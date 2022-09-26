Britains Farm Toys reveals new arrivals for autumn/winter 2022, including fans’ choice Valtra Valmet 8950

1. Valtra Valmet 8950 (Fans' Choice Limited Edition)

One of the most sought after tractors from the late 90s is arriving in early November! This Valtra Valmet 8950 is the fan favourite from the campaign run by Britains to choose the model that fans want to see back. This heritage model has been highly requested as the fans via a social media competition run last year. RRP - £27.99. Suitable for ages 3+. Stockists – Independent Toy Stores.