Bugatti sells for almost £4m: Humble Bill’s lasting legacy nurtures engineers of the future

Bill Turnbull spent almost a decade working at digger maker JCB as Chief Engineer helping to develop the company’s first ever mini excavators. He retired in 1995 at the age of 65.

When he died in 2019 aged 88, he left more than £4.2 million in his will thanks to an investment he made more than 50 years earlier in a rare 1937 Bugatti Type 57S – paying just £1,500 for the car. He had been lovingly restoring the prized vehicle in secret in the workshop of his home in Tean, near Cheadle, Staffordshire ever since. Only 42 of the cars were ever produced at the factory in Molsheim, France.

The native of New Zealand and adopted son of Staffordshire left instructions to his executors John Seddon and Clive Rollinson to make discretionary bequests from his huge estate. Now, in a nod to his life-long interest in engineering, the JCB Academy in Rocester, Staffordshire, has been given a total of £125,000 towards the construction of automation and robotics centre. The new facility will be called the Bill Turnbull Suite in memory of the benefactor.

“Bill was a very humble man and also an extraordinary engineer, who never forgot his links to JCB and the friends he made while working there,” said Executor John Seddon. “He would be absolutely thrilled to think that a bequest had been made to the JCB Academy and will be used to develop the next generation of engineers in the UK.”

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford said: “Bill was a remarkable and talented engineer. This is a very fitting tribute to his lifelong devotion to engineering and will ensure his memory is kept alive for future generations following in his footsteps.”

JCB Academy Principal Jenny McGuirk said: “This bequest really does put the JCB Academy in the premier league for the teaching of engineering. Robotics and automation are critical to the future and this generous bequest gives us the most technologically advanced equipment to deliver the curriculum.”