166 (656), Draperstown producer, 1 lamb 28kg £183 (654), Eglinton producer, 16 lambs 27kg £175.50 (650), Maghera producer, 11 lambs 25.5kg £163 (639), Swatragh producer, 1 lamb 25kg £160 (640), Dungiven producer, 17 lambs 25.6kg £163.50 (639), Kilrea producer, 17 lambs 25.5kg £162.50 (637), Limavady producer, 4 lambs 25kg £159.50 (638), Armoy producer, 47 lambs 25.1kg £160 (637), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 27kg £170.50 (631), Maghera producer, 3 lambs 29.5kg £183 (620) and Maghera producer, 5 lambs 28kg £173 (618).

Mid weight fat lambs - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Toomebridge producer, 16 lambs 22kg £149.50 (680), Rasharkin producer, 31 lambs 21.6kg £146.50 (678), Greysteel producer, 20 lambs 24.3kg 163.50 (673), Cookstown producer, 9 lambs 24.3kg £163.50 (673), Garvagh producer, 18 lambs 24.3kg £162.50 (669), Coleraine producer, 38 lambs 22.5kg £150.50 (669), Cookstown producer, 10 lambs 23.9kg £159 (665), Maghera producer, 9 lambs 22kg £146 (664), Castledawson producer, 3 lambs 24.3kg £161 (663), Garvagh producer, 2 lambs 24kg £158 (658), Coleraine producer, 9 lambs 24.5kg £161 (657), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 21kg £138 (657), Maghera producer, 10 lambs 22.1kg £145 (656), Draperstown producer, 6 lambs 24.2kg £157.50 (651) and Limavady producer, 15 lambs 22.3kg £145 (650).

Light weight fat lambs - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Bushmills producer, 8 lambs 19kg £132.50 (697), Bushmills producer, 4 lambs 18kg £125 (694), Draperstown producer, 10 lambs 18.3kg £125.50 (686), Maghera producer, 8 lambs 20.2kg £134 (663), Tobermore producer, 9 lambs 19.4kg £127.50 (657), Claudy producer, 1 lamb 18kg £117 (650), Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20.5kg £132 (644), Ballycastle producer, 4 lambs 20kg £128 (640), Maghera producer, 12 lambs 19.5kg £124 (636), Antrim producer, 10 lambs 20.3kg £129 (635) and Gulladuff producer, 24 lambs 20.1kg £124 (617).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Feeny producer, 14 lambs 16kg £142.50 (891), Tobermore producer, 5 lambs 16kg £131.50 (822), Tobermore producer, 3 lambs 16kg £110 (688) and Feeny producer, 5 lambs 16kg £102.50 (641).

Fat ewes

Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £290, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £242, Cullybackey producer, 1 ewe £238, Claudy producer, 4 ewes £222, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £220, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £216, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £206, Draperstown producer, 1 ewe £202, Pomeroy producer, 12 ewes £192, Gulladuff producer, 3 ewes £192, Claudy producer, 2 ewes £190, Coleraine producer, 6 ewes £188, Dungiven producer, 4 ewes £186, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £186, Garvagh producer, 2 ewes £184, Stewartstown producer, 1 ewe £184, Greysteel producer, 2 ewes £184, Limavady producer, 6 ewes £182 and Dungiven producer, 3 ewes £182.

Fat rams

Swatragh producer, 1 ram £206, Limavady producer, 1 ram £190, Draperstown producer, 1 ram £164, Swatragh producer, 1 ram £160 and Maghera producer, 1 ram £150.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.