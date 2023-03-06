Bullock and bull prices to £1820 for 640kgs at Newtownstewart
A smaller entry of cattle on offer sold to an extremely sharp trade.
Bullock and bull prices: D McKinley Newtownstewart 640kgs £1820, 615kgs £1770, 570kgs £1510, 555kgs £1465, 535kgs £1450; D McSorley Castlederg 500kgs £1510, 460kgs £1235, 380kgs £1220; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 440kgs £1370, 455kgs £1230, 435kgs £1200; a Co Derry farmer 485kgs £1330 and £1280, 505kgs £1270. 445kgs £1150; J Ballantine Gortin 545kgs £1165; a Castlederg farmer 340kgs £805, 255kgs £755, 240kgs £700 and G Hamilton Castlederg 290kgs £780.
Heifer prices: D E McCaffrey Drumquin 500kgs £1480, 475kgs £1380 and £1210, 405kgs £1240, 360kgs £940; R Thompson Castlederg 550kgs £1385, 540kgs £1290, 510kgs £1275, 490kgs £1195; D McSorley Castlederg 435kgs £1190; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 380kgs £1150, 360kgs £790, 375kgs £785 and a Castlederg farmer 280kgs £745, 250kgs £690.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows: Doorat Farms Donemana 650kgs £215.
Friesians cows - S Mitchell Drumlegagh 615kgs £185, 675kgs £145.
Other cows sold from £140 to £173.