Bullocks and bulls selling to a top price of £1900 at Newtownstewart Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heifers selling to £1660 and £905 over weight.

Fat cows to £1685 and 266ppk.

Bullock prices: a Drumquin farmer 660kgs £1710, 690kgs £1655, 650kgs £1620, 630kgs £1600; W Hawkes Castlederg 685kgs £1685 and £1650, 700kgs £1680, 600kgs £1450. R Chambers Strabane 655kgs £1610; N Kee Douglas Bridge 660kgs £1585, 590kgs £1495, 560kgs £1320, 515kgs £1160; R Scott Newtownstewart 610kgs £1540 and £1485; 590kgs £1440, 565kgs £1430, £1370 and £1345; D Maguire Strabane 595kgs £1470, 575kgs £1350; D McKinley Newtownstewart 625kgs £1450, 560kgs £1380, 535kgs £1170, 520kgs £1080; G Lecky Castlederg 595kgs £1430, 570kgs £1425, 610kgs £1400, 520kgs £1330 and £1320, 510kgs £1300; D Galbraith Castlederg 535kgs £1430; 525kgs £1380 and £1200, 500kgs £1345, 480kgs £1125, 425kgs £950, 270kgs £720, 255kgs £700; M Marlow Omagh 520kgs £1425 and £1400; M Conway Drumlea 530kgs £1340; 380kgs £1130, 305kgs £980, 340kgs £935 and £930, 315kgs £980, 325kgs £925, 285kgs £875 and £870, 260kgs £840 and £810; S Lecky Castlederg 560kgs £1330, 545kgs £1285 and £1270, 575kgs £1260; A Britton Donemana 450kgs £1255, 490kgs £1320, 505kgs £1240, 440kgs £1170; E McCloskey Dungiven 505kgs £1285, 485kgs £1100. D E McCaffrey Drumquin 495kgs £1260; P Cairns Sion Mills 495kgs £1085, 455kgs £1040 and £1020, 430kgs £960 and £875,460kgs £920, 405kgs £900. A Devine Omagh 535kgs £1075; T Semple Castlederg 490kgs £1065 and £960, 420kgs £885 and £855. T Sinclair Strabane 495kgs £1050; M McKane Castlederg 420kgs £985 and M Hill Donemana 320kgs £900, 280kgs £840 and £740, 310kgs £805.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Smaller bullocks sold from £510 up.

Heifer prices: P Bradley Plumbridge 815kgs £1660, 865kgs £1640; S Hemphill Castlederg 640kgs £1545, 555kgs £1285 and £1280; B Blee Donemana 620kgs £1510, 695kgs £1485, 585kgs £1460; N Kee Douglas Bridge 565kgs £1365, 530kgs £1250 and £1225, 525kgs £1240; E McCloskey Dungiven 490kgs £1310 and £1275, 515kgs £1290; 475kgs£1170, 485kgs £1100; G Lecky Castlederg 510kgs £1300; R S Moore Newtownstewart 475kgs £1260, 415kgs £1020; B Marlow Omagh 500kgs £1285; A local farmer 490kgs £1220 and £1140; P O'Hagan Plumbridge 515kgs £1155, 465kgs £1120; M Conway Drumlea 400kgs £1100, 345kgs £1020; R King Drumquin 550kgs £1180; S Lecky Castlederg 490kgs £1060 and K Fox Sixmilecross 370kgs £1000 and £940. Smaller heifers and weanlings sold from £530 up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat cows: R Chambers 545kgs £266, 570kgs £243; D E McCaffrey 895kgs £188; M McNamee 750kgs £185, 600kgs £192; O J McCarney 695kgs £193 and D L Huey 670kgs £190, 740kgs £176.

Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £68 to £165.

Fat bulls sold up to £1900.

Sheep: N McIlwaine 26kgs £114.50; W D Millar 25kgs £111.50; A McFarland 24kgs £111; S Harpur 25kgs £110; D McNamee 25kgs £109.50; D Lecky 24.50kgs £109; S Millar 22.50kgs £109; S Falls 25kgs £108; 24.50kgs £107.50; R Wilson 24.50kgs £107.50; D McAskie 24.50kgs £107.50; R P McCullagh 23kgs £107; A McKelvey 23kgs £105; D Allison 24kgs £105; 22.50kgs £104.50; S McGurk 23.50kgs £105; A Millar 22.50kgs £105; S Kee 22kgs £104; C McCullagh 23.50kgs £103; W T Stronge 22kgs £102 and £98; B Mullen 22.50kgs £100; M Ward 22.50kgs £100 and D J Monteith 22kgs £99.50.