British pork producers to 'bring home the bacon' as China’s Covid-era restrictions are lifted

British pork producers are ‘bringing home the bacon’ after the government secured the end of China’s Covid-era restrictions on UK unprocessed pork exports.

Industry estimates this could boost revenues by around £80 million.

The move means British bangers and other premium pork products can once again sizzle their way onto Chinese dinner plates, with major UK producers getting the green light to restart their exports immediately.

China bought around £180 million worth of pigmeat in 2023 alone – making them the UK’s biggest non-EU customer. Now, with these restrictions lifted, even more British produce will be heading east.

The development comes after top-level talks during the Foreign Secretary's recent visit to China. Representatives from Defra and the Department for Business and Trade have worked to get British pork back on Chinese menus in collaboration with industry, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP).

Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner said: “This is a massive win for British pork producers who will now be able to send their high-quality products to one of our largest markets, worth £180 million.

“It’s a further example of this government delivering on our Plan for Change, boosting growth and benefitting businesses across the country.

“Our pork is world-famous for its quality, and now we can give Chinese customers what they're hungry for.”

Trade Minister Douglas Alexander commented: “Economic growth is at the heart of everything this government does, and opening export opportunities is vital in achieving that.

“China is already a huge market for UK pork businesses who exported £180 million of products to China last year alone. Today's announcement will be welcome news for British farmers and producers who have been affected by the suspension and could grow British pork exports even further.” Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Jorge Martin-Almagro said: “The reopening of the China market for the affected companies is fantastic news.

“China is a crucial market for UK pork and this advance opens opportunities for our industry to continue to grow our exports. This achievement is a testament to the significant collaboration between Government and industry to resolve a longstanding issue.”

Graham Wilkinson, Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) CEO, added: “China is our biggest export market for the pork sector and today’s announcement of the re-listing of two UK sites is very welcome news for the industry.

“AHDB, working closely with government and industry has played an integral part in this process, organising technical discussions by gathering evidence to support official engagements and highlighting the economic value to the UK pork meat industry. Today’s announcement demonstrates how this collaborative approach delivers tangible benefits for our levy payers.”

This announcement will help to deliver growth, and follows another recent victory for British farmers and producers, with the government securing access to the US market for UK beetroot growers earlier this year, worth approximately £150,000 per year in increased exports.

Defra will continue to work closely with UK pork producers and traders, as well as relevant industry bodies, to ensure the smooth export of their goods to China.