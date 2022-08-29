Bullocks and bulls selling to £1600 at Newtownstewart
A good seasonal entry of cattle sold once again to 100% clearance with bullocks and bulls selling to £1600 £880 over weight and 276ppk.
Heifers to £1435 £785 over weight.
Fat cows to £1435 and £183 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: S Gallen Castlederg 720kgs £1600; T Semple Castlederg 650kgs £1360, 600kgs £1180, 645kgs £1175, 620kgs £1175; J D McPhilemy Castlederg 510kgs £1250, 525kgs £1250, 355kgs £915, 420kgs £865, 390kgs £825; M Rodgers Donemana 435kgs £1200, 440kgs £1020; C Muldoon Castlederg 575kgs £1170; R Giles Omagh 455kgs £1110; I Lecky Castlederg 510kgs £1100, 535kgs£1055; A McConnell Gortin 445kgs £1060, 390kgs £945 and M McGlinchey Gortin 340kgs £805.
Most Popular
-
1
Extensive stock farm for sale with ‘added bonus’ of 362 acres grace and favour grazing
-
2
Person remains in critical condition after van discovered in ditch
-
3
A number of roads closed after serious accident
-
4
Man (57) dies at scene of County Antrim road accident
-
5
30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
Fat cows: R J Moubray Droit 760kgs £183 and £181; 720kgs £182; 800kgs £179; M McGlinchey Gortin 719kgs £179; a Castlederg farmer 675kgs £152 and M Rodgers Donemana 590kgs £132.
Heifer prices: T Robb Castlederg 650kgs £1435, 550kgs £1240; R Giles Omagh 575kgs £1245, 555kgs £1155, 515kgs £1050, 475kgs £1015; 460kgs £995 and £990. D Lindsay Sion Mills 485kgs £1050, 455kgs £930; S Lecky Castlederg 500kgs £1000, 480kgs £945 and M Rodgers Donemana 425kgs £940.
Cows with calves sold up to £1500.