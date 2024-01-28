British Pig and Poultry Fair opens new doors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Attracting over 7,500 visitors and more than 330 exhibitors, the fair – which has almost sold out of stand space – moves to a new venue in 2024; the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
“The central location, excellent transport links and first rate facilities mean the Fair will be able to thrive both this year and in the future,” said event organiser, Alice Bell. “We are delighted to have secured a new home for what is such an important event for the industry.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The fair, which is partnered by ABN, will take place on Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 May, and will feature dedicated forum theatres with high-profile expert speakers. Both the pig forum theatre; partnered by AHDB, and the poultry and egg forum theatre, will include much-anticipated sector outlooks, giving producers an insight into what the future holds for different parts of the supply chain.
“There will also be expert speakers covering technical topics like nutrition, animal health and welfare, and business efficiencies,” says Danny Johnson, general manager at ABN. “As ever, there will be plenty of new innovations to explore, and a wide variety of supply businesses exhibiting. For pig and poultry producers, this is always the key event to attend to catch up with old friends and new suppliers, and to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing each sector.”
The event has long been renowned as the place for producers to find the latest ideas and solutions to take home and implement on their own farms. Some 78% of visitors in 2022 planned to make changes to their business as a result of attending, and 93% rated their visit as good or excellent.
“This year we have a new innovation theatre, which will be a chance to hear the latest thinking and to discover new products to help your business to thrive,” said Ms Bell.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There really is nowhere else to hear from so many experts, meet leading producers, see suppliers, and find out what is new, all in one day, under one roof.”
To find out more and to register for your free ticket visit www.pigandpoultry.org.uk