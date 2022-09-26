Britains Farm Toys reveals new arrivals for autumn/winter 2022, including fans’ choice Valtra Valmet 8950

From remote controlled tractors for younger fans, to limited-edition models to celebrate milestones in the farming industry, Britains continues to innovate for its fans.
New models released by Britains Farm Toys include a John Deere 9RX 640, a Valtra Q305 in metallic black, a Massey Ferguson 6S.180 and the Fans’ Choice Limited Edition Valtra Valmet 8950.
These new additions to the range of classic collectibles are sure to appeal to ‘carpet farmers’ of all ages!
To keep up-to-date with the latest Britains Farm Toys product releases, you can like and follow their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/britainsfarmtoysCheck out Britains’ newest arrivals for AW22 below, including stockists and RRP.
1. Valtra Valmet 8950 (Fans' Choice Limited Edition)
One of the most sought after tractors from the late 90s is arriving in early November! This Valtra Valmet 8950 is the fan favourite from the campaign run by Britains to choose the model that fans want to see back. This heritage model has been highly requested as the fans via a social media competition run last year. RRP - £27.99. Suitable for ages 3+. Stockists – Independent Toy Stores.
2. Valtra Q305
This majestic, brand new Valtra comes with a metallic black body colour. The Valtra Q Series offers the perfect combination of power, practicality, precision and performance. Arriving simultaneously with the real machinery in the end of October, the Britains model includes a detachable driver's cabin, big tread tyres, superb interior detail and working steering wheel. The tow hitch is compatible with other 1:32 authentic Britains replicas. RRP - £27.99. Suitable for ages 3+. Stockists – Smyths, Independent Toy Stores, Valtra Dealers and Amazon (after 3 months)
3. New Holland T6.180 Blue Power
The New Holland T6 tractor returns to the Britains range in a beautiful Blue Power version. This includes the most up-to-date decal in the New Holland range with big tread tyres, front counterweight and a tow hitch which is compatible with other 1:32 scale Britains models. In a moulded, durable plastic, this model is suitable for indoor and outdoor play. RRP - £26.99. Suitable for ages 3+. Stockists – Smyths, Independent Toy Stores, New Holland Dealers and Amazon (after 3 months)
4. Big Farm Remote Controlled Case Maxxum 150
A great addition to the Big Farm Range, joining the remote control John Deere and New Holland is the Case Maxxum. Perfect for young Britains fans to recreate hours of exciting developmental role play, this 1:16 scale tractor features radio controlled forward, reverse, left and right steering, cab lights and realistic sound effects. RRP - £64.99. Suitable for ages 3+. Stockists – Independent Toy Stores, Case Dealers and Amazon