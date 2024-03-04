19 bulls sold to a top price of 9,200gns with an 83% clearance to an average of £5620, a whopping £1370 up on 2023. The pre-sale show was skilfully judged by mother and son duo Leanne and Jamie Workman.

Mr Trevor Phair trumped the sale with Brogher Trump, a Whitecliffe James son going back to Blelack Digger and out of the Mornity Nero sired Brogher Ripple. This October-2022 born son sold for the top price of 9,200gns to W. J. Fraser & Sons, Ballindalloch, Scotland.

The reserve intermediate champion Drumacritten Toby (ET) from Mr G. E. Nelson, was next at 9,000gns, selling to C McDonnell, Glenariff, Co. Antrim. Out of Drumacritten Jessie this bull was also sired by Whitecliffe James and carried two copies of F94L. The senior champion, male champion and overall champion was awarded to S. & D. Bothwell’s, Killadeas Trevor, a Cloonglasna11 Padraig son out of Killadeas Octavia who also carried two copies of F94L.

This August-2022 born champion was snapped up by J & G Smith, Stromness, Orkney for 8,000gns. The intermediate champion Glencoe Thanos born in October-2022 from Mr P. & Mrs V. McDonald made 6,800gns and went to the home of M. Johnston, Toomebridge, Co. Antrim. This Liscorran Magic son is out of a Clyth Diplomat sired daughter, Beechdale Lupin.

Pedigree breeders J. & D. Watson & C. Curry, Northumberland, England put their money on the reserve junior champion Stranagone Unrivaled by Ocean sired Strangagone Saphir born in January-2023. This bulls heads across the water to join the Tweeddale and Burradon herds for 6,000gns. N. Blair, Limavady, Co. Londonderry paid, 5,800gns for T. Phair’s Culmvale Novello son, Brogher Tyson, out of Brogher Fancygirl, born in October-2022 whilst G. & J. Armstrong, Florence, Co. Fermanagh paid 5,600gns for a bull out of the same stable, Brogher Trader, this time a myostatin free November-2022 born bull sired by Goldies Icon and out of Brogher Pamala. At the same money 5,600gns, P. Hackett sold second prize Fury Turbo born in September-2022, out of Fury Jewel and by Domino sired Fury Action to R. Watters, Stewartstown, Co. Tyrone.

The Sagesse Pierre sired son, Damview Thor from Miss C. Ferris made 5,500gns, this June-2022 bull out of Derryharney Naughtygirl went to the home of Mr. J Newell, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim. S. Bradley, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry backed his pick October-2022, Stranagone Tucker by Stranagone Jones, out of Coolnaslee Rainbow for 5,200gns and Mr. S McLean, Maghera, Co. Down also secured Mr. W. Short’s second prize Woodpark Elgin son, Woodpark Toronto (ET) for 5,200gns.

The female trade was led by the female champion, January-2023 born Ashview Upmarket (ET) from Mr V. & Mr. S. Keys with their double Q204X Lisnagre Elite ET sired heifer out of Ashview Rebecca, she joins the herd of Mr. C. McVeigh, Tassagh, Co. Armagh for 3,500gns. Matching the top female bid of 3,500gns was Mr. K. C. Veith’s Drumlone Sonia by Fury Action, out of Drumlone Edwina she was sold in-calf to Drumlone Navigator to Mr. W McElmurray, Pomeroy, Co. Tyrone.

Topping the trade of Mr. W. Short’s draft at 3,400gns was July-2022 Woodpark Tara, by Deeside Gulliver and out of the prolific Woodpark Ermintrude who is still going strong at fourteen years of age. She went to E & C McCloskey, Colraine, Co. Londonderry. Drumlone Tina from Mr. K. C. Veitch a Simpsons Gregg daughter out of Drumlone Nora found a new home with pedigree breeders W. D. Connelly, Ballynahinch, Co. Down for 3,300gns.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club and the British Charolais Cattle Society would like to thank all the vendors for supporting the sale and all the staff at Swatragh market for their kind hospitality and hard work. A special thank you to Leanne and Jamie Workman for judging the classes and to all the stewards, committee, and helpers for such a successful show and sale.

Swatragh Spring Sale – February 2024

CLASS RESULTS

Class 1 – Senior bulls on or born between 6 March & 26 June 2022: 1st Tamnamore Texas, Mr Sean McMahon; 2nd Damview Thor, Miss Claire Ferris; 3rd Moorlough Taylor, Mr J McBride

Class 2 – Senior bulls born on or between 7 July & 10 August 2022: 1st Killadeas Trevor, S&D Bothwell; 2nd Woodpark Tinker, Mr Will Short; 3rd Killadeas Thunder, S&D Bothwell

Class 3 – Intermediate bulls on or between 22 August & 30 September 2022: 1st Drumacritten Toby, Mr George Nelson; 2nd Fury Turbo, Mr P Hackett; 3rd Killadeas Troy, S&D Bothwell

Class 4 – Intermediate bulls born on or between 1 October & 23 October 2022: 1st Glencoe Thanos, Mr P&V McDonald; 2nd Woodpark Toronto, Mr Will Short; 3rd Brogher Trump, Mr Trevor Phair; 4th Brogher Tyson, Mr Trevor Phair

