Bull and female entry for Dungannon Dairy Sale

Judging gets underway at 10.00am, followed by the sale at 11.00am. The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed an entry 21 deep pedigreed service-aged bulls, and 132 fresh calved heifers and cows, for the Dungannon Farmers’ Mart venue.

Vendors featuring in the bull portion of the catalogue include: Ards (6), Bannwater (2), Derrydorragh (2), Glasson (3), Newry (2), Inch, Prehen (3), SBG and Relough.

The bulls on offer sell with high PLI values to PLI £723, and are sons of leading AI sires such as Atrium, Appeal, Fynn, Entity and Monument-P.

The female entry includes a line-up of fresh calved heifers and cows from herds including Ardmore, Bannwater, Burnhill, Drumard, Drumgoon, Glasson, Greenisle, Inch, Killane, Kilvergan, Matfield, Modelfarm, Tullylea, Willofarm and Relough.

They are bred from proven cow families, and are daughters of AI sires such as Rubicon, Yamaska, Applejax, Mayday, DG Charley, Skywalker, Piston, Galahad, Topnotch and Hotspot.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or log on to Holstein Northern Ireland’s Facebook pages for updates.