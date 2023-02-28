Commenting on the Windsor Framework, British Veterinary Association president, Malcolm Morley, stated: “On first reading, the ‘new deal’ for Northern Ireland looks positive for vets, farmers and agri-food businesses, as well as pet owners.

“Throughout the UK, the veterinary profession is managing with workforce shortages and so it’s encouraging that new proposals seek to minimise the need for vet intervention as animals and goods move across the Irish Sea.”

Mr Morley said the new rules will be a “particular relief” to pet owners who regularly travel between Great Britain and Northern Ireland with their animals.

The British Veterinary Association has issued a statement in response to the UK Government’s publication of the Windsor Framework.

“The rules will mean less paperwork for vet practices too, and will help reduce over treatment,” he added.

“The British Veterinary Association welcomes the hard work of vets across governments that has got us to this stage.”

Under the NI Protocol it was proposed that medicines entering the country would be required to be batch tested by a marketing authorisation holder based in Northern Ireland or the EU. Following a grace period, there was the potential for the discontinuation of around half of all veterinary medicines.