Class 5 – Junior bulls born on or between 31 October & 1 December 2022: 1st Ashview Texas, Mr V&S Keys; 2nd Brogher Trader, Mr Trevor Phair; 3rd Stranagone Tucker, Mr Robert McWilliams; 4th Tamnamore Travis, Mr T McArdle

Class 6 – Junior bulls born on or between 16 December 2022 & 2 February 2023: 1st Mountain Tommy, Mr L Johnston; 2nd Stranagone Unrivaled, Mr Robert McWilliams

Class 7 – Heifers born on or between 27 May 2021 & 28 January 2023: 1st Ashview Upmarket, Mr V&S Keys; 2nd Drumlone Tina, Mr K Veitch; 3rd Brownhill Tina, Devine Brothers; 4th Drumlone Sonia, Mr K Veitch; 5th Altnaderog Tory, Mr G&G McShane

Supreme Champion: Killadeas Trevor, S&D Bothwell

Reserve Supreme Champion: Glencoe Thanos, Mr P & V McDonald

Female Champion: Ashview Upmarket, Mr V&S Keys

Overall Male Champion: Killadeas Trevor, S&D Bothwell

Res. Overall Male Champion: Glencoe Thanos, Mr P&V McDonald

Senior Male Champion: Killadeas Trevor, S&D Bothwell

Reserve Senior Male Champion: Woodpark Tinker, Mr Will Short

Intermediate Male Champion: Glencoe Thanos, Mr P&V McDonald

Res. Int. Male Champion: Drumacritten Toby, Mr George Nelson

Junior Male Champion: Mountain Tommy, Mr L Johnston

Res. Junior Male Champion: Stranagone Unrivaled, Mr Robert McWilliams

SALE RESULTS

Lot, Vendor, Price (gns), Surname

3 MR J MCBRIDE 3900 Pat O’Neill

6 MISS C FERRIS 5500 James Newell

7 Sean McMahon 4600 Seamus Hill

8 MR W SHORT 4600 Alan Reid

9 S & D BOTHWELL 3700 Patrick McElhone

12 S & D BOTHWELL 8000 Alan Veith

15 S & D BOTHWELL 2900 Mr J Heatherington

16 S & D BOTHWELL 4000 Hugh Conn

17 MR P HACKETT 5600 Robin Watters

18 MR G NELSON 9000 Colla McDonnell

23 MR T PHAIR 5800 N. Blair

24 MR P & MRS V MCDONALD 6800 M. Johnston

25 MR T PHAIR 9200 W J Frazer & Sons

27 MR W SHORT 5200 Samuel MacLean

29 MR R MCWILLIAMS 5200 S. Bradley

30 MR V & MR S KEYS 3000 Terry Treanor

31 MR T PHAIR 5600 G & J Armstrong

35 MR W SHORT 3100 Kirk Balfour

40 MR R MCWILLIAMS 6000 J & D Watson

43 MR K C VEITCH 3500 Mr Wayne McElmurray

47 MR K C VEITCH 3300 W D Connelly

49 MR V & MR S KEYS 3500 C. McVeigh

50 MR V & MR S KEYS 2700 C McVeigh

51 MR W SHORT 3200 G S Fleming

52 MR W SHORT 3000 David Millar

53 MR W SHORT 3000 Sean Doonan

54 MR W SHORT 3400 E & C McCloskey

56 MR W SHORT 3000 J & R Treanor

SEMEN

Lot Type, Name, No. Price Unit, Buyer

81 Straws of Semen Jupiter 3 £45 per straw J. Paynter

66 Straws of Semen Excellent 4 £25 per straw G. King

69 Straws of Semen Doonally Sovereign 5 £10 per straw I. Lydon

70 Straws of Semen Clenagh Lyle 5 £10 per straw E. Johnston

71 Straws of Semen Clenagh Lyle 5 £10 per straw E. Johnston

78 Straws of Semen Clyth Diplomat 1 £35 per straw J. Paynter

58 Straws of Semen Balthayock Hamish 2 £15 per straw J. J. Morrow

60 Straws of Semen Doncamilo 3 £10 per straw I. Lydon

64 Straws of Semen Thrunton Vodermart 3 £10 per straw A.B. &J.C. Edgar

61 Straws of Semen Hideal 3 £10 per straw I. Lydon

80 Straws of Semen Maerdy Dublin 2 £10 per straw A. Quigley

1 . Lot 12 SENIOR CHAMP OVERALL CHAMP 8000gn KILLADEAS TREVOR.jpg Lot 12 Senior Champ, Overall Champ 8000gn Killadeas Trevor. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . Lot 18 - RES. INT CHAMP 9000gns DRUMACRITTEN TOBY.jpg Lot 18 - Res Int Champ 9000gns Drumacritten Toby. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

3 . Lot 49 FEMALE CHAMP 3500gns ASHVIEW UPMARKET ET.jpg Lot 49 female Champion 3500gns Ashview Upmarket. Pic: Wm McElroy Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales