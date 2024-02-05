Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gathered members voted to re-elect three office bearers, providing continuity to allow for further improvement and progress in 2024. Eddie O’Neill from Glenarm, remains as chairman and Patrick Brolly, Foreglen, as vice-chairman. Libby Wilson, Kells, is continuing as club secretary and was also elected as treasurer. Also re-elected onto committee were Wade McCrabbe, Raphoe and John Harbinson, Limavady, with the addition of a new member, Leslie Bradley from Maghera. They will serve alongside Sean Daly, Hugh O’Neill, Andrew McCutcheon, Daniel Patton and Kenny Preston.

At the meeting, two guest speakers addressed members on topical matters. Dessie from Eco EggShell talked to the club about his low carbon, natural, plant nutrient and liming product, using fine crushed eggshell as a liming alternative. Alastair Armstrong from UFU also spoke about issues affecting the sheep industry.

Eddie O’Neill delivered his chairman’s report, reflecting on the club’s highlights and key achievements over the past year. The showing calendar started with a fantastic Balmoral Show in May. Andrew Baillie travelled from Scotland to judge, with Supreme Champion going to a shearling ewe, Matts Honeybee ET, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock. Reserve Champion was a ram lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, from Andrew and Jamie Mc Cutcheon’s Bodoney Flock.

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Committee members. (Pic: Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club)

This was followed by the club’s Irish National Show held at Omagh Show in July, with Scottish judge Grant Maxwell picking out a shearling ewe, Matt’s Hazelnut, also from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock as Supreme Champion. Reserve Champion was a ram lamb, Artnagullion Jumbo, from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock. The Irish National Show attracted a large number of Young Handlers, and they must be congratulated on their showmanship and great efforts.

August saw success and a steady trade for the Irish breeders in Carlisle, where club members Michael and Kile Diamond won Female Champion with their shearling ewe, Pointhouse Hotstuff ET. This was followed by the Show and Export Sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart at the end of the month. It was judged by Kenny Preston of Glenpark Flock, Omagh. His top picks were both from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock with Supreme Champion going to a shearling ewe, Matt’s Hailey, and Reserve Champion a shearling ram, Matt’s High and Mighty. The two top-priced Beltex on the day were shearling rams from Edward and Shirlee Nicholson’s Derryogue Flock, Kilkeel. The chairman recorded his appreciation for AbbeyAutoline who kindly sponsored the event at Dungannon.

September was another busy month in the Beltex calendar with Ballymena Show and Sale taking place. Supreme Champion was a shearling ram, Major’s Bridge Headstrong from William and Bobby Porter’s Major’s Bridge Flock. The Reserve Champion title went to shearling ram, Glenview Hector, from Sean Daly’s Glenview Flock, Omagh. At the end of September an evening Show and Sale was held at Richard Beattie’s Pedigree Livestock Centre in Omagh. Colin Hamilton from Castlederg judged, choosing a shearling ram, Lagyveagh Header, from Hugh and Eddie O’Neill’s Lagyveagh Flock as his Supreme Champion. Reserve Champion was a shearling ram, Glenpark ET, from Kenny Preston’s Glenpark Flock, Omagh.

The club also hosted a successful Flock Competition, with results shared at the annual club dinner in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown in November. Judge Gary Beacon, Lakeview Flock, awarded husband and wife duo, Wade and Alison McCrabbe with the Overall Champion Flock title for their Ardstewart Flock, Raphoe.

Club chairmain Eddie O’Neill with speaker Dessie from Eco Egg Shell. (Pic: Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club)

The final show and export sale of the year was held at Dungannon pre-Christmas, with Russell Tinney from Manor Cunningham choosing a shearling ewe, Matt’s Halle Berry ET, from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock as his Supreme Champion. Reserve Champion and top price on the day was a shearling ewe, Artnagullion Hana, from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, selling for 1900gns.

The club activities across the year could not have been possible without the help of the committee and club members. The chairman extended his gratitude to club secretary Libby Wilson, as well as everyone who helped make the year a great success. He also congratulated committee member, Kenny Preston, who was voted in as National Chairman of the Beltex Sheep Society at their AGM in Carlisle in December. In his closing remarks, Eddie also reflected on the loss of loved ones throughout the year.