Bullock and bull prices; Raymond Baxter Drumquin 595kgs £1555, 450kgs £1445 £1340 and £1225, 470kgs £1080; D Lindsay Sion Mills 570kgs £1440, 590kgs £1440, 545kgs £1340. D Williamson Sion Mills 535kgs £1420. Ms S Irvine Lack 415kgs £1280, 390kgs £1270. P Connolly Victoria Bridge 450kgs £1260, 430kgs £1175, 400kgs £1175 and £1140, 365kgs £1075, 425kgs £1050, 445kgs £1000.

Other bullocks sold from £855 up.

Heifer prices: P Casey Strabane 630kgs £1475, 600kgs £1470 and £1455, 615kgs £1445, 565kgs £1395, 570kgs £1390 and £1385; D Lindsay Sion Mills 570kgs £1455, 565kgs £1395. W Hawkes Castlederg 545kgs £1440 and £1280, 555kgs £1370, 530kgs £1335; D Williamson Sion Mills 505kgs £1370, 510kgs £1315; S Irvine Lack 430kgs £1165 and D McFarland Omagh 400kgs £1125, 390kgs £1120, 435kgs £1090.

Farming Life livestock markets

Other heifers sold from £680 up.

Fat cows: M Lynch Omagh 780kgs £214; N Kee Douglas Bridge 705kgs £1330 and T Stronge Ederney 650kgs £192, 705kgs £184,645kgs £162.

Fries cows sold from £111 to £147.

Sheep sale - Smaller numbers on offer sold as follows.

A McConnell 40kgs £169; 25.50kgs £160; R Allison 35kgs £167; 30kgs £162; G Morris 32.50kgs £166; A McFarland 31.50kgs £161.50; a local farmer 25.50kgs £159; I Elliott 23.50kgs £150.50; B T McGlinchey 24kgs £147.50; P T McMenamin 24kgs £142.50; P J Maguire 23.50kgs £136.50; K McNamee 21kgs £132; R Little 20kgs £119.50 and B McKenna 20.50kgs £119.

Other lambs sold from £92 up.

Fat ewes and rams: R Scott £154 and £148; L McMenamin £148, £125 and £104; G Morris £131 and £125 A McConnell £120 and R Little £106.