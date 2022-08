Bullock and bulls selling to £1695 at Newtownstewart

Bullock and bulls to £1695 and £910 over weight while heifers sold to £1625 and £930 over weight.

Heifer prices: F Dolan Castlederg 695kgs £1625, 595kgs £1490; S A R Eaton Dungiven 690kgs £1555, 640kgs £1530, 580kgs £1340, 565kgs £1290, 575kgs £1270. P Morris Newtownstewart 615kgs £1540, £1410 and £1400, 630kgs £1490, 625kgs £1475, 600kgs £1460, £1450, £1375 and £1300; 590kgs £1385, 610kgs £1375, 570kgs £1210, 555kgs £1185. W J Doherty Newtownstewart 590kgs £1495 and £1430, 600kgs £1295, 580kgs £1235; A Dolan Killeter 630kgs £1355; B Blee Donemana 585kgs £1350; R Allison Killymore 525kgs £1280, 490kgs £1150, 455kgs £1130, 550kgs £1115, 465kgs £1060 and £1035, 470kgs £975, 465kgs £940, 415kgs £920; S Allison Killymore 490kgs £1000, 475kgs £965 and A McAleer Glenmornan 420kgs £900 and £865, 400kgs £900, 460kgs £890.

Other heifers sold from £570 up.

Bullock and bull prices: W J Marshall Fyfin 785kgs £1695, 630kgs £1280; M Flanagan New Buildings 645kgs £1470, 610kgs £1450, 590kgs £1445; G McCausland Moyle 560kgs £1320, 550kgs £1310, 635kgs £1305, 580kgs £1240, 555kgs £1210; E Hamilton Castlederg 465kgs £1205; D Devine Douglas Bridge 595kgs £1125, 560kgs £1055. H Catterson Castlederg 380kgs £1000. R Cummings Strabane 630kgs £1305, 585kgs £1290, 610kgs £1255 and £1235.

Cows with calves: M McGlinchey Drumlea £1830, £1700 and £1560; N J Black Carnargan £1580 and £1455 and M Dooher Strabane £1130, £1115 and £1090.

Another good entry of lambs and ewes on offer sold to a complete clearance.

Lamb prices: W T Stronge 23kgs £105; Mrs D Pinkerton 23.50kgs £104; P B Connolly 24.50kgs £103; M McBride 23.50kgs £103; S Allison 24kgs £102.50; C Frazer 23.50kgs £102.50; P McNamee 22kgs £102; R Allison 21.50kgs £101; Peter McBride 23kgs £101; B Blee 23kgs £100.50; John McCormack 23kgs £100; J A Bradley 23.50kgs £100; Ian McFarland 21.50kgs £99.50; Denis Gallagher 21.50kgs £98; T Stronge 22kgs £97; Agnes Hawkes 22kgs £97; B Ward 21.50kgs £97; S Dennison 21.50kgs £95 and S Harpur 21kgs £94.

Other lambs sold from £83 up.

Fat ewes and rams: B Ward £165, £99 and £80; S Allison £146; N McKernan £142 and £111; S Dennison £138; I McFarland £134 and £109; W D Millar £134 and £84; S Harpur £133; D Gallagher £120 and £106; J McGuire £118; a Castlederg farmer £117 and £99; S Hegarty £117 and £92; W T Stronge £98 and £80; I A Hamilton £97 and M Donald £93.