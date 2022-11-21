Bullocks and bulls selling to £1540 at Newtownstewart Mart
Bullock and bull prices: M M Beattie 710kgs £1540, 720kgs £1400, 655kgs £1340, 620kgs £1270; N McCrea Ballymagorry 725kgs £1440, 640kgs £1370; G Kee Douglas Bridge 610kgs £1380, 595kgs £1315, 565kgs £1300, 545kgs £1090; 470kgs £1085; S Kee Douglas Bridge 495kgs £1135, 535kgs £1100; Liam Kelly Glenmornan 425kgs £1095, 410kgs £860, 395kgs £815, 445kgs £810, 365kgs £730, 340kgs £725; S Managh Omagh 325kgs £915, 310kgs £840 and R Smyth Donemana 390kgs £860.
Heifer prices: N McCrea Ballymagorry 690kgs £1445, 575kgs £1150. J Gallagher Newtownstewart 500kgs £1065, 545kgs £1050, 510kgs £970, R Smyth Donemana 455kgs £1050; L Dolan Castlederg 505kgs £920 and M Flanagan New Buildings 510kgs £1205.
Fat cows: M Flanagan New Buildings 695kgs £184, 765kgs £171, 750kgs £145, 585kgs £148; G Warnock Plumbridge 765kgs £164; B McKenna Newtownstewart 680kgs £154 and R Buchanan Donemana 640kgs £141; 715kgs £134.
Poorer cows sold from £57 up.
A smaller entry of sheep on offer saw lambs selling to £120.50 and fat ewes to £152.
Prices: D C Fleming 26kgs £120.50; Basil Dunlop 26kgs £117; 23kgs £115; Seamus Donnelly 26.4kgs £116; A J Beattie 24.50kgs £115.50; 22.50kgs £107; 22kgs £104.50; Sean McGurk 23.50kgs £115 and £107; 24kgs £103; David McIlwaine 23.50kgs £115; Jas Leitch 22.50kgs £114.50; 25kgs £112; Ballinacross Farms Ltd 23.50kgs £113.50; J S Robinson 24kgs £113; R Allison 23kgs £112.50; B McKenna 26kgs £112; A McKelvey 23.50kgs £112; Percy Nethery 24kgs £112; Ray Elkin 24kgs £110; John McGlinchey 22kgs £103 and W T Stronge 22.50kgs £103.
Lighter lambs sold from £60 to £100.
Fat ewes: R Allison £152; Seamus Donnelly £138; Mark McCanny £121; D McIlwaine £118; Ray Elkin £117 and £72 and J Leitch £111 and £81.