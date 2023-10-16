Bullocks and bulls selling to £1750 and £1090 over weight at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £915 while fat cows sold to £1530and 223ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: V J Arthur Douglas Bridge 660kgs £1750, £1710 and £1700; 680kgs £1730, 670kgs £1710, 620kgs £1670 and £1580, 640kgs £1665, £1630 and £1570, 595kgs £1640, £1600 and £1520, 605kgs £1630, 610kgs £1650, £1625 and £1340, 625kgs £1600 and £1460, 650kgs £1640 and £1585, 570kgs £1560, 585kgs £1590 and £1450, 590kgs £1570, 630kgs £1550, 560kgs £1650, 505kgs £1540, 565kgs £1410, 615kgs £1400 (these 30 bullocks sold to an average of £1588 and 259.19ppk); G McCausland Moyle 610kgs £1625, 555kgs £1390, 575kgs £1375, 535kgs £1255; D A Sinclair Strabane 590kgs £1580, 565kgs £1470, 575kgs £1355; a Gortin farmer 525kgs £1495 and £1300, 490kgs £1355, 460kgs £1210, 450kgs £1140, 410kgs £1075. D Devine Newtownstewart 620kgs £1375, 585kgs £1280, 550kgs £1255. E McCloskey Dungiven 460kgs £1160 and £1090; O Stevenson Sion Mills 470kgs £1140; B Shields Castlederg 505kgs £1100 and D Crossan Feeny 320kgs £910.
Other bullocks sold from £625 up.
Fat cows: T G Ginn Ardess 445kgs £223, 790kgs £183, 605kgs £168; J Milligan Ederney 465kgs £211; Matthew Sproule Castlederg 810kgs £189; 695kgs £167; D Crossan Feeny 745kgs £180; R Matthewson 650kgs £178; V Pinkerton Omagh 595kgs £173, 650kgs £158; R Allison Killymore 740kgs £166 and S Hemphill Castlederg 410kgs £189, 530kgs £156.
Other cows sold from £127 up.
Sheep sale: M G Dooher 27.50kgs £115.00; W T Stronge 23kgs £112.00; P McConnell 24kgs £111.50, D Pinkerton 24kgs £111.50; A McFarland 24kgs £111.00; D Lecly 25kgs £111.00; A Beattie 24kgs £110.50; 23.50kgs £108.50; W H Cather 23.50kgs £110.00 F A McDermott 23.50kgs £106.50; D McAskie 23kgs £106.00; G McCullagh 22.50kgs £104.50; P McNamee 22.50kgs £104.00; S Sproule 23.50kgs £103.50; S Allison 22.50kgs £103.50 and R Hill 22kgs £97.50.
Lighter and store lambs sold from £83.50 up
Fat ewes sold from £24 up to £100.