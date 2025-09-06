British Wool celebrates 75 years

This September, British Wool marks 75 years of backing sheep farmers and championing wool.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 1950, British Wool has grown into a cooperative owned by more than 30,000 sheep farmers, ensuring fair prices, quality, and the global promotion of UK fleece.

In that time, British sheep have produced over 2.5 billion kilograms of fleece, a reminder of the incredible scale of UK wool production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate this milestone, British Wool’s regional depots are opening their doors for a behind-the-scenes look at where the UK’s wool journey begins.

Farmer Tom Carlisle’s sheep arranged to celebrate 75 years of British Wool. (Photo: Tom Carlisle)

Andrew Hogley, CEO at British Wool, said: “Whether you're a sheep farmer, industry partner, student, or simply interested in the story of British Wool, join us for guided tours, demonstrations, refreshments, and a chance to learn more about how British Wool is working for farmers.

“Owned by approximately 30,000 sheep farmers in the UK, British Wool collects, grades, markets and sells British wool on behalf of its members to the international textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.

“British wool isn’t just a legacy fibre, it’s a material for the future, and is gaining new relevance in a world increasingly concerned with environmental impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join British at an anniversary depot event throughout September and October. Spaces are limited, so be sure to book a place.

To learn more about the 75th celebrations and book a visit to a local open day, visit: https://www.britishwool.org.uk/corporate/75-years-of-british-wool/