Brisk trade for all sizes and classes of stock at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1990

While heifers cleared to £1840 645kg Charolais (285.00).

Fat cows sold to £1120 625kg Aberdeen Angus (179.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £390 Aberdeen Angus bull and heifer calves to £375 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2750 for a Shorthorn cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanling topped at £1830 390kg Limousin heifer (470.00).

While weanling males sold to £1410 510kg Limousin (277.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1990 710kg Limousin (280.00) presented by L Kerr, £1980 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (287.00), £1970 670kg Limousin (294.00), £1890 680kg Charolais (278.00), £1760 595kg Charolais (296.00); J Loughran £1850 580kg Limousin (319.00), £1660 565kg Limousin (294.00), £1570 500kg Limousin (314.00), £1550 490kg Limousin (316.00), £1450 490kg Limousin (296.00), £1410 490kg Limousin (288.00), £1300 445kg Limousin (292.00); M McCooey £1800 600kg Limousin (300.00), £1750 605kg Limousin (289.00), £1570 530kg Limousin (296.00), £1480 470kg Limousin (315.00); T Brown £1750 610kg Aberdeen Angus (287.00), £1740 580kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (300.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00); J Conroy £1670 590kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00); N Gilkinson £1670 540kg Charolais (309.00), £1630 555kg Limousin (294.00), £1610 565kg Limousin (285.00), £1550 525kg Limousin (295.00), £1510 540kg Limousin (280.00); E Donaghy £1620 565kg Simmental (287.00); J Carberry £1600 575kg Limousin (278.00); J Conroy £1450 490kg Simmental (296.00); P Doyle £1440 440kg Limousin (327.00), £1390 465kg Charolais (299.00) and A Colbert £1220 425kg Limousin (287.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices remain strong to peak at £1840 for a 645kg Charolais (285.00) presented by J Holland, £1800 665kg Charolais (271.00), £1710 605kg Charolais (283.00), £1680 590kg Limousin (285.00); F Tiffney £1800 650kg Charolais (277.00), £1790 645kg Charolais (277.00), £1680 585kg Charolais (287.00), £1660 590kg Limousin (281.00); P Doyle £1690 575kg Charolais (294.00), £1650 530kg Charolais (311.00); H McClelland £1670 590kg Charolais (283.00), £1660 555kg Charolais (299.00), £1660 570kg Charolais (291.00), £1610 565kg Charolais (285.00), £1600 565kg Charolais (283.00), £1560 570kg Charolais (274.00), £1530 550kg Charolais (278.00), £1510 520kg Limousin (290.00); J McKenzie £1610 585kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00); K Newell £1420 495kg Charolais (287.00); J McGleenan £1350 500kg ST (270.00); R Wells £1350 500kg Charolais (270.00), £1150 385kg Limousin (299.00), £1080 390kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00) and G O’Donnell £1305 445kg Charolais (294.00).

Fat cows sold to £1120 625kg Aberdeen Angus (179.00) presented by K Gourley, £690 525kg Charolais (131.00); S Donaghy £1000 765kg Friesian (131.00), £960 720kg Friesian (133.00) and M Bloomer £810 585kg Friesian (139.00).

Dropped calves

A large entry of calves saw prices remain steady to peak at £390 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by P McGee; O Owens £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Fox £380 Belgian Blue bull, £375 Belgian Blue bull; E Laverty £370 Belgian Blue bull, £340 Belgian Blue bull, £330 Belgian Blue bull, £220 Belgian Blue bull; C Coote £370 Belgian Blue bull; P Robinson £330 Simmental bull; R Crawford £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Allen £285 Belgian Blue bull; G Hazlett £255 Hereford bull and I and A Agnew £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bull calves sold from £25 to £120 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £375 Aberdeen Angus presented by O Owens, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P McGee £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £320 Hereford heifer, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P Robinson £315 Simmental heifer; R Crawford £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I and A Agnew £255 Belgian Blue heifer, £235 Belgian Blue heifer and E Laverty £240 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows sold to a height of £2750 for a Shorthorn cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by O McElvogue, £2450 Charolais cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

In-calf cows sold to £1680 for a Limousin cow presented by V Cunningham, £1540 Limousin cow, £1540 Hereford cow, £1500 Charolais cow.

Weanlings

Once again a great entry of weanlings with all sizes keenly sought after with male calves selling to a height of £1410 510kg Limousin (277.00) presented by M McCooey; W and A Lucas £1300 415kg Limousin (313.00), £1280 425kg Limousin (301.00), £1200 400kg Limousin (300.00); D Mairs £1280 x 2 380kg Limousins (336.00), £1040 360kg Limousin (290.00), £1000 345kg Limousin (290.00); D and J Kane £1110 x 2 325kg Charolais (342.00), £970 275kg Charolais (349.00), £960 310kg Charolais (309.00); V Rafferty £990 320kg Limousin (308.00); A Lucas £970 310kg Limousin (312.00); P McCann £790 270kg Simmental (294.00), £600 215kg Simmental (280.00); N McCullough £760 220kg Hereford (344.00), £760 270kg Hereford (278.00), £670 220kg x 2 Herefords (303.00) and P Carberry £690 x 4 250kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00).