Brisk demand for cattle at Lisnaskea

This week Steers & Bulls sold to a top of £1170 for a 435kg AA. (£269) with a 415kg AA. selling to £1150 (£277) and a 405kg S/H. to £1040(£257) smaller ones sold to £790 for a 335kg Ch. Weanling Heifers sold to £750 for a 380kg S/H. with a 315kg AA. to £605. SAMPLE PRICES;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Newtownbutler Producer 435kg AA. to £1170 (£269) 415kg AA. to £1150 (£277) 410kg AA. to £1080, 430kg S/H. to £1060, 395kg AA. to £1050, 405kg S/H. to £1040, 485kg S/H. to £1000, 445kg S/H. to £940, 410kg S/H. to £930, 420kg S/H. to £900 and 380kg S/H. to £860. Newtownbutler Producer 450kg AA. to £1080, 435kg AA. to £1070, 420kg AA. to £1050, 410kg AA. to £1010, 440kg AA. to £950 and 370kg AA. to £840. Newtownbutler Producer 335kg Ch. to £790 and 335kg Ch. to £760. Maguiresbridge Producer 335kg AA. to £655 and 280kg Her. to £565. Newtownbutler Producer 305kg Lim. to £650,315kg Lim. to £615, 310kg Lim. to £590, 315kg Lim. to £575,325kg Lim. to £560, and 300kg Fries to £400 X 2 .