Bullocks and bulls selling to a top price of £1900 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £1660 and £905 over weight.
Fat cows to £1685 and 266ppk.
Bullock prices: a Drumquin farmer 660kgs £1710, 690kgs £1655, 650kgs £1620, 630kgs £1600; W Hawkes Castlederg 685kgs £1685 and £1650, 700kgs £1680, 600kgs £1450. R Chambers Strabane 655kgs £1610; N Kee Douglas Bridge 660kgs £1585, 590kgs £1495, 560kgs £1320, 515kgs £1160; R Scott Newtownstewart 610kgs £1540 and £1485; 590kgs £1440, 565kgs £1430, £1370 and £1345; D Maguire Strabane 595kgs £1470, 575kgs £1350; D McKinley Newtownstewart 625kgs £1450, 560kgs £1380, 535kgs £1170, 520kgs £1080; G Lecky Castlederg 595kgs £1430, 570kgs £1425, 610kgs £1400, 520kgs £1330 and £1320, 510kgs £1300; D Galbraith Castlederg 535kgs £1430; 525kgs £1380 and £1200, 500kgs £1345, 480kgs £1125, 425kgs £950, 270kgs £720, 255kgs £700; M Marlow Omagh 520kgs £1425 and £1400; M Conway Drumlea 530kgs £1340; 380kgs £1130, 305kgs £980, 340kgs £935 and £930, 315kgs £980, 325kgs £925, 285kgs £875 and £870, 260kgs £840 and £810; S Lecky Castlederg 560kgs £1330, 545kgs £1285 and £1270, 575kgs £1260; A Britton Donemana 450kgs £1255, 490kgs £1320, 505kgs £1240, 440kgs £1170; E McCloskey Dungiven 505kgs £1285, 485kgs £1100. D E McCaffrey Drumquin 495kgs £1260; P Cairns Sion Mills 495kgs £1085, 455kgs £1040 and £1020, 430kgs £960 and £875,460kgs £920, 405kgs £900. A Devine Omagh 535kgs £1075; T Semple Castlederg 490kgs £1065 and £960, 420kgs £885 and £855. T Sinclair Strabane 495kgs £1050; M McKane Castlederg 420kgs £985 and M Hill Donemana 320kgs £900, 280kgs £840 and £740, 310kgs £805.
Smaller bullocks sold from £510 up.
Heifer prices: P Bradley Plumbridge 815kgs £1660, 865kgs £1640; S Hemphill Castlederg 640kgs £1545, 555kgs £1285 and £1280; B Blee Donemana 620kgs £1510, 695kgs £1485, 585kgs £1460; N Kee Douglas Bridge 565kgs £1365, 530kgs £1250 and £1225, 525kgs £1240; E McCloskey Dungiven 490kgs £1310 and £1275, 515kgs £1290; 475kgs£1170, 485kgs £1100; G Lecky Castlederg 510kgs £1300; R S Moore Newtownstewart 475kgs £1260, 415kgs £1020; B Marlow Omagh 500kgs £1285; A local farmer 490kgs £1220 and £1140; P O'Hagan Plumbridge 515kgs £1155, 465kgs £1120; M Conway Drumlea 400kgs £1100, 345kgs £1020; R King Drumquin 550kgs £1180; S Lecky Castlederg 490kgs £1060 and K Fox Sixmilecross 370kgs £1000 and £940. Smaller heifers and weanlings sold from £530 up.
Fat cows: R Chambers 545kgs £266, 570kgs £243; D E McCaffrey 895kgs £188; M McNamee 750kgs £185, 600kgs £192; O J McCarney 695kgs £193 and D L Huey 670kgs £190, 740kgs £176.
Poorer and Friesian cows sold from £68 to £165.
Fat bulls sold up to £1900.
Sheep: N McIlwaine 26kgs £114.50; W D Millar 25kgs £111.50; A McFarland 24kgs £111; S Harpur 25kgs £110; D McNamee 25kgs £109.50; D Lecky 24.50kgs £109; S Millar 22.50kgs £109; S Falls 25kgs £108; 24.50kgs £107.50; R Wilson 24.50kgs £107.50; D McAskie 24.50kgs £107.50; R P McCullagh 23kgs £107; A McKelvey 23kgs £105; D Allison 24kgs £105; 22.50kgs £104.50; S McGurk 23.50kgs £105; A Millar 22.50kgs £105; S Kee 22kgs £104; C McCullagh 23.50kgs £103; W T Stronge 22kgs £102 and £98; B Mullen 22.50kgs £100; M Ward 22.50kgs £100 and D J Monteith 22kgs £99.50.
Lighter and store lambs sold from £63 up.