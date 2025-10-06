Budget crunch time: Macra demands delivery, not delay

Macra National president Josephine O’Neill has called on the government to ensure that this year’s National Budget delivers meaningful support for young farmers and rural communities, highlighting several key policy priorities that must be addressed if rural Ireland is to thrive into the future.

Speaking ahead of Budget Day, Ms O’Neill said: “This Budget is a critical moment to show young people living and working in rural Ireland that their future matters. The decisions made now will determine whether the next generation can continue to farm, build communities, and sustain rural life. We need more than token gestures — we need strategic investment and long-term commitment.”

Macra's key Budget asks:

Investment in Generational Renewal: Macra is calling for a comprehensive support package for young farmers. While the delivery of the report from the Commission on Generational Renewal was originally welcomed by the organisation, O’Neill stressed that the government must support some of the recommendations outlined in the report in the upcoming Budget. “Waiting for the delivery of these recommendations until the next CAP is too late. The agricultural sector will be in the depths of a generational renewal crisis. By then, the average age of an Irish farmer will be 63, while the percentage of farmers under the age of 35 will be critically low. Waiting until 2028 will be akin to closing the door to young farmers," O’Neill noted. Tax Reform to Support Farm Succession: Access to finance and taxation are frequently highlighted by young farmers as significant challenges. Macra are calling on the government to support the extension of reliefs such as the Young Trained Farmer Stamp Duty Relief, Farm Consolidation Relief and Capital Acquisition Tax while also demanding an increase to the CAT thresholds by 20% to incentivize generational transfers. Affordable Housing in Rural Areas: Access to housing remains one of the greatest challenges for young people. Macra is calling for the delivery of the Rural Housing Guidelines and the reform of the renovation and derelict property grants to enable young people to live and build in their local communities. “Our government needs to ensure that young people can live in rural Ireland. Providing rural housing supports is vital to the viability and resilience of rural Ireland” O’Neill highlighted. Rural Transport and Infrastructure Investment: Reliable rural transport and broadband connectivity are essential for vibrant rural communities. Macra is urging the government to increase investment in rural public transport, broadband expansion, and local infrastructure to combat isolation and encourage economic growth. Support for Social and Community Initiatives: Beyond farming, Macra highlights the need for sustained funding for youth organisations, mental health initiatives, and rural development programmes, which play a crucial role in building community resilience and supporting young people.

Macra president Josephine O’Neill

A call for long term vision

O’Neill emphasised that short-term measures will not be enough, she said: “Young farmers and rural youth have done their part for Ireland’s future. It’s time for government to stop talking and start delivering. This Budget must show real commitment – rural Ireland will not accept being left behind again”

Macra will continue to engage with government and public representatives to ensure that the voices of young farmers and rural youth are heard loud and clear.