Bullocks and bulls selling to £1850 at Newtownstewart
Due to the poor weather conditions on Saturday morning there was a smaller show on offer.
Bullocks and bulls sold to £1850, £1060 over weight and 322ppk.
Heifers sold to £1510, £885 over weight.
Fat cows to £1275 and 209ppk.
Springing suckler heifers sold to £1745.
Bullock and bull prices: Ms Kirstie Ward Douglas Bridge 790kgs £1850; D McKinley Newtownstewart 645kgs £1490, 545kgs £1180; P J Conway Newtownstewart 480kgs £1200 and £1155, 470kgs £1130; S Managh Omagh 320kgs £955, 295kgs £950 (322ppk); 265kgs £840,300kgs £840, 280kgs £750, 275kgs £745. N Edwards Strabane 350kgs £905 and £890, 315kgs £785.
Other bullocks sold from £540 up.
Heifer prices: R Gilchrist Douglas Bridge 625kgs £1510; D Houston Claudy 535kgs £1250, 470kgs £1035; O Dooher Strabane 555kgs £1135, P Cairns Sion Mills 530kgs £1120; B Lynch Claudy 525kgs £1095, 515kgs £1085, 520kgs £1020, 545kgs £985, 470kgs £975, 430kgs £890, P J Conway Newtownstewart 495kgs £1105, 485kgs £1090 and £1070, 440kgs £960 and M Doherty Strabane 485kgs £1100, 455kgs £1000.
Fat cows: E McNamee Omagh 610kg £209, 675kgs £178 and R Pollock Castlederg 710kgs £169.
Sheep sale, a smaller supply on offer sold as follows: K McNamee 25kgs £122.50; S McGurk 26.50kgs £120.50; 20.50kgs £97.50; Jas Leitch 25kgs £120; 24kgs £119.50; 23.50kgs £114; L Duffy 24kgs £115; L McFarland 23.50kgs £113; M M Beattie 22.50kgs £109; 22kgs £100; Ray Elkin 21.50kgs £105; R McKean 21.50kgs £104.50; 20.50kgs £96; L Duffy 21kgs £100; S McKenna 20.50kgs £97.50; 19kgs £94; B Carlin 21.50kgs £96.50, 18kgs £87 and Gary Conway 19.50kgs £95.
Other lambs sold from £71.50 up.
Fat ewes: Mark McCanny £139 and £71 and J G Foster £80.